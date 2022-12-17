Read full article on original website
Clippers use full roster to rout Hornets 126-105
Paul George scored 22 points, Nicolas Batum added 21 and the injury-ravaged Los Angeles Clippers had their whole roster available in a 126-105 victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday night.George, Ivica Zubac, Reggie Jackson and Norman Powell returned to the lineup, with Powell making his first appearance since Nov. 29 after missing 10 games because of a groin injury.After the entire roster practiced together for the first time Tuesday, the Clippers shot 50.6% from the field and held the Hornets to 40.2%.Charlotte star LaMelo Ball, from nearby Chino Hills, had his first triple-double of the season. Ball had 25...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Montrezl Harrell Discusses Having Consistent Role on 76ers Again
The Philadelphia 76ers’ rotation has gone through a lot of changes so far this season. Not only has Doc Rivers expanded the number of guys garnering minutes on a nightly basis, but the team has also dealt with its fair share of injuries over time as well. The Sixers...
NBA Fines Mavs Coach Jason Kidd $25K After Ejection vs. T-Wolves
On Wednesday, ahead of the Dallas Mavericks’ second game against the Minnesota Timberwolves in three days, the NBA announced that it has fined coach Jason Kidd $25,000 after he was ejected from Monday night’s 116-106 loss. After Luka Doncic said some not-so-nice things to Rodney Mott when he...
Injury Report: Thunder List Remains Lengthy Ahead of Second Blazers’ Matchup
For the second consecutive game Oklahoma City will face the Trail Blazers in the Paycom Center. Darius Bazley and Josh Giddey remain on the injury report for the Thunder’s Wednesday night battle with an illness, they have both missed two games with the illness and are listed as questionable.
Pelicans: 2023 NBA All-Star Voting is Live
NEW ORLEANS - NBA All-Star voting is now officially live for fans to vote their favorite players in. The New Orleans Pelicans are running a campaign encouraging fans to vote for Pelicans' players to participate in the 72nd All-Star game. Salt Lake City will host this year's big weekend beginning...
Travis Hunter Reportedly Narrows Transfer Decision Down To 4 Schools
Almost exactly a year ago, Travis Hunter stunned the college football world when he announced that he would sign with Jackson State to play for head coach Deion Sanders. Now Hunter, the No. 1 prospect in the 2022 recruiting class, is on the move again. Could he have another surprise in store? ...
Lions’ Rookie Report Card: Jameson Williams Slow to Warm Up
The rookie grades are in for the Detroit Lions' Week 15 matchup with the New York Jets. In the contest, EDGE defender Aidan Hutchinson was the star of the Lions' 2022 rookie class, and continued to show why he should've been the No. 1 overall pick in the draft. Here...
Lakers Rumors: Anthony Davis Injury is Changing LA’s Trade Plans
Your Los Angeles Lakers just keep kicking the can down the road, it seems. Informed sources tell Jovan Buha of The Athletic that L.A. will be looking to possibly make a deal to improve its roster later this month through till the middle of January. Los Angeles has gotten off...
Lakers News: NBA Insider Thinks Bradley Beal to LA Makes a Lot of Sense
Trade season is almost upon us, and that means it's time for some rumors. The Lakers, who currently sit at 13-17 and just lost Anthony Davis for an extended period of time, find themselves in a difficult position. At times, they've looked really good this year — mainly when the...
Steve Kerr Shares Future Prediction For Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green
The Golden State Warriors have defined this era of basketball, led by the trio of Steph Curry, Draymond Green, and Klay Thompson. Golden State's dynasty is one of the most dominant in NBA history, and it has included the perfect combination of players and personalities. The trio of Curry, Thompson,...
The Bayou Blitz Podcast: Saints NFC South Hopes Still alive, Beat Falcons
Saints News Network reporters and Bayou Blitz podcast co-hosts: Bob Rose and Brendan Boylan discuss the New Orleans Saints battle against the Atlanta Falcons. The duo also preview the Black and Gold's matchup in Cleveland. Watch Here:. Want More Bayou Blitz?. Follow the podcast on Twitter and Instagram: @BayouBlitzPod. Follow...
No Need to Waste Time Worrying About Nick Smith’s Legs
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A loud groan reached from around the corner into the hallway that leads to the media room in Simmons Bank Arena. Normally, there would be no one to hear it with the first half already started, but a pair of stragglers rounded the corner just in time to see the cause of noise.
