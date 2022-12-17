Read full article on original website
Related
kunm.org
As brutal cold hits northeast NM, shelter stays open
The National Weather Service in Albuquerque is warning that arctic air will arrive in northeastern New Mexico Wednesday night and early Thursday morning, creating dangerously cold temperatures through Friday. A shelter in Las Vegas has extended its hours to help keep people out of the elements. Wind chills are what’s...
losalamosreporter.com
Blue Bus Schedule Changes For Christmas And New Year Holidays
The North Central Regional Transit District (NCRTD) RTD Blue Buses and administrative offices will not be in operation on Dec. 23, Dec. 26 and Jan. 2, in observance of the Christmas and New Year’s holidays respectively. Exceptions will include the following:. 255 Mountain Trail to Ski Santa Fe will...
losalamosreporter.com
DPU Remains Vigilant Of Winter Storm Elliott Impact
As Winter Storm Elliott promises to drive temperatures down across the western United States, combined with already increasing gas pricing, officials with the Los Alamos Department of Public Utilities (DPU) would like to remind natural gas customers to be cognizant of their gas usage this holiday season. “Dropping temperatures mean...
KRQE News 13
Another moose sighting surprises people near Ski Santa Fe
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – There has been another moose sighting in New Mexico. Theresa Ronan captured video of the moose trotting down the road near Ski Santa Fe on Sunday. Moose sightings in New Mexico are considered rare, with only about a dozen confirmed sightings in the last decade. However, over the last year, there have been quite a few near Mora, Questa and Bloomfield of the same moose.
rrobserver.com
King Blvd. to start reconstruction Jan. 3
King Blvd., Wilpett Dr. intersection.(Michaela Helean) King Blvd. will begin reconstruction between Wilpett Dr. and Unser Blvd. starting January 3, 2023. King Blvd. has been a congested road as it only has one lane in each direction. It lies adjacent to Cielo Azul Elementary School and in front of the Northern Meadows neighborhood. The Wilpett and King four way intersection does not have a light or a round about but has stop signs to guide traffic.
rrobserver.com
City of RR announces Christmas closures
City of Rio Rancho offices and facilities will be closed Friday, Dec. 23, through Monday, Dec. 26, for the Christmas holiday. Emergency and public-safety services will operate without interruption. For additional information about the City of Rio Rancho, including a listing of other observed city government holidays, visit www.rrnm.gov.
Rare Moose Spotted in New Mexico Causes Onlooker’s Jaw to ‘Hit the Floor’
Not something you see every day in New Mexico, some bystanders were left in shock when they spotted a rare moose walking around in the southwestern state. According to The State, a moose was walking around the southern portion of New Mexico. The large animal was considered the first known moose to venture that far south. Those who saw the animal were at the Santa Fe ski resort. They captured a video of it just walking around the road. “That thing’ll kill you,” the driver, identified as Adam Ronan, is heard saying as the moose passed by his vehicle.
Zipper merge coming to Rio Rancho neighborhood
RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Residents in one Rio Rancho neighborhood will soon have to use a zipper merge. It’s part of the ongoing construction on Highway 528 between Ridgecrest. Northbound drivers will have two left-turn lanes at Rockaway, then they will merge into a single lane. The Department of Transportation says there will not be […]
losalamosreporter.com
Kiwanis Hears Presentation From Los Alamos Family Council Director Jordan Redmond
Los Alamos Family Council executive director Jordan Redmond speaks at December 14 Kiwanis meeting. Photo by Brooke Davis. Photo by Brooke Davis. Jordan Redmond, executive director of the Los Alamos Family Council, spoke at the December 13 Kiwanis meeting, bringing the club up to date on their work. Redmond said...
arkvalleyvoice.com
Litter of Lounging Lynx Thrill a Santa Fe Couple, But Raise Questions About Whereabouts of their Mother
A Santa Fe, New Mexico-based couple with Colorado connections contacted Ark Valley Voice this week with a wildlife story readers may appreciate. Just a few days earlier they say, what appeared to be three Canadian Lynx kittens had curled up together in the sun, on their property bordering an arroyo, only ten minutes from the downtown Santa Fe Plaza.
losalamosreporter.com
Celebrate Christmas Eve At Ashley Pond
Scene from previous Christmas Eve candlelight service at Ashley Pond. Courtesy photo. Start a new holiday tradition this year with a memorable candlelight service on Christmas Eve night. Families, friends, and co-workers from Los Alamos gather together at Ashley Pond for a festive time of singing traditional Christmas carols, drink...
