Adult Film Star Seems To Confirm Matt Riddle Is In Rehab

Matt Riddle was reported to have been in rehab following a recent WWE drug test failure, and that seems to have been confirmed by a woman that he was seeing. As noted last week, Riddle was pulled from live events and TV over what was reported at the time to have been a second violation of the WWE Wellness Policy, though it had been noted on Friday that his reported six-week absence does not line up with the announced Wellness Policy guidelines of 60 days for a second violation.
AEW News: Jazz & Rodney Mack Visiting At AEW Dynamite, The Gunns Beat FTR

– Jazz and Rodney Mack attended tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite. PWInsider reports that the two were visiting before the show and were acknowledged by Justin Roberts to the crowd before the show went on the air. – The Gunns got a cheap win over FTR on tonight’s show...
WWE News: Doudrop Shares Twitter Update, Preview Video for Tonight’s NXT

– WWE Superstar Doudrop has been absent from WWE programming since she on NXT TV earlier in September, teaming with Nikki ASH against Toxic Attraction in a winning effort. The wrestler shared an update on her Twitter account this week, writing to her fans, “Not dead, don’t worry.” You can check out her tweet below:
Hall’s AEW Dynamite Review 12.21.22

It’s the Holiday Bash and that means we are about to wrap up the year in a big way. That should make for a good week, but you never know what you are going to see around here. Last week saw Bryan Danielson seemingly line himself up as the next challenger to MJF so let’s get to it.
December 26th Episode of WWE RAW Likely To Be A ‘Best Of’ Show

During the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer reported that the December 26th episode of RAW will likely be a ‘best of’ episode, although that hasn’t been confirmed. There is no taping scheduled for December 26, as all of the events on that day are live events. Meanwhile, tonight’s taping in Des Moines will just be the live episode.
Kevin Nash Explains His Issue With Mandy Rose’s NXT Release

Mandy Rose’s NXT release for her risque private fan content has been a big topic over the last week, and Kevin Nash recently weighed in. As has been reported, Rose was released after dropping the NXT Women’s Championship on Tuesday due to her FanTime account releasing sexual content. Nash discussed the matter on the latest episode of his Kliq This podcast, and you can see some highlights below:
Spoilers For This Week’s AEW Rampage

AEW taped matches for this week’s episode of AEW Rampage after Dynamite, and the results are online. You can check out the spoilers below, per PWInsider:. * 300,000 Three Kings Christmas Casino Trios Royale: AR Fox and Top Flight beat LFI, Blackpool Combat Club, Best Friends, Dark Order, SAP, LFI, and Kip Sabian/The Butcher & Blade. Blackpool Combat Club and Fox/Top Flight were the final two. Hangman Page got involved and attacked Jon Moxley.
UPDATED: Another NXT Wrestler Set For Tonight’s WWE RAW Taping

UPDATE: Another NXT star is backstage at tonight’s episode of WWE Raw. PWInsider reports that in addition to the previously-reported Andre Chase, Axiom is backstage at the show. Axiom is, like Chase, expected to work the WWE Main Event taping. ORIGINAL: PWInsider reports that NXT wrestler Andre Chase is...
Molly Holly Comments On Possibility of Appearing In 2023 Royal Rumble

During a virtual signing for K&S Wrestlefest (via Fightful), Molly Holly spoke about the possibility of making an appearance in the 2023 women’s Royal Rumble match. While she’s no longer an active wrestler, Molly has appeared in three Rumble matches so far. She said: “I told the creative...
Action Andretti on Getting to AEW Being His Goal

– During a recent Busted Open Radio appearance, AEW wrestler Action Andretti discussed breaking into the business and AEW being his goal. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):. Action Andretti on how he got started: “I started training about four years ago, and I knew what I was getting into,...
Spoilers For This Week’s WWE Main Event

WWE taped matches before tonight’s Raw to air on this week’s WWE Main Event, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below, per PWInsider:
Matches Announced For Next Week’s WWE NXT

WWE has announced a North American Championship match and more for next week’s WWE NXT. The company announced the following matches for next week’s show, which airs next Tuesday on USA Network:. * WWE North American Championship Match: Wes Lee vs. Tony D’Angelo. * Battle For the...
New Matches Set For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

Ethan Page will battle Bryan Danielson among the new matches set for next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Tonight’s show saw Page interrupt a promo by Danielson, which led to a match being set for next week. In addition, match six in the Best of Seven Series between...
Backstage Status Update on Edge, Current WWE Contract

– Fightful Select has an update on WWE Superstar Edge, who has been off TV since losing his I Quit Match with Finn Balor at Extreme Rules. According to the report, Edge’s current WWE deal has limited dates, which is why he hasn’t been on TV for a while to build up a potential rematch with Finn Balor or The Judgment Day.
Marc Mero Recalls the Brawl For All, Bart Gunn vs. Butterbean at WrestleMania 15

– During a recent interview with The Ten Count’s Steve Fall for Wrestling News.co, former WCW and WWE SUperstar Marc Mero discussed the infamous Brawl for All tournament in WWE that took place way back in 1998. Mero lost his first match in the tournament against Steve Blackman on Raw in June 1998. Below are some highlights (via Wrestling Inc):

