Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
FoCo sheriff, Cumming police chief discuss plans for LESS Crime Act fundsJustine LookenottCumming, GA
Real estate group setting up new office at Cumming City CenterJohn ThompsonCumming, GA
Popular taqueria adding new location at Cumming City CenterJohn ThompsonCumming, GA
Cumming Mayor, Halcyon recognized for achievements in regional tourismMichelle HallForsyth County, GA
Tapas bar headed to Cumming City CenterJohn ThompsonCumming, GA
Related
accesswdun.com
Dawson and Gwinnett Counties to open warming shelters
Gwinnett County and Dawson County are opening temporary warming shelters for those in need of emergency shelter as the temperature drops in the region. Dawson County will have a warming shelter at Rock Creek Park gym, located at 445 Martin Rd., Dawsonville, Ga. The shelter will be open to the public from 5 p.m. on December 22 until December 25 at 7 p.m.
accesswdun.com
Local first responders enjoy free, annual luncheon at Scott's Downtown
The popular fine-dining restaurant Scott’s Downtown continued its annual tradition of giving back on Wednesday by hosting the annual First Responder Luncheon. Scott Dixon has owned and operated his restaurant for 15 years, and seven years ago he started inviting first responders for this free luncheon. “We see so...
accesswdun.com
Planning Commission approves rezoning for self-storage facility in Hall County
The Hall County Planning Commission voted unanimously Monday night to approve a rezoning allowing for a new self-storage facility on McEver Road. The 11.36-acre property is located at 3625 McEver Road as well as 3634 and 3640 Pleasant Hill Road and is currently zoned as Agricultural Residential III. The applicant, 3625 McEver Road, LLC, is requesting the area be rezoned to Planned Commercial Development. Plans for the self-storage facility include 72,000 feet of storage space divided between three two-story structures. With the planning commission’s approval vote, the final decision will go to the Board of Commissioners.
atlantanewsfirst.com
North DeKalb Mall to undergo major redevelopment
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Redevelopment plans are in the works at the site of one of metro Atlanta’s oldest malls. DeKalb County resident Zirra Dixon can recall the days when North DeKalb Mall in Decatur was bustling. Now, it looks more like a ghost town. “It’s desolated...
accesswdun.com
Demorest officials report water main break on Hazel Creek Road
The City of Demorest reports a Tuesday-morning water main break near Mt. Airy that could affect a wide area. The water main break on Hazel Creek Road in an unincorporated area of Habersham County could affect all areas surrounding Hazel Creek Road. Demorest Water Department crews are working to repair...
accesswdun.com
Clarkesville man arrested for break-ins at Hall County storage facility
A Clarkesville man was arrested Tuesday in connection with a series of burglaries in May at Happy Pappy's Storage on Thompson Bridge Road. According to the Hall County Sheriff's Office, warrants were issued for Jeremy Alan Martyne, 35, following an investigation into break-ins at 11 units at the business on May 12, 2022.
accesswdun.com
City council approves $5 million airport runway project in Gainesville
The Gainesville City Council voted unanimously Tuesday night in favor of a rehabilitation project that will facilitate major improvements to the Lee Gilmer Memorial Airport. Runway 5-23 is a primary thoroughfare for incoming and outgoing flights. With support from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT), the runway will undergo major imporvements costing approximately $5 million.
accesswdun.com
Habersham County backs hospital to keep doors open amid financial downturn
The Habersham County Commission is extending a $1.5-million line of credit to keep the county’s hospital open. The commission voted unanimously Monday night to allow Habersham Medical Center to draw on the line of credit to cover costs that allow the Demorest facility to continue operating. Less money coming...
accesswdun.com
Marion Kay Smith Moon
Mrs. Marion Kay Smith Moon, age 80 of Toccoa passed away Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at the Pruitt Health Toccoa. A daughter of the late William Terrell Smith and Martha Cecile Jones Smith, she was born July 8, 1942 in Stephens County, Georgia where she lived for a number of years. She was a 1960 graduate of Toccoa High School and later attended Business School in Atlanta. She was employed with Coats and Clark while living in Toccoa. She later moved to Augusta, Georgia where she lived for 40 years. While living in Augusta, she managed apartments for about 37 years. She was a member of Pine View Baptist Church in Martinez, Georgia. She has been back in Toccoa for about four years. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Martha Lynn Kesler and by a brother, Ken Smith.
Red and Black
Downtown Athens art installation draws community criticism
In downtown Athens, Eric Leshinksky’s three-dimensional public art, entitled “Frequency,” has brought on critique from residents. The 14-piece artwork includes blue pipes that snake along Thomas Street to Lumpkin Street. The project was unveiled on Dec. 8 as a part of the East Clayton Street Improvements Project, which has been underway since 2014.
accesswdun.com
Toccoa employee suffers catastrophic injuries at recycling center
A Toccoa Public Works employee was seriously injured Friday at the recycling center on Swift Street. Zackary Johnson lost both feet after they were crushed while he was working with the recycling center baler, city officials said. City Manager Billy Morse made a brief comment to WNEG News in Toccoa...
accesswdun.com
Frankie Ferguson Loudermilk Henslee
Frankie Ferguson Loudermilk Henslee, age 84, of Demorest, Georgia crossed over to be with The Lord on Wednesday, December 22, 2022 following an extended illness. Mrs. Henslee was born on October 3, 1938 in Habersham County, Georgia to the late Frank and Bonnie Ferguson. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, John P. Loudermilk; sons, Mark Loudermilk, John Frank Loudermilk; and granddaughter, Margaret Ansley; sister, Linda Amos.
accesswdun.com
Kimberly Michelle Sheridan
Kimberly Michelle Sheridan, age 50 of Gainesville, Georgia passed away on Tuesday, December 20, 2022. Born in Greenville, South Carolina on October 25, 1972, she was a daughter of Judy Burts Poole of Demorest, Georgia & the late Larry James Roberts. Kimberly was a homemaker. In her spare time, she enjoyed crocheting, reading, fishing, and gardening. Most of all she loved her family, especially her grandchildren.
NE Ga police blotter: lumber yard fire in Athens, mail theft arrests in Clarke and Jackson counties
A Sunday night fire closed a stretch of Tallassee Road: Hogan Lumber was the scene of the fire that kept Athens-Clarke County firefighters busy for several hours overnight. It is the second time in a week the lumber yard on Athens’ west side has had a big fire. The...
accesswdun.com
Wayne Deaton
Wayne Deaton, age 87, of Maysville, GA passed away on Tuesday, December 20, 2022. Born on December 14, 1935 in Atlanta, GA, to the late Mr. Ray and Francis Deaton. Mr. Deaton was a life-long salesman, member of the Masons and of the Methodist faith, he was married to his loving wife Judith Gifford Deaton for 38 years. They resided together in the Bell Acres Resort where they have made numerous friends.
fox5atlanta.com
NW Corridor, I-75, I-85 express lanes to close ahead of inclement weather
ATLANTA - Before planning any last minute holiday shopping, Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) has announced that anticipated inclement weather is expected to impact road conditions. As a result, the I-75 South Metro Express Lanes and the Northwest Corridor Express Lanes will close in both directions starting at 10:30 p.m. Thursday evening.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Georgia cancellations, closures, postponements due to wintry weather
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Metro Atlanta is expected to see freezing temperatures and possible strong wind gusts starting Friday, and some events in the area are being cancelled, relocated, or postponed. Here are the events that will be affected. This list will be updated as more come in.
accesswdun.com
Mary A. Gipson
Mary A Gipson, age 83 of Braselton GA, passed away on Wednesday December 21, 2022 at her residence. Mary was born on July 17, 1939 to James Calvin and Naomi Louise Gipson. She is preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Kenneth Ellias Ebersole. She is survived by her son; John Henry Ebersole; sisters; Maggie F Allison & Nancy Elaine Neff both of Flowery Branch, GA; brother; James Larry Gipson, York, PA; grandchildren; Jenny Marie Mise, Mahanoy City, PA; Johnny Lynn Ebersole, Martin, GA; Brandy Nichole Ebersole, Cannon, GA; Zachary Ebersole, Cannon, GA; 8 great grandchildren.
accesswdun.com
Jackson County wreck claims life of Watkinsville man
A Watkinsville man died Wednesday in a three-vehicle wreck in Commerce. Luis Montanez Villafane, 71, died when the green 2011 Honda CRV he was driving collided head-on with a Ford U-Haul box truck, the Georgia State Patrol reported. The GSP investigation revealed the CRV was traveling southbound on Homer Road...
fox5atlanta.com
Fulton County Jail inmates transferred to Atlanta City Jail due to overcrowding
ATLANTA - The long talked about transfer of inmates from the overcrowded Fulton County Jail to the Atlanta City Jail has started. The first wave, all women, moved Sunday with heightened security. Atlanta City Council members were briefed on Sunday about the contract signed between Sheriff Pat Labat and Mayor...
Comments / 1