Read full article on original website
Related
411mania.com
Adult Film Star Seems To Confirm Matt Riddle Is In Rehab
Matt Riddle was reported to have been in rehab following a recent WWE drug test failure, and that seems to have been confirmed by a woman that he was seeing. As noted last week, Riddle was pulled from live events and TV over what was reported at the time to have been a second violation of the WWE Wellness Policy, though it had been noted on Friday that his reported six-week absence does not line up with the announced Wellness Policy guidelines of 60 days for a second violation.
411mania.com
AEW News: Swerve Strickland Debuts New Group On Dynamite, Chris Jericho Invites Ricky Starks To Join JAS
– Swerve Strickland debuted a new group, the Mogul Affiliates, on tonight’s AEW Dynamite. Strickland was set for a face to face with Lee on the episode but Lee was attacked by Parker Boudreaux and then another man. Swerve then stomped a cinder blood into Lee and declared the arrival of the group:
411mania.com
WWE News: Rhea Ripley Faces Akira Tozawa On Raw, Seth Rollins & Kevin Owens Beat The Usos
– Rhea Ripley had WWE’s first intergender match in over a year and a half on tonight’s episode of WWE Raw. Ripley faced Akira Tozawa in an impromptu match on tonight’s show, picking up the win in the back-and-forth affair with help from her Judgment Day brethren.
411mania.com
Hall’s AEW Dynamite Review 12.21.22
It’s the Holiday Bash and that means we are about to wrap up the year in a big way. That should make for a good week, but you never know what you are going to see around here. Last week saw Bryan Danielson seemingly line himself up as the next challenger to MJF so let’s get to it.
411mania.com
SBJ Makes Prediction On How WWE’s TV Rights Deals Will Go Next Year
John Ourand of Sports Business Journal recently mentioned WWE in a list of sports media business predictions for this coming year. Ourand referenced the fact that WWE’s television agreements are set to expire after 2024, and stated that “it will start to negotiate new deals in April, right around when ‘WrestleMania’ is in L.A.” According to Ourand, a new agreement is likely to manifest wherein NBCU will maintain NXT and Raw’s position in the USA lineup of broadcasts, but also hypothesizes a move from Fox to an NBC channel for SmackDown.
411mania.com
Damian Priest on Potentially Doing Voiceover Work
– The Archive of B-Sox recently spoke to WWE Superstar Damian Priest, who discussed potentially doing voice-over work. Below are some highlights (via Fightul):. “I’ve never done any, but I’ve thought about it. A lot of people bring it up like, ‘oh man, you have a great voice, you should do voiceovers.’ I’m like, ‘Yeah give me somebody’s number’ [laughs]. Everyone has the idea, I don’t know how to do it. I’ve been a little busy, but it’s something that definitely interests me. It would be cool, a new challenge, new experience. I’d be down.”
411mania.com
Spoilers For This Week’s WWE Main Event
WWE taped matches before tonight’s Raw to air on this week’s WWE Main Event, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below, per PWInsider:
411mania.com
WWE News: Doudrop Shares Twitter Update, Preview Video for Tonight’s NXT
– WWE Superstar Doudrop has been absent from WWE programming since she on NXT TV earlier in September, teaming with Nikki ASH against Toxic Attraction in a winning effort. The wrestler shared an update on her Twitter account this week, writing to her fans, “Not dead, don’t worry.” You can check out her tweet below:
411mania.com
December 26th Episode of WWE RAW Likely To Be A ‘Best Of’ Show
During the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer reported that the December 26th episode of RAW will likely be a ‘best of’ episode, although that hasn’t been confirmed. There is no taping scheduled for December 26, as all of the events on that day are live events. Meanwhile, tonight’s taping in Des Moines will just be the live episode.
