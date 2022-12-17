Not only no but hell no!! I worked in a Washington prison for 17 years and watched so many inmates leave and then come right back. Yes, it sounds good but it won't work. We give inmates $40 and a bus ticket or ride home when they release. So many will take that money and right away buy drugs. You want them to make minimum wage? Fine. Then they should have to pay for their room and board with that money and any left over will go to the victim's. Prison is punishment for crimes they have committed. The bleeding hearts need to find something else to get all worked up over. Inmates are there for punishment!! Not to be able to save money!!
And of course this Dem politician wants to help criminal's and raise our taxes to help D.O.C. pay for the higher wages. Dems are killing our state. Stop voting Dems into office.
they're criminals! Make them earn their keep! This is such crap that criminals are treated better than anyone in this screwed up state 🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬
