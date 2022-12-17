Read full article on original website
Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney’s Opening Remarks at Start of Jan. 6 Committee Meeting
Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney, one of two Republicans and the Vice-Chairwoman of the Jan. 6 Committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, spoke at the beginning of the committee's last meeting on Monday. to the U.S. Department of Justice four criminal charges against former President Donald...
Wyoming Supreme Court Won’t Weigh in on Abortion Ban for Now
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — The Wyoming Supreme Court has declined to answer questions involving a lawsuit over the state’s new abortion ban. The ruling Tuesday keeps the case wholly in state district court at least for now. Teton County District Judge Melissa Owens had certified 12 questions in...
Report to Wyoming: Marijuana Advocates Push for 2024 Initiatives
In a recent episode of Report to Wyoming, I sit down with Sam Watt and Marcus Jones to discuss all-things cannabis, including the petitions they are trying to get signed that would put the decriminalization of marijuana and legalization medical marijuana in Wyoming on the 2024 ballot. We also talk...
Pump Prices Plummet to ‘Normal’ Levels, Possible Diesel Drop Ahead
Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have fallen 5.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.98/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 494 stations in Wyoming. Prices in Wyoming are 55.3 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 30.4 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 14.1 cents in the last week and stands at $4.77 per gallon.
Natrona County Coroner Investigating Casper Mountain Death as Possible Suicide
Earlier today, it was announced that 43-year-old Lowell 'Leroy' Campbell was the individual who drove his vehicle through the metal barrier at Lookout Point on Casper Mountain. Now, Natrona County Coroner James Whipps has offered more details as to the events surrounding the man's death. "I am investigating it as...
WATCH: Wyoming Bell Ringer Has Serious Dance Moves
On Facebook Gail Symons of Sheridan Wyoming shows her Salvation Army bell ringer dance moves. This kind of stuff makes everyone smile. If you have to stand out in the cold and do this you might as well have fun. Bell ringers like this bring us joy and bring our...
Vehicle Went Over Edge of Lookout Point Atop Casper Mt., Life Flight Called
Tragedy struck on Saturday as dispatch reported that a vehicle had driven through the barrier at Lookout Point on Casper Mountain. Lookout Point is, of course, an area of the mountain that, as the name suggests, looks out over the city. It has a steep decline past the metal barriers.
DANGEROUS COLD! Worst Wyoming Blast Since 1989
Don Day of Day Weather is actually calling Wednesday into Thursday's weather DANGERIOUS!. Day time highs will be in deep negatives. Those wind chills are really going to suck. This is the worst sessional arctic blast our region has seen since 1989. Actually temperatures in the 30's for those days...
One Man Killed After Driving Through Barrier at Lookout Point on Casper Mountain
The Wyoming Highway Patrol has reported that one male has died after driving through the barrier at Lookout Point on Casper Mountain. According to the WHP, a 2003 Ford F-150 was driving down Casper Mountain (WY 251) when it failed to navigate the curve going towards Lookout Point. The driver...
SEE: Graphics Show How Bitter Cold Will Take Over Wyoming
Lets have a look at how today's cold front moves into Wyoming. For the visual I'm using and app and a website called WINDY. Windy is designed to give you a visual on wind, clouds, temperature and waves. Today's cold front is a dangerous one. It will move slowly into...
Salt Creek Highway Reopens Near West Yellowstone Highway Intersection
The Wyoming Department of Transportation has announced that Salt Creek Highway has been reopened. That's according to a release from Jeff Goetz. "We've just reopened WYO 254, better known as Salt Creek Highway, to its intersection with West Yellowstone Highway," Goetz wrote. "Work on the bridge over Casper Creek has been sufficiently completed to open the road to traffic. This also means the traffic signal at the intersection is again live after several months of flashing yellow for those on Yellowstone Highway."
How To Layer Against Sub Zero Cold
If it's brutally cold you just put on more layers to keep warm, right?. In the videos below this outdoor expert explains how putting on too many layers, or layering in the wrong way, will cause you to sweat at the base, by your skin. Moister down there will make...
Wyoming High School Sports Pics of the Week Dec. 15-18
The sports teams around the state will take a little bit of time off for the holiday break but last week was certainly busy around the state with various wrestling tournaments, basketball games, and swimming meets. We have a variety of photos to share with you and thanks again to...
