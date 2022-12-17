ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS LA

Clippers use full roster to rout Hornets 126-105

Paul George scored 22 points, Nicolas Batum added 21 and the injury-ravaged Los Angeles Clippers had their whole roster available in a 126-105 victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday night.George, Ivica Zubac, Reggie Jackson and Norman Powell returned to the lineup, with Powell making his first appearance since Nov. 29 after missing 10 games because of a groin injury.After the entire roster practiced together for the first time Tuesday, the Clippers shot 50.6% from the field and held the Hornets to 40.2%.Charlotte star LaMelo Ball, from nearby Chino Hills, had his first triple-double of the season. Ball had 25...
CHARLOTTE, NC
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Montrezl Harrell Discusses Having Consistent Role on 76ers Again

The Philadelphia 76ers’ rotation has gone through a lot of changes so far this season. Not only has Doc Rivers expanded the number of guys garnering minutes on a nightly basis, but the team has also dealt with its fair share of injuries over time as well. The Sixers...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

NBA Fines Mavs Coach Jason Kidd $25K After Ejection vs. T-Wolves

On Wednesday, ahead of the Dallas Mavericks’ second game against the Minnesota Timberwolves in three days, the NBA announced that it has fined coach Jason Kidd $25,000 after he was ejected from Monday night’s 116-106 loss. After Luka Doncic said some not-so-nice things to Rodney Mott when he...
DALLAS, TX
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Pelicans: 2023 NBA All-Star Voting is Live

NEW ORLEANS - NBA All-Star voting is now officially live for fans to vote their favorite players in. The New Orleans Pelicans are running a campaign encouraging fans to vote for Pelicans' players to participate in the 72nd All-Star game. Salt Lake City will host this year's big weekend beginning...
UTAH STATE
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Lions’ Rookie Report Card: Jameson Williams Slow to Warm Up

The rookie grades are in for the Detroit Lions' Week 15 matchup with the New York Jets. In the contest, EDGE defender Aidan Hutchinson was the star of the Lions' 2022 rookie class, and continued to show why he should've been the No. 1 overall pick in the draft. Here...
DETROIT, MI
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Lakers Rumors: Anthony Davis Injury is Changing LA’s Trade Plans

Your Los Angeles Lakers just keep kicking the can down the road, it seems. Informed sources tell Jovan Buha of The Athletic that L.A. will be looking to possibly make a deal to improve its roster later this month through till the middle of January. Los Angeles has gotten off...
LOS ANGELES, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

The Bayou Blitz Podcast: Saints NFC South Hopes Still alive, Beat Falcons

Saints News Network reporters and Bayou Blitz podcast co-hosts: Bob Rose and Brendan Boylan discuss the New Orleans Saints battle against the Atlanta Falcons. The duo also preview the Black and Gold's matchup in Cleveland. Watch Here:. Want More Bayou Blitz?. Follow the podcast on Twitter and Instagram: @BayouBlitzPod. Follow...
ATLANTA, GA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

No Need to Waste Time Worrying About Nick Smith’s Legs

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A loud groan reached from around the corner into the hallway that leads to the media room in Simmons Bank Arena. Normally, there would be no one to hear it with the first half already started, but a pair of stragglers rounded the corner just in time to see the cause of noise.
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR

