Washington, DC

K2 Radio

Pump Prices Plummet to ‘Normal’ Levels, Possible Diesel Drop Ahead

Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have fallen 5.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.98/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 494 stations in Wyoming. Prices in Wyoming are 55.3 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 30.4 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 14.1 cents in the last week and stands at $4.77 per gallon.
WYOMING STATE
K2 Radio

WATCH: Wyoming Bell Ringer Has Serious Dance Moves

On Facebook Gail Symons of Sheridan Wyoming shows her Salvation Army bell ringer dance moves. This kind of stuff makes everyone smile. If you have to stand out in the cold and do this you might as well have fun. Bell ringers like this bring us joy and bring our...
SHERIDAN, WY
K2 Radio

DANGEROUS COLD! Worst Wyoming Blast Since 1989

Don Day of Day Weather is actually calling Wednesday into Thursday's weather DANGERIOUS!. Day time highs will be in deep negatives. Those wind chills are really going to suck. This is the worst sessional arctic blast our region has seen since 1989. Actually temperatures in the 30's for those days...
WYOMING STATE
K2 Radio

Salt Creek Highway Reopens Near West Yellowstone Highway Intersection

The Wyoming Department of Transportation has announced that Salt Creek Highway has been reopened. That's according to a release from Jeff Goetz. "We've just reopened WYO 254, better known as Salt Creek Highway, to its intersection with West Yellowstone Highway," Goetz wrote. "Work on the bridge over Casper Creek has been sufficiently completed to open the road to traffic. This also means the traffic signal at the intersection is again live after several months of flashing yellow for those on Yellowstone Highway."
WYOMING STATE
K2 Radio

How To Layer Against Sub Zero Cold

If it's brutally cold you just put on more layers to keep warm, right?. In the videos below this outdoor expert explains how putting on too many layers, or layering in the wrong way, will cause you to sweat at the base, by your skin. Moister down there will make...
WYOMING STATE
K2 Radio

Wyoming High School Sports Pics of the Week Dec. 15-18

The sports teams around the state will take a little bit of time off for the holiday break but last week was certainly busy around the state with various wrestling tournaments, basketball games, and swimming meets. We have a variety of photos to share with you and thanks again to...
WYOMING STATE
K2 Radio

K2 has the best news coverage for Casper and the state of Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

