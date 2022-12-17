ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

411mania.com

Adult Film Star Seems To Confirm Matt Riddle Is In Rehab

Matt Riddle was reported to have been in rehab following a recent WWE drug test failure, and that seems to have been confirmed by a woman that he was seeing. As noted last week, Riddle was pulled from live events and TV over what was reported at the time to have been a second violation of the WWE Wellness Policy, though it had been noted on Friday that his reported six-week absence does not line up with the announced Wellness Policy guidelines of 60 days for a second violation.
Hall’s AEW Dynamite Review 12.21.22

It’s the Holiday Bash and that means we are about to wrap up the year in a big way. That should make for a good week, but you never know what you are going to see around here. Last week saw Bryan Danielson seemingly line himself up as the next challenger to MJF so let’s get to it.
SBJ Makes Prediction On How WWE’s TV Rights Deals Will Go Next Year

John Ourand of Sports Business Journal recently mentioned WWE in a list of sports media business predictions for this coming year. Ourand referenced the fact that WWE’s television agreements are set to expire after 2024, and stated that “it will start to negotiate new deals in April, right around when ‘WrestleMania’ is in L.A.” According to Ourand, a new agreement is likely to manifest wherein NBCU will maintain NXT and Raw’s position in the USA lineup of broadcasts, but also hypothesizes a move from Fox to an NBC channel for SmackDown.
Damian Priest on Potentially Doing Voiceover Work

– The Archive of B-Sox recently spoke to WWE Superstar Damian Priest, who discussed potentially doing voice-over work. Below are some highlights (via Fightul):. “I’ve never done any, but I’ve thought about it. A lot of people bring it up like, ‘oh man, you have a great voice, you should do voiceovers.’ I’m like, ‘Yeah give me somebody’s number’ [laughs]. Everyone has the idea, I don’t know how to do it. I’ve been a little busy, but it’s something that definitely interests me. It would be cool, a new challenge, new experience. I’d be down.”
Spoilers For This Week’s WWE Main Event

WWE taped matches before tonight’s Raw to air on this week’s WWE Main Event, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below, per PWInsider:
WWE News: Doudrop Shares Twitter Update, Preview Video for Tonight’s NXT

– WWE Superstar Doudrop has been absent from WWE programming since she on NXT TV earlier in September, teaming with Nikki ASH against Toxic Attraction in a winning effort. The wrestler shared an update on her Twitter account this week, writing to her fans, “Not dead, don’t worry.” You can check out her tweet below:
December 26th Episode of WWE RAW Likely To Be A ‘Best Of’ Show

During the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer reported that the December 26th episode of RAW will likely be a ‘best of’ episode, although that hasn’t been confirmed. There is no taping scheduled for December 26, as all of the events on that day are live events. Meanwhile, tonight’s taping in Des Moines will just be the live episode.
Kevin Nash Explains His Issue With Mandy Rose’s NXT Release

Mandy Rose’s NXT release for her risque private fan content has been a big topic over the last week, and Kevin Nash recently weighed in. As has been reported, Rose was released after dropping the NXT Women’s Championship on Tuesday due to her FanTime account releasing sexual content. Nash discussed the matter on the latest episode of his Kliq This podcast, and you can see some highlights below:
Dakota Kai On How She Got Into Wrestling, Who Her Favorite Wrestler Is

In an interview with WWE Deutschland (via Wrestling Inc), Dakota Kai spoke about how she got into wrestling and revealed that The Rock was her favorite wrestler. Here are highlights:. On her younger brother introducing her to wrestling: “He used to watch it way back in the day. I didn’t...
UPDATED: Another NXT Wrestler Set For Tonight’s WWE RAW Taping

UPDATE: Another NXT star is backstage at tonight’s episode of WWE Raw. PWInsider reports that in addition to the previously-reported Andre Chase, Axiom is backstage at the show. Axiom is, like Chase, expected to work the WWE Main Event taping. ORIGINAL: PWInsider reports that NXT wrestler Andre Chase is...
New Matches Set For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

Ethan Page will battle Bryan Danielson among the new matches set for next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Tonight’s show saw Page interrupt a promo by Danielson, which led to a match being set for next week. In addition, match six in the Best of Seven Series between...
Damian Priest Predicts A Face-Off Between The Judgment Day & The Bloodline

In a recent interview with The Five Count, Damian Priest pushed the idea of his current stable going up against the WWE’s dominant faction (per Fightful). He also hinted that Judgment Day might need a bit of further development before getting in the ring with Roman Reigns’ stable. You can read a highlight from Priest and listen to the full episode below.
WOW – Women Of Wrestling Rating Even, Viewership Spikes to Season High

The December 11th episode of WOW – Women Of Wrestling saw its rating hold steady while the overall viewership jumped big to a season high. Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston reports that the episode brought in a 0.05 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 358,000 viewers, even with and up a massive 51.7% from the previous week’s 0.05 demo rating and 236,000 viewers.
Maki Itoh Says She’d Turn Down WWE If They Offered Her A Deal

In an interview with The Ten Count’s Steve Fall (via Fightful), Maki Itoh (via her translator) said that she would turn down an offer from WWE if they gave her one, pledging loyalty to AEW. Here are highlights:. On possibly going to WWE: “No, nothing. The reason she became...
Matches Announced For Next Week’s WWE NXT

WWE has announced a North American Championship match and more for next week’s WWE NXT. The company announced the following matches for next week’s show, which airs next Tuesday on USA Network:. * WWE North American Championship Match: Wes Lee vs. Tony D’Angelo. * Battle For the...

