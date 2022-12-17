ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
China Spring, TX

Comments / 0

Related
KWTX

Waco native set to take on Baylor in Bowl Game

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - When the Baylor football team travels to Fort Worth for the Armed Forces Bowl Thursday, there will be some Waco natives standing on the opposite sideline. Baylor’s opponent, Air Force, has a couple local guys on the roster. One of those is former Bishop Reicher QB Ben Brittain.
WACO, TX
KWTX

Hamilton ISD coach under pending investigation

HAMILTON, Texas (KWTX) - After claims of inappropriate comments being made, students and parents at Hamilton ISD are split over the actions of the girl’s basketball coach. “I can promise this district is failing the third goal. A culture of communication. There are people who are scared to speak,” said one Hamilton parent at Monday night’s school board meeting.
HAMILTON, TX
KWTX

Protecting your pipes before the polar plunge moves into Central Texas

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - As Central Texas braces for the upcoming extreme low temperatures, Waco plumber shares tips on how to protect your pipes from freezing, or, even worse, bursting. Mike Staas, owner of Mike Staas Services, Inc. said bursting pipes are very common during below-freezing temperatures, causing pricy damages.
WACO, TX
KWTX

Salado business deemed ‘total loss’ following morning fire

SALADO, Texas (KWTX) - A Salado business has burned down following a fire Wednesday morning. The Salado Fire Department responded at around 4:14 a.m. Dec. 21 at Wilds Angel Boutique at 110 North Main Street. Upon arrival, firefighters found the building fully involved in flames and units from Salado and...
SALADO, TX
KWTX

Waco hardware stores are stocked with faucet, pipe covers ahead of arctic blast

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Everyone is turning to local hardware stores for the supplies they need ahead of the arctic blast. Hardware stores like Circle Hardware have been making sure some of the most popular items stay stocked for Central Texans. But faucet covers and pipe insulation products are flying off the shelves.
WACO, TX
KWTX

Killeen warming center opens, extends hours ahead of upcoming Central Texas cold front

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - With subfreezing temperatures expected to hit Central Texas Thursday, the city of Killeen is gearing up for a very chilly start to the holiday weekend. The city hosted a press conference earlier today at the Killeen City Hall where officials discussed cold weather tips and how folks can access a warming center in the coming days.
KILLEEN, TX
KWTX

North Pole coming to Central Texas for three-day Christmas celebration

McGREGOR, Texas (KWTX) - The North Pole is coming to Central Texas, and not just the arctic blast that we’re expecting, but a three-day event which will transform a small Central Texas downtown into a winter wonderland, complete with real snow. Area businesses are joining forces Wednesday through Friday...
MCGREGOR, TX
KWTX

Ahead of arctic blast, experts say to test your HVAC system now

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - HVAC technician Rocky Rodriguez with Rabroker is out checking on a heating system at a Central Texas home. He said now, before the arctic blast, is the best time to have it checked. “With the cooler temps because you have to recover so much loss of...
WACO, TX
KWTX

Fort Worth driver dies following crash on SH 95 in Bell County

ACADEMY, Texas (KWTX) - A Fort Worth man died after crashing into a culvert on State Highway 95 Tuesday morning. Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded at 6 a.m. Dec. 20 on SH 95 in Bell County where a 2011 Ford Edge passenger car was travelling southbound. According to...
BELL COUNTY, TX
KWTX

Hamilton driver dies after crashing into tree on FM 573

HAMILTON, Texas (KWTX) - A Hamilton man is dead following a crash on FM 573 in Mills County. Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded at 4:48 p.m. Dec. 14 to FM 573 where a 2001 Ford F-250 pick-up truck was traveling southbound. According to the trooper, the Ford left...
MILLS COUNTY, TX
KWTX

A Year Later: Disappearance of San Antonio girl remains an unsolved mystery

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KWTX) - The disappearance of Lina Sardar Khil in San Antonio remains an unsolved mystery a year after she was first reported missing. Lina is described to be approximately 4 feet tall and 55 pounds, with brown hair, brown eyes and wearing a black jacket, red dress and black shoes. She has straight shoulder-length hair that was last seen in a ponytail.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KWTX

Woman ejected, killed in single vehicle crash

LAMPASAS, Texas (KWTX) - Texas Department of Public Safety is reminding people to buckle up after a Lometa woman, Eula Whitner Carr, 52, crashed her car, was ejected and ultimately died of her injuries. The crash happened on FM 580 near County Rd 1268 in Lampasas County just before 1...
LAMPASAS COUNTY, TX
KWTX

Bell County Fire and Rescue responds to Nolanville home fire

NOLANVILLE, Texas (KWTX) - A Nolanville home was cleared from a fire Monday morning in Bell County. The Central Bell County Fire and Rescue responded at 6:54 a.m. Dec. 19 to a residential structure fire that began after lightening struck the home. Multiple units from Central Bell County Fire and...
BELL COUNTY, TX
KWTX

Killeen Christmas sequenced light display offers a free 90-minute show

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - A Killeen resident provides 90 minutes of Christmas entertainment for free with a sequenced light show. He said a popular holiday movie that he would watch every year when he was growing up inspired his light display. “I always wanted to do Christmas lights,” Killeen resident,...
KILLEEN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy