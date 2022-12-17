Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
238 Miles Of Habitat Could Be Restored By The Ipswich River Watershed AssociationDianna CarneyIpswich, MA
Eliminating The Threat: 2 Braintree Dams Could Recieve Funding For RemovalDianna CarneyBraintree, MA
Local Spotlight: Neroli Italian Restaurant and MercatoYana BostongirlWestwood, MA
Burlington Mall Celebrates 40,000 Gifts Given to Local Families & ChildrenDianna CarneyBurlington, MA
Alarming Report: Dunkin' Donuts Child Labor Violations Across 14 LocationsTy D.Lowell, MA
cambridgeday.com
Police seek to identify bicyclist in an assault
Police are seeking to identify a bicyclist described as attacking a pedestrian – a bike-rage incident that took place after they crossed paths by Cambridge Common. The incident took place at around 5:45 p.m. Nov. 15 at Concord Avenue and Waterhouse Street, when a Cambridge resident using a crosswalk was just missed by a bicyclist coming from the common, police said, citing information provided by the pedestrian.
cambridgeday.com
Returning two-way auto traffic to Garden Street holds appeal despite a warning on bicycle safety
Returning two-way auto traffic to Garden Street holds appeal despite a warning on bicycle safety. Returning part of Garden Street to two-way car traffic is less safe than the current one-way configuration with bike lanes, but it’s possible and some city councillors remain interested in seeing it happen, residents heard at a Monday meeting.
cambridgeday.com
North Cambridge condo proposal is told to wait for a full rezoning along Massachusetts Avenue
North Cambridge condo proposal is told to wait for a full rezoning along Massachusetts Avenue. A condominium tower proposed for North Cambridge was rejected soundly Tuesday by the Planning Board, who told developers of the two-block parcel to wait for a city zoning process rather than try to get ahead of it.
cambridgeday.com
Rezoning plans for bigger, taller condo building mean less merry Christmas in North Cambridge
Rezoning plans for bigger, taller condo building mean less merry Christmas in North Cambridge. From the enclaves of West Cambridge and other multimillion-dollar venues, some entitled elites have decided to deliver a truckload of coal to the people of North Cambridge this Christmas. They have eagerly signed a petition to change our laws so Tim Rowe, chief executive of the Cambridge Innovation Center, among other enterprises, can build a bigger, taller, more profitable building that will dwarf the existing office and retail at John Danehy’s old building at Massachusetts Avenue and Cedar Street. The neighboring convenience store, pizzeria and laundromat are attached to the proposal to feebly camouflage the illegal “spot zoning” that this is.
cambridgeday.com
First version of lab zoning to the Planning Board gets knocked out as confusing and overly broad
First version of lab zoning to the Planning Board gets knocked out as confusing and overly broad. A citizen zoning petition that would limit where labs can go in the city was rejected Tuesday by the Planning Board, with most members finding it overly broad and confusingly written – too much so to be improved for reconsideration before it expires April 4.
cambridgeday.com
In addition to filtering against PFAS chemicals, Cambridge will go hunting for upstream sources
In addition to filtering against PFAS chemicals, Cambridge will go hunting for upstream sources. Cambridge is buying its own water testing equipment to detect certain chemicals – substances known as PFAS that forced an expensive, 2.5-month switch to MWRA drinking water this year. The $700,000 for the Per- and...
cambridgeday.com
Help transform artist Peter Valentine’s house into an art center
Help transform artist Peter Valentine’s house into an art center. There is an opportunity right now to meaningfully advance the arts in Cambridge, a city that in recent years has experienced a significant decline in artists’ space. We are proposing to transform the property of legendary outsider artist Peter Valentine, at 37 Brookline St., into an art center.
