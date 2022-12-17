Police searching for men who robbed Bronx Sunoco gas station at gunpoint

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — Police are searching for two men who robbed a Bronx gas station at gunpoint early Thursday morning.

The robbers entered a Sunoco gas station on the corner of Bartow and Edson Avenues in Baychester around 12:25 a.m., authorities said

One of the men held an employee at gunpoint while the other went behind the counter and stole about $1,900 in cash from the register and an additional $1,100 worth of cigarettes, according to officials.

After stashing the cigarettes into a black trash bag, the men fled on foot, police said.

No one was injured during the robbery.

Police are asking anyone with information on the robbery to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Anonymous tips can also be submitted on the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips.