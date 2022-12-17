ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schenectady, NY

Tow truck drivers ask motorists to slow down, move over

By Courtney Ward
 5 days ago

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Plow drivers aren’t the only ones who are keeping the streets safe during the winter storm. Tow truck drivers have been busy as well.

The dispatcher at AC’s Towing and Recovery in Schenectady said they responded to multiple accidents in Schenectady and Rotterdam, including a tractor trailer that went off a roadway. He said there is one thing drivers can do to help them out.

“The biggest thing is please slow down, pay attention, especially if you see flashing lights,” Vince Smith said. “Whether it’s a tow truck, a plow, police car. Slow down, move over because we all need to go home at the end of the night, too.”

Tow truck drivers also said it’s best to stay off the roads if you can and avoid unnecessary travel.

