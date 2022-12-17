Read full article on original website
Related
KWTX
Armed Forces Bowl: Midway alumni set to battle in the trenches
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Two former Midway panthers will be battling in the trenches at the Armed Forces Bowl. Jaxon Player is on Baylor’s defensive line and Wesley Ndago plays offensive line for Air Force.
KWTX
Waco native set to take on Baylor in Bowl Game
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - When the Baylor football team travels to Fort Worth for the Armed Forces Bowl Thursday, there will be some Waco natives standing on the opposite sideline. Baylor’s opponent, Air Force, has a couple local guys on the roster. One of those is former Bishop Reicher QB Ben Brittain.
KWTX
Central Texas man who defied the odds to recover from devastating gymnastics injury walks the stage
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas man who suffered a traumatic brain injury in a freak gymnastics accident, in which doctors gave him a 50 percent chance of surviving, defied the odds once again by walking the stage at Texas Tech University in Lubbock this weekend, graduating Magna Cum Laude.
KWTX
Hamilton ISD coach under pending investigation
HAMILTON, Texas (KWTX) - After claims of inappropriate comments being made, students and parents at Hamilton ISD are split over the actions of the girl’s basketball coach. “I can promise this district is failing the third goal. A culture of communication. There are people who are scared to speak,” said one Hamilton parent at Monday night’s school board meeting.
KWTX
Protecting your pipes before the polar plunge moves into Central Texas
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - As Central Texas braces for the upcoming extreme low temperatures, Waco plumber shares tips on how to protect your pipes from freezing, or, even worse, bursting. Mike Staas, owner of Mike Staas Services, Inc. said bursting pipes are very common during below-freezing temperatures, causing pricy damages.
KWTX
Central Texas retired military veteran doesn’t let age stop his love of learning
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A retired military Colonel has just earned his 11th college degree at the age of 74 and is currently working on two more saying he has no plans to retire from the classroom anytime soon. Col. Ed Brown, of Waco, says he’s fully retired after a...
KWTX
Salado business deemed ‘total loss’ following morning fire
SALADO, Texas (KWTX) - A Salado business has burned down following a fire Wednesday morning. The Salado Fire Department responded at around 4:14 a.m. Dec. 21 at Wilds Angel Boutique at 110 North Main Street. Upon arrival, firefighters found the building fully involved in flames and units from Salado and...
KWTX
Waco hardware stores are stocked with faucet, pipe covers ahead of arctic blast
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Everyone is turning to local hardware stores for the supplies they need ahead of the arctic blast. Hardware stores like Circle Hardware have been making sure some of the most popular items stay stocked for Central Texans. But faucet covers and pipe insulation products are flying off the shelves.
KWTX
Killeen warming center opens, extends hours ahead of upcoming Central Texas cold front
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - With subfreezing temperatures expected to hit Central Texas Thursday, the city of Killeen is gearing up for a very chilly start to the holiday weekend. The city hosted a press conference earlier today at the Killeen City Hall where officials discussed cold weather tips and how folks can access a warming center in the coming days.
KWTX
North Pole coming to Central Texas for three-day Christmas celebration
McGREGOR, Texas (KWTX) - The North Pole is coming to Central Texas, and not just the arctic blast that we’re expecting, but a three-day event which will transform a small Central Texas downtown into a winter wonderland, complete with real snow. Area businesses are joining forces Wednesday through Friday...
KWTX
Central Texas group to give away free hay to keep local pets warm during upcoming freeze
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Heart of Texas Lost & Found Pets group will be giving away free hay Tuesday, Dec. 20, to pet owners who normally keep dogs or cats outside, according to Michelle Ann. As the KWTX Weather Authority has been warning us, an arctic air mass will...
KWTX
Ahead of arctic blast, experts say to test your HVAC system now
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - HVAC technician Rocky Rodriguez with Rabroker is out checking on a heating system at a Central Texas home. He said now, before the arctic blast, is the best time to have it checked. “With the cooler temps because you have to recover so much loss of...
KWTX
Emergency officials preparing for possibility of power outages during arctic blast in central Texas
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Emergency management officials are making plans in case the looming artic blast causes some issues for Central Texas. The Electric Reliability Council of Texas has assured everyone that the grid will hold up, but some folks are concerned that power will be a big issue during this cold weather.
KWTX
Fort Worth driver dies following crash on SH 95 in Bell County
ACADEMY, Texas (KWTX) - A Fort Worth man died after crashing into a culvert on State Highway 95 Tuesday morning. Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded at 6 a.m. Dec. 20 on SH 95 in Bell County where a 2011 Ford Edge passenger car was travelling southbound. According to...
KWTX
Hamilton driver dies after crashing into tree on FM 573
HAMILTON, Texas (KWTX) - A Hamilton man is dead following a crash on FM 573 in Mills County. Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded at 4:48 p.m. Dec. 14 to FM 573 where a 2001 Ford F-250 pick-up truck was traveling southbound. According to the trooper, the Ford left...
KWTX
A Year Later: Disappearance of San Antonio girl remains an unsolved mystery
SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KWTX) - The disappearance of Lina Sardar Khil in San Antonio remains an unsolved mystery a year after she was first reported missing. Lina is described to be approximately 4 feet tall and 55 pounds, with brown hair, brown eyes and wearing a black jacket, red dress and black shoes. She has straight shoulder-length hair that was last seen in a ponytail.
KWTX
Woman ejected, killed in single vehicle crash
LAMPASAS, Texas (KWTX) - Texas Department of Public Safety is reminding people to buckle up after a Lometa woman, Eula Whitner Carr, 52, crashed her car, was ejected and ultimately died of her injuries. The crash happened on FM 580 near County Rd 1268 in Lampasas County just before 1...
KWTX
Bell County Fire and Rescue responds to Nolanville home fire
NOLANVILLE, Texas (KWTX) - A Nolanville home was cleared from a fire Monday morning in Bell County. The Central Bell County Fire and Rescue responded at 6:54 a.m. Dec. 19 to a residential structure fire that began after lightening struck the home. Multiple units from Central Bell County Fire and...
KWTX
Texas families devastated after teens killed by hit-and-run driver while Christmas shopping
SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KWTX) - Two Texas families are devastated after a hit-and-run driver killed their loved ones outside a San Antonio mall shortly after they were Christmas shopping. The deadly collision happened the night of Friday, Dec. 16. KENS 5 TV identified the slain teenagers as 17-year-old James Solis...
KWTX
Killeen Christmas sequenced light display offers a free 90-minute show
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - A Killeen resident provides 90 minutes of Christmas entertainment for free with a sequenced light show. He said a popular holiday movie that he would watch every year when he was growing up inspired his light display. “I always wanted to do Christmas lights,” Killeen resident,...
Comments / 0