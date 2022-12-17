Read full article on original website
Related
iheart.com
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife Reveals More Disturbing Details About His Death
The late Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' wife suspected something was wrong on the morning the beloved DJ was found dead. According to a report TMZ published on Thursday, December 15, Allison Holker went to a local brand of the Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday morning to report her husband missing. She said that Boss left their home unexpectedly and didn't answer any communication afterward. She told police how out of character it was for him to do that, especially since they had just celebrated their anniversary days before and there was no argument between them.
Popculture
Sharon Osbourne Breaks Silence on Hospitalization
Sharon Osbourne is speaking out following her recent hospitalization. On Instagram, Osbourne shared a brief but positive update on how she's been doing. The update comes days after she suffered a medical emergency on Friday night. Osbourne posted a photo of her dog posing in front of her Christmas tree,...
Idaho8.com
Capturing Lionel Messi’s viral moment: The story behind the most liked photo on Instagram, told by the photographer who took it
Lionel Messi sits on Sergio Aguero’s shoulders, both hands clasped firmly on the World Cup trophy as he holds it aloft. A broad smile is etched across his face, his eyes alight; it is a moment of pure, raw joy, the culmination of a lifelong dream after years of World Cup heartbreak all captured in a split second.
Idaho8.com
‘Puss in Boots: The Last Wish’ lands on its feet with a long-delayed sequel
Coming 11 years after his first movie and 18 after his introduction in the “Shrek” franchise, “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” brings a playful quality to the animated feline as well as a deeper message. When it comes to long-delayed sequels it’s wise to be careful what you wish for, but overall the film manages to nimbly land on its feet.
Comments / 0