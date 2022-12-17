ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crooksville, OH

HS Roundup: Conkle sparks Coshocton to first win

By Coshocton Tribune
The Coshocton Tribune
The Coshocton Tribune
 5 days ago
CROOKSVILLE — Colton Conkle collected 15 of his team-high 24 points in the second half, as visiting Coshocton outlasted Crooksville 66-52 to earn its first win of the season after Friday's Muskingum Valley League Small School Division.

Ryan Moore scored 12 of his game-high 24 points, including a pair of 3s, in the first quarter to put the Ceramics (0-7, 0-6) up 18-15 through one, but a five-point second quarter allowed Coshocton to take a 24-23 edge into the half.

JJ Herman had seven of his 12 points in the third, including a 4-of-4 effort at the line, and Zane Bryant also hit a 3 to help the Redskins (1-4 MVL) extend their advantage to 42-33 entering the fourth.

Conkle, who had six steals and four assists, scored 11 and Bentley Cunningham hit a pair of 3s in the fourth to secure the victory.

Bryant chipped in 13 points and Coby Moore had nine for the winners, who made 21 of 37 from the field which offset 23 turnovers. Moore also had eight rebounds and Antwone Johns added seven boards and seven assists, as the Redskins held a 29-21 advantage on the glass.

Cooper Watts added nine points and Konlan McIntyre seven for Crooksville, which 20 of 48 from the floor with 22 turnovers.

Garaway 59, Ridgewood 22: The visiting Pirates cruised to an Inter-Valley Conference win.

No other information was available.

Bowling

River View girls edge Dover: The Lady Bears (6-0, 4-0) overcame a 28-pin deficit entering Baker games to down Dover 1,879-1,855 on Wednesday at Legacy Lanes.

The Lady Bears were led by sophomore Maeve Gentile with a 191 game and a 348 2 game set and junior Joni Winland with a 310 2 game set, while sophomore Rebecca Durben kicked in with a 173 game.

The JV Lady Bears came out on top 1,267-1,177 to move to 6-0. The JV was led by freshman Kylan Wesney with a 126 (PR) game and a 223 (PR) 2 game set, with help from freshman Annie Ward with a 210 2 game set, freshman Zoe Hardesty with a 168 (PR) game and sophomore Kaylin Lucas with 97 (PR) game.

The Coshocton Tribune

The Coshocton Tribune

