Pendleton, OR

Pendleton Round-Up Association campaign raises $36K for local organizations

By Erin Wencl
 5 days ago

PENDLETON, Ore. – Pendleton Round-Up Association’s Tough Enough To Wear Pink campaign has raised its second highest amount of money in its 16-year history.

TETWP donated $36,000 to three cancer support organizations Friday. All of the money stays local in Pendleton.

“The amount of support we received this year is astonishing,” said Casey White-Zollman in a statement to KAPP-KVEW. White-Zollman is co-chair of the TETWP campaign. “We had folks drop hundred dollar bills into our donation jars or buy a $5 item with a $50 bill and tell us to keep the change. One visitor to our booth even gave us a $1,000 donation. The support we receive is truly amazing and quite humbling, and we’re able to help so many people thanks to the graciousness of others.”

The money will be split between CHI St. Anthony Hospital Cancer Care Clinic, the Kicken’ Cancer New Beginnings program and the Eastern Oregon Cancer Network. The TETWP campaign raises breast cancer awareness to the community and organizers said the three cancer support groups help local breast cancer patients from the moment of diagnosis to recovery.

It’s not just the money raised through the event that made it all possible. TETWP organizers said they are grateful to its 2022 sponsors that help put a spotlight on the event. There are five levels of sponsorship that the 2022 donors were a part of.

  • Gold Level: Harold & Arlene Schnitzer CARE Foundation/Jordan Schnitzer, CHI St. Anthony Hospital, Toyota
  • Silver Level: Elkhorn Media, Pendleton Whisky
  • Bronze Level: Swire Coca-Cola, Dr. Robert Pratt, DMD, Grocery Outlet – Pendleton, Oregon Grain Growers Brand Distillery, Eastern Oregon Cancer Center, Guild Mortgage
  • Pink Level: Altrusa International of Pendleton, Montana Silversmiths, Wheatland Insurance, Columbia Distributing, Pendleton Hat Company, Coldwell Banker Farley Company, Pendleton Tire Factory
  • Gate Sponsor: Prodigal Son Brewing

“TETWP wouldn’t be possible without the commitment from our sponsors, the Pendleton Round-Up, community members and our amazing volunteers,” said Jill Gregg, who is co-chair of the Round-Up’s TETWP campaign. “It’s really incredible and we’re so grateful for their support.”

If you would like to get involved in the 2023 campaign, contact White-Zollman at cmwzollman@gmail.com or Gregg at jill.c.gregg@gmail.com

