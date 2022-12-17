Read full article on original website
Related
lakercountry.com
Man arrested in California on Cumberland County murder charge
State police have announced an arrest following a murder back in September in neighboring Cumberland County. On September 26th, Kentucky State Police received a call from Cumberland County 911 and responded to the scene and learned 53-year-old Michael Harding, of Celina, Tennessee, had suffered fatal injuries from apparent gunshot wounds.
Deputies investigating suspicious death in Carmichael
CARMICHAEL, Calif — The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office is investigating what they're calling a suspicious death in Carmichael Tuesday night. Investigators say it happened on the 1000 block of Lambeth Way and the deceased was an 89-year-old woman. The sheriff's office says her son was detained at first after...
Missing person sought by Alameda County Sheriff’s Dept.
ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — The Alameda County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing person, it announced in a tweet. Tony Trong Ha has not been seen since Dec. 12, when he left his San Leandro residence on Los Banos Street, according to the post. Trong Ha owns a […]
Nearly 90 grams of fentanyl seized in Placer County
ANTELOPE, Calif. (KTXL) — Deputies and detectives from the Placer County Sheriff’s Office seized nearly 90 grams of fentanyl after conducting a traffic stop on a wanted suspect. According to the sheriff’s office, on Dec. 8, officials conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle that had been associated with a wanted subject in Antelope. The […]
KTVU FOX 2
Police: 2-year-old overdoses on fentanyl, father arrested
MERCED, Calif. - An Antioch man has been arrested on felony child endangerment charges, after his 2-year-old child overdosed on fentanyl, police said. On Sunday, police in Merced were called to Mercy Medical Center on a report that a toddler tested positive for fentanyl. : San Francisco boy ingests fentanyl...
Death of 53-year-old man in Cumberland County prompts murder investigation, arrest
On Sept. 26, Kentucky State Police received a call from Cumberland County 911 to help investigate a man found dead inside a residence in Burkesville.
KTVU FOX 2
Alameda County sheriff's deputy charged with DUI after BBQ event
OAKLAND, Calif. - The Alameda County District Attorney has charged a sheriff's deputy with two misdemeanor counts of driving under the influence stemming from a funeral gathering where he barbecued for the guests and then severely damaged a county-owned truck on his way home. Deputy Mike Ziller has not yet...
Suspect arrested after North Bay chase reaches 100 mph with flat tire
AMERICAN CANYON, Calif. (KRON) — American Canyon police arrested a man accused of stealing a vehicle. He led officers on a chase early Tuesday morning, the police department announced on Facebook. Albert Mayfield, 56, of Hayward was arrested after reaching speeds up to 100 mph. American Canyon Police Department officers were called to the 300 […]
WBKO
House fire kills 2 Scottsville residents
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Saturday, Dec. 17 at 11:39 p.m., the South Allen Volunteer Fire Department received a call regarding a structural fire on Isom Bradley Road in Scottsville. Joe Young, chief of the responding fire department, said, “Upon arrival, the house was fully involved. We learned there...
Driver crashes into pole trying to evade police, arrested
VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) – A man was arrested after driving recklessly and in possession of marijuana and an unregistered firearm, according to Vallejo Police Department. On Friday, officers observed a car driving recklessly and attempted to make a traffic stop. The driver failed to yield and crashed into a light pole trying to evade police, […]
Oakland police searching for 2 missing teen sisters
Police say Herlinda Martinez, 14, and Paola Martinez, 13, were last seen on Sunday in the 9700 block of Walnut Street in Oakland at around 10:30 p.m.
Driver arrested; 1 dead, 2 injured in Vallejo suspected DUI crash
VALLEGO -- A 30-year-old Vallejo man was being held for vehicular manslaughter and driving under the influence following a fatal Sunday night crash. The Vallejo Police Department said a 911 call came in around 7:55 p.m. reporting an injury collision involving three cars in the 4200 block of Sonoma Boulevard.Upon arrival, officers found that a 2013 BMW SUV had collided with a 1965 Chevrolet sedan that was disabled in the roadway. A third vehicle, a 1999 Honda, was also struck as it was parked assisting the victims in the Chevrolet.Officers said their initial investigation has revealed that the BMW was traveling northbound...
Oakland teenage sisters found
Update: The girls have been safely found. OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Two teenage girls went missing in Oakland Sunday night, the Oakland Police Department reported. Both girls are considered to be at risk due to their age. Herlinda Martinez, 14, is 5-feet, 2-inches tall, 95 pounds, with red-and-brown hair and brown eyes. Police said she […]
Sacramento Observer
Sacramento County Man, 48, Dies In ICU Following Encounter With Sheriff’s Deputies
UPDATE (12/19/22) – According to a spokesperson for the Sacramento County Coroner Stingley has passed away. His official time and date of death are 2:45 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 16. Dymin says her father’s body was taken from the hospital by the coroner on Sunday, Dec. 18. Early...
Close call: Livermore man, 77, nearly scammed out of $47K
LIVERMORE, Calif. (KRON) — A 77-year-old Livermore man nearly lost $47,000 in a scam, the Livermore Police Department announced. The man had loaded the money in cash into shoe boxes before police were able to track it down. Police said that several people had contacted the victim’s phone claiming his personal information was compromised in […]
somerset106.com
London Grand Jury Indicts Wayne County Man In Drug Trafficking Case
A Wayne County man is facing federal charges for his role in a drug trafficking case. A grand jury in London returned a True Bill indictment against 48-year-old MacArthur Young, also known as John Young, of Monticello. The charges stem from a joint investigation between the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI. As part of the investigation, both agencies used undercover officers to buy meth from Young. Under the indictment, Young could face up to 40 years in prison and up to $5 million dollars in fines. He was lodged the Laurel County Correctional Center pending future court appearances.
Two people shot in separate incidents by unknown suspects in Stockton
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — On Saturday, two people were shot in two separate incidents in Stockton, according to the Stockton Police Department. According to police, the first incident occurred in the 600 Block of East Hammer Lane. A 22-year-old woman was walking and was shot by an unknown subject. She was then taken to a […]
Suspected DUI driver arrested after crash kills man
VALLEJO, Calif. (BCN) — Police in Vallejo are warning motorists not to drink and drive after the city reported its 24th traffic death of the year on Sunday night, the highest number of roadway fatalities the North Bay city has recorded in a single year. A Fairfield man died in the wreck after his disabled […]
Oakland police locate two sisters who went missing Sunday
OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) — Two teen sisters were located safely after they went missing on Sunday, Oakland police said Tuesday. Paola and Herlinda Martinez had last been seen Sunday night in the 9700 block of Walnut Street. They were considered at risk because they are young, according to police. Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, […]
Tennessee man found dead in semi in Rowan County
A 70-year-old man from Baxter, Tennessee was discovered dead in his semi on Friday in Rowan County.
Comments / 7