411mania.com
Kevin Nash Explains His Issue With Mandy Rose’s NXT Release
Mandy Rose’s NXT release for her risque private fan content has been a big topic over the last week, and Kevin Nash recently weighed in. As has been reported, Rose was released after dropping the NXT Women’s Championship on Tuesday due to her FanTime account releasing sexual content. Nash discussed the matter on the latest episode of his Kliq This podcast, and you can see some highlights below:
411mania.com
AEW News: Jamie Hayter Retains Women’s Title On Dynamite, MJF Responds To Bryan Danielson
– Jamie Hayter is still the AEW Women’s World Champion following tonight’s episode of Dynamite. Hayter defeated Hikaru Shida in the main event of tonight’s show. After the match, Hayter, Britt Baker, and Rebel attacked Shida, which led to Toni Storm and then Saraya coming down to make the save:
411mania.com
Dakota Kai On How She Got Into Wrestling, Who Her Favorite Wrestler Is
In an interview with WWE Deutschland (via Wrestling Inc), Dakota Kai spoke about how she got into wrestling and revealed that The Rock was her favorite wrestler. Here are highlights:. On her younger brother introducing her to wrestling: “He used to watch it way back in the day. I didn’t...
411mania.com
Various News: EC3 Set For GLCW Show, Lloyd Anoa’i Battling Kidney Failure
– EC3 is set to appear at GLCW’s MerrillMania 3 show in March. GLCW is advertising the CYN founder as appearing at the show, which takes place on March 11th, 2023 at the Lincoln County Fairgrounds in Merrill, Wisconsin. You can get tickets here. – ECW original Lloyd Anoa’i...
411mania.com
UPDATED: Another NXT Wrestler Set For Tonight’s WWE RAW Taping
UPDATE: Another NXT star is backstage at tonight’s episode of WWE Raw. PWInsider reports that in addition to the previously-reported Andre Chase, Axiom is backstage at the show. Axiom is, like Chase, expected to work the WWE Main Event taping. ORIGINAL: PWInsider reports that NXT wrestler Andre Chase is...
411mania.com
New Matches Set For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite
Ethan Page will battle Bryan Danielson among the new matches set for next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Tonight’s show saw Page interrupt a promo by Danielson, which led to a match being set for next week. In addition, match six in the Best of Seven Series between...
411mania.com
Damian Priest Predicts A Face-Off Between The Judgment Day & The Bloodline
In a recent interview with The Five Count, Damian Priest pushed the idea of his current stable going up against the WWE’s dominant faction (per Fightful). He also hinted that Judgment Day might need a bit of further development before getting in the ring with Roman Reigns’ stable. You can read a highlight from Priest and listen to the full episode below.
411mania.com
MLW Announces Women’s World Featherweight Championship Match For Blood & Thunder
Major League Wrestling issued a press release for an upcoming match at January’s Blood & Thunder event that you can see below:. (PHILADELPHIA) — Major League Wrestling today announced a Women’s World Featherweight Championship: Taya Valkyrie vs. Zoey Skye at MLW Blood & Thunder on Saturday, January 7 at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia.
411mania.com
WOW – Women Of Wrestling Rating Even, Viewership Spikes to Season High
The December 11th episode of WOW – Women Of Wrestling saw its rating hold steady while the overall viewership jumped big to a season high. Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston reports that the episode brought in a 0.05 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 358,000 viewers, even with and up a massive 51.7% from the previous week’s 0.05 demo rating and 236,000 viewers.
411mania.com
Maki Itoh Says She’d Turn Down WWE If They Offered Her A Deal
In an interview with The Ten Count’s Steve Fall (via Fightful), Maki Itoh (via her translator) said that she would turn down an offer from WWE if they gave her one, pledging loyalty to AEW. Here are highlights:. On possibly going to WWE: “No, nothing. The reason she became...
411mania.com
Matches Announced For Next Week’s WWE NXT
WWE has announced a North American Championship match and more for next week’s WWE NXT. The company announced the following matches for next week’s show, which airs next Tuesday on USA Network:. * WWE North American Championship Match: Wes Lee vs. Tony D’Angelo. * Battle For the...
Comments / 0