Yakima, WA

"This will kill people out here tonight," frigid temps put homeless in danger

As temperatures drop, many have heaters and blankets they can depend on to stay warm, but those facing homelessness bracing this winter freeze, have almost nothing. "This will kill people out here tonight," said Mike Johnson, CEO of Yakima Union Gospel Mission. "We've got to make sure that they know that they've got a place where they can come in."
YAKIMA, WA
Farmworkers reach $265k settlement with Wapato fruit-packing company

WAPATO, Wash. -- Five farmworker women have reached a $265,000 settlement with a Wapato-based fruit-packing company. The women say they lost their jobs at WP Packing LLC after trying to improve their working conditions at the company's warehouse. They say during 2018 and 2019, they made several complaints about working...
WAPATO, WA
Safety tips for staying warm as temps get below zero this week

With temperatures expected to reach below zero this week, Yakima Valley Emergency Management says it is crucial to be safe and prepared as you try to stay warm indoors. One big precaution is to avoid any combustible heat sources such as propane, kerosene heaters or barbeques. Andrew Bieglow, an Emergency...
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima County leaders to vote on single ambulance provider

YAKIMA, Wash.—Today, Yakima County will be voting on a single ambulance provider for the Valley, as we're told the current system isn't working for a lot of cities. According to County Commissioner LaDon Linde, in many rural parts of the county if someone calls 911 for an emergency, they may take a lot longer than responding to cities like Yakima.
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
Sunnyside laundromat goes up in flames

SUNNYSIDE, Wash. -- A laundromat in Sunnyside went up in flames last night, Dec. 20. The Sunnyside Sun reports firefighters responded to the Agitation Station on the corner of Lincoln and 1st St. Videos from a viewer, Philip Garza, show the laundromat giving off large, bright flames and dark, black...
SUNNYSIDE, WA
County Commissioners looking to replace Sheriff's office

YAKIMA COUNTY-- County Commissioners are looking into replacing the building that currently houses the Yakima County Sheriff's Department. In their legislative priorities for 2023, commissioners are requesting $2 million dollars from the state to design a new law enforcement facility. This project would combine emergency response facilities into one building...
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
Multiple semi-truck crash blocks all eastbound lanes on I-82 in Yakima

YAKIMA, Wash. -- A crash on I-82 in Yakima involving multiple semi-trucks is causing extreme traffic and back-ups. WSDOT says traffic is completely stopped at milepost 32 due to the collision fully blocking the roadway. They say there is no estimated time of reopening. They advise drivers to use a...
YAKIMA, WA

