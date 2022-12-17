Mrs. Marion Kay Smith Moon, age 80 of Toccoa passed away Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at the Pruitt Health Toccoa. A daughter of the late William Terrell Smith and Martha Cecile Jones Smith, she was born July 8, 1942 in Stephens County, Georgia where she lived for a number of years. She was a 1960 graduate of Toccoa High School and later attended Business School in Atlanta. She was employed with Coats and Clark while living in Toccoa. She later moved to Augusta, Georgia where she lived for 40 years. While living in Augusta, she managed apartments for about 37 years. She was a member of Pine View Baptist Church in Martinez, Georgia. She has been back in Toccoa for about four years. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Martha Lynn Kesler and by a brother, Ken Smith.

