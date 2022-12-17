Read full article on original website
Related
US News and World Report
The World Fears a New China COVID Wave, Ponders How to Help Xi
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Officials and global health experts outside China are anxiously watching a COVID-19 surge there, worried a nation of 1.4 billion people is inadequately vaccinated and may not have the healthcare tools to treat a wave of illness expected to kill more than one million people through 2023.
US News and World Report
U.S. State Dept Says Toll of COVID in China a Concern for the World
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States hopes that China can address the current COVID-19 outbreak as the toll of the virus is a global concern due to the size of the Chinese economy, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Monday. "The toll of the virus is of concern to...
US News and World Report
Potential China Wave Is 'Wild Card' for Ending COVID Emergency - WHO Advisors
LONDON (Reuters) - It may be too early to declare the end of the COVID-19 pandemic emergency phase because of a potentially devastating wave to come in China, several leading scientists and World Health Organization advisors told Reuters. Their views represent a shift since China began to dismantle its zero-COVID...
US News and World Report
China’s COVID-19 Surge Increases U.S. Worries Over Possible New Variants
The U.S. wants to see China’s COVID-19 surge “addressed” as it raises concerns about the possibility of a new coronavirus variant emerging, according to the State Department. [. SEE:. Latest Coronavirus and Vaccine News ]. China on Monday reported its first official COVID-19-related deaths in weeks, raising...
US News and World Report
Philippines Orders Strengthened Military Presence After 'Chinese Activities' Near Islands
MANILA (Reuters) - The Philippines' defence ministry on Thursday ordered the military to strengthen its presence in the South China Sea after monitoring "Chinese activities" in disputed waters close to a strategic Philippine-held island. The ministry did not specify what activities those were and its statement follows a report this...
US News and World Report
Swedish Think Tank NIER Predicts Economy Will Contract by 1.1% in 2023
STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Sweden's economy will likely contract next year as high inflation and rising interest rates weigh on households and businesses, the National Institute of Economic Research (NIER) forecast on Wednesday. The Swedish think tank now expects the Nordic country's economy to contract by 1.1% in 2023 against a...
US News and World Report
Germany Pauses Purchases of Puma Tanks After Operational Problems
BERLIN (Reuters) -Germany will not purchase any more Puma infantry tanks until they have proven themselves to be reliable, Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht said on Monday after several of the vehicles were put out of service during a recent military drill. "The recent failures of the Puma infantry fighting vehicle...
US News and World Report
Japan Looks Into Claim That China Running Covert Police Stations
TOKYO/BEIJING (Reuters) -The government in Tokyo is investigating a report that China has set up covert police stations inside Japan, amid similar checks by authorities in European countries, the United States and Canada. Safeguard Defenders, an Asia-focused rights group based in Spain, has published two reports since September alleging that...
US News and World Report
Exclusive-China to Unveil New Rules to Rein in Fund 'Greenwashing' -Sources
HONG KONG/SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China plans to tighten rules to regulate environmentally friendly, or so-called green funds, as part of its efforts to rein in 'greenwashing' in the world's second-largest climate fund market, sources with direct knowledge of the matter said. The new rules, which could be in place in...
US News and World Report
COVID-19, Overdoses Fueled a Deadly 2021
COVID-19 and fatal drug overdoses fueled a second-straight drop in U.S. life expectancy in 2021, newly released government data confirms. More than 3.4 million resident deaths were reported in the U.S. during 2021, according to an analysis released Thursday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s National Center for Health Statistics – approximately 80,500 more than occurred in 2020.
US News and World Report
Germany Should Help China-EU Ties Develop 'Not Subject to Third Party' -Xi
BEIJING (Reuters) - China and Germany should work together to foster good relations between Beijing and the European Union without any interference by a third party, President Xi Jinping told Germany's president in a phone call on Tuesday, state media reported. Xi was also quoted by state broadcaster CCTV as...
US News and World Report
Analysis-Short Sellers Gain Nearly $304 Billion After Tumble in U.S. Stocks
NEW YORK (Reuters) - This year's steep decline in U.S. equities is juicing the returns of short sellers, who are on track for their first yearly gain since 2018 thanks in part to bets against shares of Tesla, Amazon.com and other megacap growth stocks that have led markets higher for years.
US News and World Report
German Consumer Sentiment Maintains Upward Trajectory -GfK
BERLIN (Reuters) - German consumer sentiment is set to extend its recovery heading into the new year as government relief measures meant to take the bite out of soaring energy prices seem to be having an effect, a GfK institute survey showed on Wednesday. The institute said its consumer sentiment...
US News and World Report
Analysis-Investors Count on Bonds to Rescue Battered 60/40 Portfolio in 2023
NEW YORK (Reuters) - Proponents of the so-called 60-40 portfolio are betting the strategy may soften the blow of a possible U.S. recession next year, though its much-touted diversification properties offered investors little relief in 2022. A 60/40 portfolio, which typically allocates 60% of assets into stocks and 40% into...
US News and World Report
Mexican President Says in Talks With Boeing to Rent Aircraft for Military-Run Carrier
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico is in talks with U.S. planemaker Boeing Co to rent aircraft for a carrier run by the military, set to start operations next year, the country's president said Monday. "It's being looked at with Boeing," President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said in a regular news...
US News and World Report
Hundreds of Tyson Foods Employees to Depart as Company Closes Offices - WSJ
(Reuters) - Hundreds of Tyson Foods Inc employees from two of its largest business units plan to leave as the company consolidates its corporate offices to northwest Arkansas next year, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter. Tyson Foods did not immediately respond to...
US News and World Report
'Asia's El Chapo' Extradited to Australia to Face Drug Trafficking Charges
WELLINGTON (Reuters) - Australian Federal Police (AFP) said on Thursday it had taken the head of a global drug trafficking syndicate, dubbed 'Asia's El Chapo', into custody after he was extradited from the Netherlands. The AFP said the arrest is the culmination of a long-running investigation into an organised crime...
US News and World Report
Rise in U.S. Gun Deaths Takes Disproportionate Toll on Young Blacks -Study
(Reuters) - The increase in firearm-related fatalities among U.S. youth has has taken a disproportionate toll in the Black community, which accounted for 47% of gun deaths among children and teens in 2020 despite representing 15% of that age group overall, according to a new analysis. In 2020, firearms surpassed...
US News and World Report
Deputy U.N. Chief Urges Countries to Send Armed Force to Haiti
UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - Deputy U.N. chief Amina Mohammed on Wednesday urged countries to urgently consider Haiti's request for an international specialized armed force to help restore security in the Caribbean state and alleviate a humanitarian crisis. "Now is certainly not the time for the world to turn away from...
US News and World Report
Iran Calls on Western Powers to Adopt “Constructive” Approach for Revival of 2015 Nuclear Pact
DUBAI (Reuters) - Iran's top diplomat Hossein Amirabdollahian called on Western Powers on Tuesday to adopt a "constructive" approach for the revival of the 2015 nuclear pact. Amirabdollahian also added that other parties to the deal should take the "necessary political decision" to salvage the pact during his meeting with European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell in Jordan.
Comments / 1