newmexicomagazine.org
Tamales Wrapped in Love
Theresa Olivas has wrapped up tamales for generations of New Mexicans and visitors—especially during the holidays. FOR 30 YEARS, THERESA OLIVAS HAS BEEN pouring masa and her soul into making tamales. Starting at age six, in her mother’s Mora County kitchen, she and her six siblings would assemble the family’s traditional Christmas dish. She turned pro in the 1990s, selling her bundled treats to local businesses. At Teresa’s Tamales, the tiny restaurant she opened in teeny-tiny Cleveland, New Mexico, Olivas’s oh-so-good pork, chicken, and vegetable tamales have attracted customers from hundreds of miles away. Mora County even proclaimed March 19 as Teresa’s Tamales Day. Although Olivas hung up her apron in October, she’s teaching the new owners—a couple from Mora—the fine art of tamale-making.
losalamosreporter.com
Community Invited To Christmas Eve And Christmas Day Services At United Church Of Los Alamos
The United Church wishes a Merry Christmas to our Los Alamos community! All are welcome at the United Church’s Christmas Eve candlelight service with communion at 5 p.m. on Saturday. The United Church of Los Alamos is located at 2525 Canyon Road, just two blocks from Ashley Pond. Sunday worship, Christmas Day, will be a “Lessons & Carols” service at 10:00 a.m. Courtesy photo.
KRQE News 13
Another frigid start, clouds arriving this morning
Good Sunday morning everyone! It’s another chilly start to the day, so grab the thicker coats heading out the door. Temperatures are technically a few degrees warmer this morning thanks to some clouds moving in. But it’s still brutally cold either way! Temps are below 0° all across northern NM, with wind chills 10-15° below zero again. The air is so dry, which allows temps to drop more than usual. Overall, it’ll be a cloudy day with scattered rain and snow showers for western NM. Any snowfall will be limited and confined near the Continental Divide. The Sacramento Mountains could see a light dusting of snow with a quick moving storm system this afternoon. Highs will only reach near 40° for the ABQ metro, upper 30s for Santa Fe, and near 50° for Roswell.
losalamosreporter.com
Sondra Wyman Submits Only Letter Of Interest Received For Vacant School Board Seat
Longtime Los Alamos resident Sondra Wyman submitted her letter of interest to fill the Los Alamos Public Schools board vacancy in District 5 caused by the recent resignation of School Board member Erin Green. District 5 which includes Mountain Elementary School. Mrs. Wyman’s three children attended Los Alamos Public Schools,...
losalamosreporter.com
Fuller Lodge Art Center’s Affordable Arts 2022 Is A Great Place To Shop For Those Last Minute Gifts
The Fuller Lodge Art Center is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. for all your holiday shopping needs! The center will be CLOSED Christmas Eve so don’t wait until the last minute to stop by. If you need tips or advice on an easy last minute gift, FLAC staff will be pleased to help you find something. Affordable Arts 2022 includes a variety of ornaments, cards, and many more items that are one of a kind. Photo Courtesy FLAC.
Santa Fe sheriffs need public’s help in locating November homicide suspect
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating an accused killer. Michael Sweeney is charged with killing Adan Ponce in November. His body was found wrapped in a tarp at a home on Arroyo Coyote. The sheriff’s office says Sweeney is known to drive a dark-colored […]
losalamosreporter.com
LAPS Acting Superintendent Jennifer Guy Announces District Leadership Changes For The New Year
Los Alamos Public Schools Acting Supt. Jennifer Guy on Tuesday announced several personnel changes in an email to parents and staff. Los Alamos High School Principal will move to the district office in January as Assistant Superintendent. LAHS Asst. Principal Renee Dunwoody will take the LAHS Principal position. Dean of Students Suzanne Montoya will take the Asst. Principal’s position. Mike Johnson will continue in his role as Topper Freshman Academy Principal.
Video shows moment missing girl is found on Albuquerque bus
Children, Youth, and Families Department will not say who the girl is living with now, but a spokesperson said that she is 'safe.'
KRQE News 13
KRQE Newsfeed: Arrested teen, lawsuit filed, seasonal temperatures, blood donation, skate legacy
[1] Albuquerque police arrest teenager in connection to murder of mother’s boyfriend – A 17-year-old is now in custody after the police say her shot and killed his mother’s boyfriend Saturday, near Downtown Albuquerque. The shooting resulted in a SWAT situation that lasted hours near coal and 11th. Police said Saturday afternoon, Rubem Benavidez and his father went to the La Tierra Apartments where Garcia and Guzman lived. At around 1 a.m. on Sunday APD’s SWAT Team arrested Benavidez without incident, he is charged with an open count of murder and tampering with evidence.
Comments / 0