ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Police searching for men who robbed Bronx Sunoco gas station at gunpoint

By Curtis Brodner
1010WINS
1010WINS
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3unPKQ_0jldnadl00

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — Police are searching for two men who robbed a Bronx gas station at gunpoint early Thursday morning.

The robbers entered a Sunoco gas station on the corner of Bartow and Edson Avenues in Baychester around 12:25 a.m., authorities said

One of the men held an employee at gunpoint while the other went behind the counter and stole about $1,900 in cash from the register and an additional $1,100 worth of cigarettes, according to officials.

After stashing the cigarettes into a black trash bag, the men fled on foot, police said.

No one was injured during the robbery.

Police are asking anyone with information on the robbery to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Anonymous tips can also be submitted on the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

Comments / 11

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
BronxVoice

Pint Sized Crook Robs Man with His Crew at Gunpoint

BRONX - A pint sized crook was a part of a robbery crew that stuck up a 12 year-old at gunpoint. Police released the shocking surveillance video of the baby faced mugger. At around 8:20 pm, a 12-year-old boy was walking with his basketball down the block from the Highbridge Environmental Education Campus. In front of 180 West 167th Street he was approached by three males, which included one who looked like a middle school student.
BRONX, NY
1010WINS

BURGLARY VIDEO: Cops seek Bronx laundry snatchers

Police are searching for two men or boys who stole clothing out of a Bronx apartment laundry room. The duo entered a building near the intersection of Gerard Avenue and East 158th Street around 12:15 p.m. on Dec. 3, according to officials.
BRONX, NY
Daily Voice

Officer Thrown From Car As Shoplifters' Getaway Driver Flees East Garden City Mall, Police Say

Three women are facing charges after their alleged attempt to steal from a Long Island shopping mall was foiled by police, according to authorities. Officers were called at around 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, with reports that two women had stolen merchandise from the Macy’s store in East Garden City, located in the Roosevelt Field mall, Nassau County Police said.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
morrisfocus.com

Shoplifter Arrested at ShopRite Stealing Almost $3,000 in Merchandise

HANOVER TOWNSHIP — Hanover Township Police Officer Anthony D’Angelo charged Ms. Anibal Rodriguez-Alverez, 27, Elizabeth, with several counts of shoplifting from the ShopRite, Cedar Knolls, on Tuesday, November 15. Ms. Rodriguez-Alverez was observed on surveillance video on several dates in October, shoplifting $2680.60 worth of merchandise. A warrant...
ELIZABETH, NJ
1010WINS

1010WINS

New York City, NY
54K+
Followers
14K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from NYC.

 https://www.audacy.com/1010wins

Comments / 0

Community Policy