ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Point, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MilitaryTimes

Budget bill would let Army football star enter NFL draft after all

Army star linebacker Andre Carter II could be headed to the National Football League after all. Tucked into the massive government funding bill unveiled by congressional lawmakers early Tuesday morning is language that would allow athletes from the service academies to receive a waiver and defer their active-duty service in order to play professional sports.
WEST POINT, NY
MilitaryTimes

USS George Washington suicides investigation reveals systemic issues

The suicides of three junior sailors assigned to the aircraft carrier George Washington over six days in April were not connected, according to a Navy investigation into the deaths released this week. But the probe nonetheless reveals systemic Navy shortcomings and raises more questions about the state of the Navy’s...
VIRGINIA STATE
MilitaryTimes

Navy announces uniform changes, including a new boot, expected in 2023

The Navy is introducing several uniform changes in 2023 — including a new, lightweight safety boot and adjustments to the maternity service dress blue coat. The changes come as the Navy is starting to distribute a new two-piece, flame-retardant uniform billed as the “primary at-sea” option for sailors. The uniform, known as the two-piece organizational clothing uniform, or 2POC, will become more widely available to sailors next year.
ILLINOIS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy