ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 260

Super guest
4d ago

Not only no but hell no!! I worked in a Washington prison for 17 years and watched so many inmates leave and then come right back. Yes, it sounds good but it won't work. We give inmates $40 and a bus ticket or ride home when they release. So many will take that money and right away buy drugs. You want them to make minimum wage? Fine. Then they should have to pay for their room and board with that money and any left over will go to the victim's. Prison is punishment for crimes they have committed. The bleeding hearts need to find something else to get all worked up over. Inmates are there for punishment!! Not to be able to save money!!

Reply(17)
76
Melvin Yocum
4d ago

And of course this Dem politician wants to help criminal's and raise our taxes to help D.O.C. pay for the higher wages. Dems are killing our state. Stop voting Dems into office.

Reply
32
Lana Johnson
5d ago

they're criminals! Make them earn their keep! This is such crap that criminals are treated better than anyone in this screwed up state 🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬

Reply(4)
30
Related
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Washington State AG Files Lawsuit Against Three National Pharmacy Chains, Announces Resolutions with Five Drug Companies Totaling More Than $400 Million

OLYMPIA - Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson has filed lawsuits against Albertsons, Krogers and Rite Aid for their role in fueling the opioid crisis. On Wednesday, Ferguson also announced five resolutions with other drug companies that sold or produced opioids, totaling more than $400 million for Washington state. Ferguson...
WASHINGTON STATE
NEWStalk 870

Will Proposed Bill Hold Gun Manufacturers Liable for Crimes?

Two proposed bills were revealed Monday by WA State Attorney General Bob Ferguson, Gov. Inslee, and Democratic legislators. Bill would seemingly hold gun manufacturers liable for crimes?. Besides a second attempt to ban "assault" weapons in WA state, the other bill proposed by Democrats could potentially be much more wide-reaching.
WASHINGTON STATE
NEWStalk 870

Inslee Proposes Funding For Central Washington Rail Project

Rail service in central Washington could improve thanks to a budget proposal in Olympia. Governor Jay Inslee has included nearly $15 million in funding in his recently released 2023-25 Budget for the Connell Rail Interchange Project. That price tag includes $10 million in funding already appropriated by the Legislature in 2015, plus an additional $5 million in the upcoming biennium for an actual total of $14.5 million that would be available. If approved by lawmakers, the $14.5 million would fully complete this important infrastructure project.
WASHINGTON STATE
KING 5

Cannabis sales slow in Washington

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — When Washington first legalized recreational marijuana in 2012, a new industry opened up for the state. Since then, recreational cannabis retail has grown into a multibillion-dollar industry, generating hundreds of millions of dollars in tax revenue. But new numbers from the Liquor and Cannabis Board...
WASHINGTON STATE
Chronicle

Commerce Department Awards $75 Million in COVID-19 Relief Funds

The Washington state Department of Commerce and Washington state Arts Commission recently announced that the latest round of Working Washington Grants have resulted in the allocation of $75 million to thousands of Washington small businesses and nonprofits, including recipients in Thurston County. About $45 million of the grant was set...
WASHINGTON STATE
Chronicle

Data Breaches in Washington Remain at Historic Highs

Data breaches in the state of Washington are at a historic high, with 4.5 million breach notices being sent to Washington residents in 2022. The Washington state attorney general issued a data breach report last week, pointing out the importance of date security. This year was the second highest on...
WASHINGTON STATE
KIMA TV

Inslee, Ferguson to announce bills to combat gun violence

TUKWILA, Wash. — Washington State Gov. Jay Inslee and Attorney General Bob Ferguson are slated to announce bills to combat gun violence on Monday in Tukwila. Watch the press conference live below or tap here. Inslee and Ferguson will discuss several bills for the upcoming legislative session to address...
WASHINGTON STATE
KING 5

Joe Kent concedes Washington state District 3 race

SEATTLE — Republican congressional candidate Joe Kent conceded in the race for Washington's 3rd Congressional District after an official recount his campaign applied for. "I promised during the campaign that I would accept the outcome of the election, now definitively determined as the recount has concluded," Kent said in a statement. "While I’m disappointed that we did not prevail, our campaign and our supporters have a lot to be proud of."
WASHINGTON STATE
Fairfield Sun Times

Scam targeting people on Medicare making rounds in Montana

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - A scam targeting people on Medicare is making the rounds again, Cascade County Aging Services is warning. The caller identifies themselves as Medicare, and after confirming your card’s number, they say they will send you a new plastic card. Aging services says you will not...
CASCADE COUNTY, MT
The Center Square

Inslee proposes Washington taxpayers spend $15M on abortion services, training

(The Center Square) — Gov. Jay Inslee’s proposed budget for the upcoming biennium includes $15 million in taxpayer money to be spent on providing abortion services and training for abortion providers. Inslee’s proposed budget for 2023-2035, released Wednesday, will be submitted to the Legislature but is not binding on lawmakers. The proposal calls for $70.4 billion in government spending. Of that amount, nearly $1.2 billion is allocated for the Department...
WASHINGTON STATE
thereflector.com

Commentary: Washington employers shine in annual awards ceremony

Washington is fortunate to be a state filled with strong, resilient and innovative employers. We were reminded of that last month during the annual Association of Washington Business (AWB) awards ceremony in Tacoma. AWB handed out a record 13 awards at the Evening of Excellence gala on Nov. 17 in...
WASHINGTON STATE
KING 5

KING 5

Seattle, WA
25K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Seattle local news

 https://www.king5.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy