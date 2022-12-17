Cooter defeats Greenville for Senath-Hornersville Christmas Tournament championship title

Read full article on original website
Charleston falls to Puxico; Chaffee wins Mistletoe Classic
CHARLESTON, MO. — Puxico defeated Charleston in the fifth-place game of the 2022 Mistletoe Classic at CHS on Tuesday, Dec. 20. The Lady Indians (3-8) controlled the game from the opening tip and cruised to a 56-25 victory over the Blue Jays (2-8). “Overall, we came out and played...
Schnurbusch scores 28, Lady Pirates prevails over Scott City
Once again, Kyla Schnurbusch put the Lady Pirates on her back. The senior scored 28 points for the second straight game, leading Perryville to a 46-44 victory on the road against Scott City on Wednesday. “Sometimes we rely on her a little too much,” Perryville head coach Jason Dreyer said....
Future looks bright for Sikeston after an exceptional freshman season
SIKESTON — The Sikeston freshman boys basketball recently wrapped its 2022 campaign. The future of Bulldogs’ basketball looks bright after the team finished the season with a 6-1 overall record. “We had a great group of young men that worked hard in practice every day and played as...
High School Basketball Roundup: Notre Dame scraps Scott City
After losing three straight games, the Notre Dame Bulldogs broke out of their funk with a 63-38 win on the road against Scott City on Tuesday. Both teams utilized the three-point line in the first quarter. The Rams made three 3-pointers but the Bulldogs made four from the arch to go on an 18-13 lead. Kolton Johnson scored six of his 11 points in the opening period on a pair of 3-pointers.
’Tis the season to be jolly for Sikeston after blowout win over Kelly
SIKESTON —“Baby, It’s Cold Outside” is one of the many popular Christmas tunes chiming through the radio this time of the year, but in a 71-41 win over Kelly at the Field House on Monday, Dec. 19, Sikeston was anything but cold outside. The Bulldogs (5-2)...
Jackson boys lock in, win big in pre-tournament tune-up game
Jackson used a 24-point first quarter to grab an early lead on Farmington and carried it to the finish line on Tuesday night as the Indians bounced back from a 1-2 stretch at home in a 72-49 victory over Farmington. After holding its opponent to less than 50 points once...
Ellington standout finding enjoyment with new challenge
ELLINGTON — In a week that is in its own right a celebration of Southeast Missouri high school female athletics, there is one in particular who has been renowned for quite a while now. Ellington’s Kaylee King has been a showstopper for all four years playing for the Lady...
Clearwater duo has night to remember on court
PIEDMONT — It was a night that will go down as one of the best ones in Clearwater High School sports history. Charles Robbins was confirmed by the Missouri State High School Activities Association, according to head boys basketball coach Zac Moore, to have broken the Missouri record for assists in a game — a 43-year-old record set by Jon Sunvold in 1979 — recording 25 in a 97-45 win over Marquand on Dec. 13.
Kennett defeats Holcomb in Lady Royals consolation semifinals
The Kennett girls basketball team undertook and achieved a quick turnaround with a 53-40 win over Holcomb Tuesday night in the 5th place consolation semifinals game of the Lady Royals Christmas Classic hosted by Twin Rivers. The win will advance the Lady Indians to play Piggott, who took down Portageville...
Webb, Oran right the ship, advance to FSCB Tourney third-place game
After a lackluster second-half offensive effort on Monday, Oran rebounded with a balanced 59-point outburst against Woodland on Monday evening to roll to a 59-36 win against the Cardinals in the First State Community Bank Holiday Classic at the Show Me Center. The Eagles used a 15-6 run in the...
SEMO’s Bussard celebrates graduation by putting out the Flames
Southeast Missouri State guard Sophie Bussard had quite a busy few days. The redshirt junior went to Saturday morning practice, then to graduation with her travel uniform on underneath her cap and gown. Once the ceremonies were over, Bussard went back from graduate to basketball player and was off to Evansville on Sunday and at home on Tuesday to help the Redhawks upset Illinois-Chicago 56-55.
High School Basketball Roundup: Cape Central rebounds in Twin Rivers Tourney
The Cape Central Lady Tigers bounced back from their first-round loss in the Twin Rivers Christmas Tournament with a 39-25 win over Malden on Monday. Ki Bogan led the Lady Tigers with 17 points, eight of which came in the fourth quarter. The Lady Tigers struggled in the first half,...
Overtime free throws lead Kennett to fifth place over Piggott at Lady Royals Christmas Classic
The Kennett Lady Indians pulled out a win against Piggott Wednesday night in overtime to not just take fifth place in the Lady Royals Christmas Classic, but also to secure a .500 record entering the next stretch of their schedule after Christmas break. “We really thought we needed to win...
Arkansas National Signing Day NLI Tracker
Follow along here as Arkansas recruits put pen to paper and send in their National Letter of Intent (NLI) during Wednesday's National Signing Day for Class of 2023 recruits. As each prospect signs with the Hogs, we will place their capsule in the chronological order that they sign and flip them from 'unsigned to 'signed.' As a default to start, players are listed in alphabetical order with 'unsigned' by their names.
Dexter, Giles shutting foes down one game after another
BROSELEY – When Dexter High School senior Caitlin Giles was a freshman, the Bearcat girl’s basketball team struggled to just five victories that season and a porous defense, which allowed opponents to score 57.5 points per game on average was a big reason why. Fast-forward to this winter...
Dec. 20: What you need to know
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. We are looking at temperatures from today until Thursday in the 40s but don’t expect too much sunshine this week. Thursday is the main day that we are watching. At this time, models...
Surrounding communities come together to support Meadow Heights family
High school athletics teams represent their communities, especially the small ones. After Ryder Thele, a Meadow Heights High School student, tragically passed away on Dec. 9 at the age of 16, the surrounding communities came together to remind the grieving family that they are not alone. The Meadow Heights boy’s...
Lawsuit filed over Jonesboro church building
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - First United Methodist Church of Jonesboro has taken a step to keep its current church building by filing a lawsuit. Daniel P. Dalton and D. Chris Gardner filed the lawsuit on behalf of First United Methodist Church Monday around 10:30 a.m. against the Board of Trustees of the Arkansas Conference of the United Methodist Church, The Arkansas Conference of United Methodist Church, and other interested parties in the properties.
In West Tennessee, a group of Black farmers take on Tyson Foods
Brenda Scott’s father came to west Tennessee as a sharecropper. By 1971 — as a result of hard work and government loans — he had 129 acres of his own, some of which his descendants occupy today. His adult children and grandchildren belong to an enclave of Black farming families that have lived in Henderson […] The post In West Tennessee, a group of Black farmers take on Tyson Foods appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
Man dies in West Memphis crash
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (KAIT) - A 50-year-old Proctor man died after he got into a crash with another person in Crittenden County. Arkansas State Police said the crash happened at 3:40 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 16 on Highway 70 (East Broadway Avenue). According to a preliminary crash report, 43-year-old Keith...
