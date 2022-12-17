ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benton County, WA

nbcrightnow.com

Accused driver in deadly car v tree crash blames girlfriend, documents say

YAKIMA, Wash. — The driver suspected of crashing into a tree on Lincoln Avenue in a collision that killed one woman and injured another appeared in the Yakima County Court on December 20, according to court documents. Shane Dillian Kroeger, 25, made a preliminary appearance in court and was...
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

MISSING: Endangered individual with dementia

YAKIMA, Wash. - UPDATE: 10:44 p.m. The man has been found, according to YPD. The Yakima Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a missing endangered individual. The missing adult man has dementia and was last seen around 72nd Ave and Nob Hill Boulevard, according to YPD. Anyone...
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Car v. tree crash kills one in Yakima; driver in custody

YAKIMA, Wash. - One woman is dead and another is injured after a car crashed into a tree around 5:15 a.m. December 19 in the 300 block of E Lincoln Ave., according to the Yakima Police Department. The two women were passengers in a Subaru Impreza that drove off the...
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Firefighters respond to laundromat fire in Sunnyside

SUNNYSIDE, Wash. -- UPDATE: 8 p.m. The laundromat fire is out after being contained to the building, according to Sunnyside Assistant Fire Chief Cameron Haubrich. No one was reported injured. No cause has been determined at this time. The fire started around 5:45 p.m., but crews will stay on scene...
SUNNYSIDE, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Truck rollover on I-84 kills man from Carnation

INTERSTATE 84 — A man from Carnation is dead after a single-car crash on I-84 around milepost 188 on December 19, according to a press release from the Oregon State Police (OSP). Chad Michael Flynn, 39, was in a Ford F-350 with a 45-year-old passenger, also from Carnation, just...
UMATILLA COUNTY, OR
nbcrightnow.com

Chaplaincy Healthcare sponsors hospice families for Christmas

RICHLAND, Wash.- Chaplaincy Healthcare is partnering with Hanford Mission Integration Solutions (HMIS) and a generous donor this Holiday season to sponsor three hospice families through the purchase of gifts and gift cards. “It is never easy for families who are experiencing end-of-life, but it often becomes even more difficult during...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Semi crash blocking I-82 near Yakima Avenue

YAKIMA, Wash.- UPDATE: 5:23 p.m. I-82 is back open, though travelers may experience delays. The right lane has been reopened, but the left is still closed. DECEMBER 19, 2022 2:02 p.m. A crash involving two semi trucks is currently blocking both eastbound lanes of I-82 and Yakima Avenue. According to...
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

UPDATE: I-84 reopened west of Pendleton

EASTERN OREGON - UPDATE. 12-20-22. 2 a.m. According to ODOT I-84 is reopened for traffic. Interstate 84 is closed due to a crash, according to Oregon State Patrol. The closure includes all lanes around milepost 188, about 21 miles west of Pendleton. Use an alternate route.
PENDLETON, OR
nbcrightnow.com

Tips on keeping your pet safe and warm in cold weather

KENNEWICK, Wash. - Cold temperatures are here and it's only going to get colder. Just as we protect ourselves in the cold, we also need to protect our pets. It's a common belief that dogs and cats are more resistant to cold weather because of their fur. That's not always...
PASCO, WA
nbcrightnow.com

NonStop Local Weather Alert: school delays and closures for December 20

Athena-Weston school district: Two hour late start. Prescott school district: Two hour late start. All routes running. Classes starting at 10:20 a.m. Starbuck school district: Closed. No school on Tuesday, December 20. Waitsburg school district: Two hour late start. No a.m. preschool. No breakfast. Oregon:. Pendleton school district: Two hour...
PRESCOTT, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Downtown Yakima businesses awarded in Winter Wonderland contest

YAKIMA, Wash. — The Downtown Association of Yakima (DAY) awarded businesses in the downtown Yakima area for holiday decoration and spirit in the Winter Wonderland Awards, according to a press release from the association. The competition was announced by DAY on December 3, showcasing the same three categories from...
YAKIMA, WA

