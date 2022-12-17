5 critically injured after shooting in North Memphis, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Five people were critically injured in a shooting Friday night, according to the Memphis Police Department.

Police said that the shooting happened just before 8 p.m. on Springdale Run Drive.

FOX13 arrived at the scene and learned that the shooting took place at an apartment complex.

Two men and two women were taken to Regional One Health in critical condition, and another woman critically injured was taken by a private vehicle to the same hospital, police said.

At least one suspect fled in a white Infiniti, police said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH and may be eligible for a cash reward up to $2,000.

