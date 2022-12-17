Read full article on original website
"This will kill people out here tonight," frigid temps put homeless in danger
As temperatures drop, many have heaters and blankets they can depend on to stay warm, but those facing homelessness bracing this winter freeze, have almost nothing. "This will kill people out here tonight," said Mike Johnson, CEO of Yakima Union Gospel Mission. "We've got to make sure that they know that they've got a place where they can come in."
Farmworkers reach $265k settlement with Wapato fruit-packing company
WAPATO, Wash. -- Five farmworker women have reached a $265,000 settlement with a Wapato-based fruit-packing company. The women say they lost their jobs at WP Packing LLC after trying to improve their working conditions at the company's warehouse. They say during 2018 and 2019, they made several complaints about working...
Extra space in new building will allow VA in Union Gap to add new services
UNION GAP--7 years in the making, a vision has become reality. The VA clinic here in the valley has fully moved its operations into a brand-new building in Union Gap that will finally replace the older aging building. The five million state of the art facility will allow the VA...
Safety tips for staying warm as temps get below zero this week
With temperatures expected to reach below zero this week, Yakima Valley Emergency Management says it is crucial to be safe and prepared as you try to stay warm indoors. One big precaution is to avoid any combustible heat sources such as propane, kerosene heaters or barbeques. Andrew Bieglow, an Emergency...
Yakima County leaders to vote on single ambulance provider
YAKIMA, Wash.—Today, Yakima County will be voting on a single ambulance provider for the Valley, as we're told the current system isn't working for a lot of cities. According to County Commissioner LaDon Linde, in many rural parts of the county if someone calls 911 for an emergency, they may take a lot longer than responding to cities like Yakima.
Yakima police asking for help in finding a missing, endangered man with dementia
YAKIMA, Wash. -- The Yakima Police Department (YPD) is asking for the public's help in locating a missing and endangered man. YPD says the man suffers from dementia. They say the adult male was last seen at 72nd St. and Nob Hill Blvd. They ask if you have any information...
Pacific Power says grid prepared for freezing temps, residents still taking precautions
YAKIMA-- Folks, prepare to bundle up cause it's going to be cold with temps expected to drop below zero as the overnight lows in the next couple days. Pacific Power though isn't worried as much about those temperatures dropping. "The system, we have no reason to believe that anything's going...
Sunnyside laundromat goes up in flames
SUNNYSIDE, Wash. -- A laundromat in Sunnyside went up in flames last night, Dec. 20. The Sunnyside Sun reports firefighters responded to the Agitation Station on the corner of Lincoln and 1st St. Videos from a viewer, Philip Garza, show the laundromat giving off large, bright flames and dark, black...
YPD: Early morning car crash leaves Yakima County woman dead, driver flees scene
YAKIMA, Wash.-- A car crash early Monday morning in Yakima left one woman dead and another in the hospital. The Yakima Police Department (YPD) says the driver was traveling westbound when he crashed into a tree near the 300 Block of E Lincoln Ave. They say the driver fled the...
County Commissioners looking to replace Sheriff's office
YAKIMA COUNTY-- County Commissioners are looking into replacing the building that currently houses the Yakima County Sheriff's Department. In their legislative priorities for 2023, commissioners are requesting $2 million dollars from the state to design a new law enforcement facility. This project would combine emergency response facilities into one building...
Wind chill advisory expects 25-30 below zero winds for central Washington
YAKIMA, Wash.-- A wind chill advisory is predicting as low as 25 to 30 below zero winds for much of central Washington. The advisory takes effect at 10pm on Wednesday and ends 10am on Friday. Cities in the Yakima Valley and Kittitas Valley are expected to experience the chills, according...
Multiple semi-truck crash blocks all eastbound lanes on I-82 in Yakima
YAKIMA, Wash. -- A crash on I-82 in Yakima involving multiple semi-trucks is causing extreme traffic and back-ups. WSDOT says traffic is completely stopped at milepost 32 due to the collision fully blocking the roadway. They say there is no estimated time of reopening. They advise drivers to use a...
