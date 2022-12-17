Adobe Researchers Introduce An AI Framework That Enables Training A Neural Network To Learn A Data-Driven Prior For Distortion-Aware Mesh Segmentation

Read full article on original website
marktechpost.com
Bad Data Engineering Practices And How To Avoid Them
Data Engineering is designing and building systems to collect, store, and analyze data at scale. Organizations need the right people and technology to collect massive amounts of data and ensure that the data is in a usable state by the time data analysts and data scientists get hold of the same. The field of Machine Learning and Deep Learning can only succeed with data engineers processing and channeling the data.
marktechpost.com
Latest AI Research Introduces Contrast-Consistent Search (CCS): A Novel Approach To Detect Knowledge From Model Representations
Language models are extensively used in real-world applications, which brings exciting new opportunities. However, this also increases the stakes of AI research and introduces new risks. Many researchers have highlighted that the text generated by language models is not accurate. One of the reasons behind this is that the truth is a valuable trait for many tasks; it is common for models to learn internal representations linked to the truth during training.
marktechpost.com
Meet Dramatron: An Artificial Intelligence (AI) Tool From Deepmind To Write Film Scripts
Language models are incredibly popular right now, especially in light of recent technological developments in this area. These models have demonstrated significant potential for automatic story generation, even though their primary objective is to aid in natural language processing tasks. Given its extraordinary capabilities, writers have garnered a keen interest in such language models for creative writing. However, one of their fundamental weaknesses is the lack of long-range semantic consistency in such models. This restricts their capacity for long-form creative writing.
marktechpost.com
Meet DifFace: A Novel Deep-Learning Diffused Model For Blind Face Restoration
Looking at really old photos, we can notice a clear difference from the ones produced by recent cameras. Blurry or pixelled photos were once pretty common. With the ideal of photo quality being related to details, definition, and sharpness, it is easy to understand why old photos can not deliver these quality standards. Indeed, we notice the huge difference between images produced by old and recent cameras. However, such problems often recur in recent pictures as well, depending on the camera shutter or environment settings.
Gen Z is overwhelmed by ‘tech shame’ at work—and it’s keeping them quiet in meetings
Gen Z employees are more anxious about tech issues than any other generation. They’re most likely to feel plagued by technological issues at work, according to HP’s global survey of 10,000 office workers around the world. That might be surprising considering the youngest generation is digitally native, often assigned the job of explaining newfangled gizmos or devices to their older peers at work. But that can put Gen Z under pressure.
How one scientist wants to prove we live in a simulation
The simulation theory is an old belief that everything we know and love is just part of a computer-run simulation. It’s a belief that relies on everything we know being part of an advanced virtual world – that our universe is a hologram. Now, a theoretical physicist wants to put that theory to the test and hopefully prove whether it’s fact or fiction.
psychologytoday.com
The Robots Are Coming, the Robots Are Coming
AI image-generating platforms, like Dall-E and Midjourney, are used easily to produce art-like images. Some artists will use these platforms to generate and refine the visual expression of their artistic intent. The recent release of ChatGPT shows that we can use AI to generate ideas in narrative form. Artificial Intelligence...
marktechpost.com
Meta has open-sourced Anonymous Credential Service (ACS), a highly available multitenant service that allows clients to authenticate in a de-identified manner
The least amount of data must be gathered by all businesses in order to avoid personally identifiable information from getting into the wrong hands. The method taken by Meta developers in their approach to data minimization was discussed in a talk they gave, along with an internal solution they devised called the Anonymous Credentials Service (ACS). Meta recently open-sourced it. Anonymous Credential Services(ACS) is a service that allows multi-client authentication.
MedicalXpress
Real-world data study confirms bivalent mRNA booster vaccines associated with greater short-term protection
One of the first real-world data studies comparing the new bivalent mRNA COVID-19 booster vaccines with the original monovalent vaccines reports the bivalent conveyed greater short-term protection against symptomatic COVID-19 infection in adults. The multi-state study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's VISION Network found that the bivalent...
scitechdaily.com
Turning Cells Into “Zombies”: Scientists Identify the Secret That Allowed a Parasite To Infect 30% of Humans
A large portion of people on the planet is infected with the parasite Toxoplasma. Now, a study headed by scientists at Stockholm University demonstrates how this tiny parasite spreads so successfully throughout the body, for example to the brain. The parasite infects immune cells and hijacks their identity. The research was recently published in the journal Cell Host & Microbe.
If you lack purpose, a new study says you're 2.4 times more at risk of death than those who have a high sense of purpose
A recent study in Preventive Medicine examined how a sense of purpose is associated with mortality by gender and race/ethnicity groups. The study defined purpose as "the extent to which people perceive their lives as having a sense of direction and goals." [i]
Chinese Company SVOLT Launched the "Dragon Armor" Battery, Marking an Industry Breakthrough in High-safety Solution
CHANGZHOU, China--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 20, 2022-- On December 15 th (Beijing Time), SVOLT Energy Technology Company Limited, a Chinese energy technology company, launched the third generation of CTP products named “Dragon Armor” on the 3 rd Battery Day. The company adopts cutting-edge technologies such as thermal-electric separation to increase the overall safety of automotive battery to an unprecedented level and, as a systematic solution realizing both high safety level and long range, the battery achieves an industry record-high range of 800 km for new energy vehicles in the field of LFP application. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221220005337/en/ SVOLT launched the “Dragon Armor” battery. (Photo: Business Wire)
game-news24.com
The new initiative is after USB-C standardization in smartphones and requires removable and more environmentally friendly batteries, made of recycled materials
The EU is working hard to change the smartphone landscape. With this in October, the European Parliament took a final decision on the adoption of USB-C as a single charging standard for a wide range of devices, including iPhone and AirPods. In addition, a new law is in effect for mobile devices manufacturers to make their batteries stronger and more recyclable.
