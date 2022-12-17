ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ventura, CA

Porterville Recorder

Loyola Marymount 76, Tulsa 64

TULSA (4-7) Selebangue 3-7 4-7 10, Embery-Simpson 1-2 2-2 4, Gaston-Chapman 1-4 2-2 4, Griffin 6-14 0-0 13, Pritchard 5-12 0-1 12, Betson 4-8 0-0 10, Dalger 0-3 1-2 1, Knight 0-1 2-2 2, Chukwu 0-2 0-0 0, McWright 2-2 0-0 6, Seals 0-0 0-0 0, Urbancic 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 23-56 11-16 64.
TULSA, OK
Pepperdine visits Hawaii after Hepa's 30-point outing

Pepperdine Waves (6-5) at Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (6-3) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hawaii -5; over/under is 140. BOTTOM LINE: Hawaii hosts the Pepperdine Waves after Kamaka Hepa scored 30 points in Hawaii's 90-66 victory against the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash. The Rainbow Warriors are 4-2 in home games. Hawaii is...
MALIBU, CA
Colorado State Rams take on the USC Trojans

USC Trojans (9-3, 2-0 Pac-12) vs. Colorado State Rams (8-4) Phoenix; Wednesday, 11 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: The USC Trojans and the Colorado State Rams square off in Phoenix, Arizona. The Rams are 8-4 in non-conference play. Colorado State averages 77.3 points and has outscored opponents by 10.0 points per...
FORT COLLINS, CO

