Are housing conditions causing medical problems? DoD doesn’t know.
Defense officials don’t have enough information to be able to link mold, lead paint and other known issues in privatized housing to residents’ medical problems, according to DoD auditors. Because this information hasn’t been available, DoD officials “were unable to effectively monitor and ensure the health and safety...
Congress moves to ban TikTok from US government devices
TikTok would be banned from most U.S. government devices under a spending bill Congress unveiled early Tuesday, the latest push by American lawmakers against the Chinese-owned social media app. The $1.7 trillion package includes requirements for the Biden administration to prohibit most uses of TikTok or any other app created...
Defense spending to rise by 9% in Congress’ FY23 budget deal
The Department of Defense would see a 9% funding boost over fiscal 2022 spending levels — including enough money to fund a 4.6% pay raise for troops next month — under a compromise full-year federal appropriations bill unveiled by lawmakers Tuesday. The measure is the culmination of a...
SEAL Team 1 commander found dead in San Diego residence
Cmdr. Robert Ramirez III, commanding officer of SEAL Team 1, was found dead in his San Diego County residence Monday. Naval Special Warfare Command officials said in a statement Wednesday that foul play is not suspected to have played a role in the decorated officer’s death. Navy officials said...
VA to get $300B, its biggest budget ever, under federal spending deal
The Department of Veterans Affairs budget would top $300 billion for the first time ever in fiscal 2023 under the federal government appropriations plan unveiled by congressional negotiators on Tuesday. The $1.7 trillion omnibus appropriations bill that lawmakers hope to finalize later this week includes $303.8 billion in VA funding...
GI Bill fix for vets enrolled in defunct schools heads to White House
Student veterans looking to get their education benefits restored after an unexpected school closure would get clearer guidelines from the Department of Veterans Affairs under legislation finalized by Congress this week. The Veterans Eligible to Transfer School Credit Act was approved by House lawmakers in May and finalized by the...
Lawmakers mull making VA home loans transferable to vets’ families
Lawmakers and Veterans Affairs officials are considering plans to allow veterans to share unused home loan benefits with immediate family members or other descendants, as a way to bring the loans in line with other veterans benefits and make up for past racial discrimination within the program. The proposal, sponsored...
Afghan refugee bill sidelined again, dashing advocates’ hopes
Advocates pushing for Congress to help Afghan refugees with new immigration legislation were hopeful in recent weeks that they were inching closer to a legislative victory. Instead, that optimism was crushed on Tuesday after lawmakers unveiled plans for a massive federal budget bill — likely the last piece of legislation to pass this Congress — without the provisions to help Afghan allies.
White House announces Patriots for Ukraine amid Zelenskyy visit
WASHINGTON — The State Department on Wednesday announced the United States will provide Ukraine a Patriot missile defense system as part of the latest $1.85 billion tranche of military aid for Kyiv to defend against Russia’s invasion. The announcement came as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who has sought...
Tell us: What do you think of the Navy ship name, the USS Fallujah?
The Navy’s new America-class amphibious assault ship LHA-9 will be named “Fallujah” to remember 2004′s first and second Battles of Fallujah during the Iraq War, Navy Times recently reported. Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro said Dec. 13 during the announcement, “The name selection follows...
Deluge of money for Ukraine puts Pentagon’s top cops on high alert
WASHINGTON ― With Congress on track to hit $100 billion in aid this year to help Ukraine repel Russia, the Pentagon’s law enforcement agency is watching for signs of fraud and abuse in the contracts being awarded. The Defense Criminal Investigative Service’s Ukraine focus is on the Pentagon’s...
Toys for Tots gave a toy bunny to a girl in need. She became a Marine.
A 9-year-old Mariela Peña and her family were in their car on a California freeway when her mother broke the news that the young girl and her siblings shouldn’t expect much of a Christmas that year. The family of six had come to live with Peña’s aunt in...
Barriers still prevent women from joining special ops, watchdog says
Inconsistent policies to prevent gender discrimination and sexual harassment are among the barriers to why women make up less than 10% of U.S. special operations forces, according to a government watchdog report released on Dec 15. The number of women within Special Operations Command, or SOCOM, the military’s unified combatant...
Know the difference between Montgomery, post-9/11 GI Bills before 2023
When pursuing an education after the military, veterans are often faced with the choice between using the Montgomery GI Bill or the Post-9/11 GI Bill. Which of these benefits is right for you depends on your educational goals and service history. Both the Montgomery and the Post-9/11 GI Bills offer...
USS George Washington suicides investigation reveals systemic issues
The suicides of three junior sailors assigned to the aircraft carrier George Washington over six days in April were not connected, according to a Navy investigation into the deaths released this week. But the probe nonetheless reveals systemic Navy shortcomings and raises more questions about the state of the Navy’s...
Auctioned revolver nets nearly $1M. Previous owner: Theodore Roosevelt
A Smith & Wesson revolver belonging to former President Theodore Roosevelt fetched a handsome price when the brisk chant of the Rock Island Auction Company’s auctioneer finally came to an oxygen-saving conclusion. The weapon, which netted a staggering $910,625 by the time the auctioneer’s gavel signaled the final bid,...
Navy announces uniform changes, including a new boot, expected in 2023
The Navy is introducing several uniform changes in 2023 — including a new, lightweight safety boot and adjustments to the maternity service dress blue coat. The changes come as the Navy is starting to distribute a new two-piece, flame-retardant uniform billed as the “primary at-sea” option for sailors. The uniform, known as the two-piece organizational clothing uniform, or 2POC, will become more widely available to sailors next year.
