Porterville Recorder
Wednesday's Scores
Mother Teresa Catholic, Ontario 69, De La Salle 47. Gaston vs. Sheridan, ccd. Ione/Arlington vs. Cove, ccd. Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Monache boys basketball pulls away for win
The Monache boys basketball team pulled away for a 73-60 win over Mission Oak on Saturday in the final game of the second annual Dave Moorhead Invitational. Monache (7-6), ended up going 1-2 in the tournament. Monache pulled away after leading 35-31 at halftime. Brandan Garcia, who was named to...
