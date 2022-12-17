ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Wednesday's Scores

Mother Teresa Catholic, Ontario 69, De La Salle 47. Gaston vs. Sheridan, ccd. Ione/Arlington vs. Cove, ccd. Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Monache boys basketball pulls away for win

The Monache boys basketball team pulled away for a 73-60 win over Mission Oak on Saturday in the final game of the second annual Dave Moorhead Invitational. Monache (7-6), ended up going 1-2 in the tournament. Monache pulled away after leading 35-31 at halftime. Brandan Garcia, who was named to...
