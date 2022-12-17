ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Airway Heights, WA

Inland Northwest drivers flock to Airway Heights for lower gas prices

By Brontë Sorotsky
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. —

According to Gas Buddy, a gallon of fuel is $3.69 at one local station. Some people looking to save a little money are finding that gas is cheaper in other parts of Spokane County.

While drivers in North Idaho are enjoying gas at less than $3 a gallon, Airway heights has the least expensive gas in the Spokane County area. Some residents say they get their gas exclusively in Airway Heights in order to save money.

“To save a few cents. It all adds up actually,” said Michelle Abrahamson, who lives in Airway Heights.

The cost of gas is an ongoing issue for drivers nationwide. The current average cost of gas in Spokane is $3.76 a gallon, according to AAA. That price has some drivers avoiding the area to fill up their tanks altogether, and traveling a few extra miles out of their way to get their gas.

“I always come to Airway Heights, if I have a chance I’ll come to Airway Heights. I’ll drive from Seattle clear to Airway Heights to get gas,” Abrahamson said.

Abrahamson drives for work. She says she always makes sure that when her gas tank needs to be filled, it’s in Airway Heights.

“I think it’s well worth your time to travel to Airway Heights to go ahead and grab some gas close to Spokane and other places,” she said.

Other drivers shared the same opinion.

“The fuel bill was probably close to $400 every two weeks. Killing me, it was killing me,” said Michael Nelson.

Now Nelson, who also drives for work, is feeling some relief when he goes to fill up.

“I wish it would keep dropping because times are tough financially, but no the drop in gas prices here in Airway Heights has definitely made a difference,” Nelson said.

Nelson doesn’t go to Spokane much and doesn’t have to deal with those prices, but says where he lives is even worse.

“So $3.40 a gallon really makes a difference,” he said.

Other drivers added that the money they save driving to Airway Heights is worth the extra distance.

