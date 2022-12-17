Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Highly-anticipated new restaurant opening in Washington this weekKristen WaltersBellingham, WA
Little girl bonds with chickens she raises: "She knew they needed her"Amy ChristieGranite Falls, WA
An Oklahoma Tourist Appreciates Washington StateJudyDOklahoma State
Autumn Scenery In Mt. Baker, WashingtonJudyDBellingham, WA
Related
nbcrightnow.com
Northern California earthquake
A 6.4 magnitude earthquake has hit in northern California near Eureka. Only two injuries were reported, but 70,000 residents were left without power.
nbcrightnow.com
A coal mine is on fire in Utah leaving a small town at risk
In late September, an underground coal mine just outside the town of East Carbon in rural Utah caught fire. More than two months later, it’s still burning. Now, the once-bustling mine called Lila Canyon faces permanent shuttering, which would leave its over 230 workers idled and result in gaps in raw materials for statewide energy production. The coal mine is one of the busiest in the state and produces about 28% of Utah’s coal.
nbcrightnow.com
November unemployment numbers for WA counties released
OLYMPIA, Wash.- The Washington State Employment Security Department has released the November unemployment numbers for counties in Washington state. The monthly employment report is part of a comprehensive report on Washington's job market and unemployment rate by county. According to the Employment Security Department the economy in Washington state grew...
nbcrightnow.com
Truck rollover on I-84 kills man from Carnation
INTERSTATE 84 — A man from Carnation is dead after a single-car crash on I-84 around milepost 188 on December 19, according to a press release from the Oregon State Police (OSP). Chad Michael Flynn, 39, was in a Ford F-350 with a 45-year-old passenger, also from Carnation, just...
nbcrightnow.com
Christmas decorating trends by state
DENVER, Col.- From a simple string of lights to a yard full of inflatables Holiday decorating tastes and trends differ from house to house and from regions and states across the country. Whether you decorate early or late, are a minimalist or go all out, there's really no wrong way...
nbcrightnow.com
WSDOT: chain-up when required to prevent wrecks
SNOQUALMIE PASS.- The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is reminding drivers to chain-up when required to do so. I-90 through Snoqualmie Pass has seen several crashes due to winter weather this week and drivers should not ignore traction requirements in the area. Check the latest Washington pass conditions and...
nbcrightnow.com
Washington AG touts lawsuit against pharmacies, settlements of $1.1B
(The Center Square) – Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced a lawsuit against Kroger, Rite-Aid and Albertsons and the chain pharmacies they have acquired for their role in the opioid epidemic on Wednesday. The three companies had previously acquired Safeway, QFC, Fred Myer and Bartell Drugs, which are...
nbcrightnow.com
Winter weather reminders: symptoms of hypothermia and gas poisoning
PACIFIC NORTHWEST — Medical specialists in the Pacific Northwest are warning the public about two significant threats faced during frigid winter weather, hypothermia and carbon monoxide poisoning, as below-freezing temperatures are predicted. Hypothermia. Temperatures are already low, but they’re forecasted to continue dropping throughout the end of 2022. It’s...
nbcrightnow.com
NonStop Local Weather Alert: school delays and closures for December 20
Athena-Weston school district: Two hour late start. Prescott school district: Two hour late start. All routes running. Classes starting at 10:20 a.m. Starbuck school district: Closed. No school on Tuesday, December 20. Waitsburg school district: Two hour late start. No a.m. preschool. No breakfast. Oregon:. Pendleton school district: Two hour...
nbcrightnow.com
Dangerously Cold Temperatures Tonight and Tomorrow Morning
NonStop Local Weather Alert until Sunday with significant weather/travel impacts across the Pacific Northwest!. Mostly cloudy tonight and dangerously cold with overnight lows dropping into the single digits and below zero and wind chill –10 to –30. Wind Chill Advisory - Everyone... 10 PM Today-10 AM Friday. Dangerously...
nbcrightnow.com
Four-star Rainier Beach corner Caleb Presley announces flip from Oregon to hometown UW Huskies
A year ago, five-star offensive tackle and Rainier Beach standout Josh Conerly Jr. signed with Oregon over the in-state Huskies and countless others. We’ll call this revenge at Rainier Beach.SEATTLE – Caleb Presley – a prospect from Seattle’s Rainier Beach High School and four-star corner in the 2023 class – has flipped his commitment from Oregon to the University of Washington, he announced on social media Wednesday.
nbcrightnow.com
Husky men see struggles vs. ranked teams continue vs. No. 23 Auburn
SEATTLE – To snap their three-year winless streak against ranked teams, Mike Hopkins believed the Washington men’s basketball team needed to balance its emotions, execute the game plan and match No. 23 Auburn’s toughness. “These are the games where there’s no motivational talk,” the UW coach said....
Comments / 0