Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
238 Miles Of Habitat Could Be Restored By The Ipswich River Watershed AssociationDianna CarneyIpswich, MA
Eliminating The Threat: 2 Braintree Dams Could Recieve Funding For RemovalDianna CarneyBraintree, MA
Local Spotlight: Neroli Italian Restaurant and MercatoYana BostongirlWestwood, MA
Burlington Mall Celebrates 40,000 Gifts Given to Local Families & ChildrenDianna CarneyBurlington, MA
Alarming Report: Dunkin' Donuts Child Labor Violations Across 14 LocationsTy D.Lowell, MA
Related
WCVB
Man accused of attacking 3 women near Back Bay MBTA Station in custody
BOSTON — A Massachusetts man who is suspected of assaulting three women near the Back Bay MBTA Station has been arrested, according to police. Boston police said 22-year-old Wetnsy Louicius, of Lynn, is currently being held on a probation violation. According to police, detectives are currently seeking criminal complaints...
Weymouth man identified as victim in Theater District shooting
The shooting happened outside a hotel in a neighborhood filled with entertainment venues. Boston police have identified the Weymouth man who died following a recent shooting in the city’s Theater District. Officers responded to 240 Tremont St. shortly after 9 p.m. on Dec. 11 and found 34-year-old Branden P....
Boston man accused of assaulting two young girls was held without bail
BOSTON — A Dorchester man was held without bail on Monday after allegedly attacking two young girls in a Talbot Street apartment on Friday, District Attorney Kevin Hayden announced. Michael Fairweather, 36, was charged with assault and battery, two counts of assault and battery on a child, and two...
Woman hospitalized after stabbing in Dorchester
BOSTON — Boston Police investigating after a woman was stabbed in Dorchester on Wednesday afternoon. According to police, officers responded to the area of 500 Geneva Ave. just after 4 p.m. where they found a woman suffering from a stab wound. She was taken to a local area hospital...
NECN
Woman in Critical Condition After Fight, Stabbing in Dorchester
A woman was critically injured after a fight led to a stabbing in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood Wednesday, police confirmed. Boston Police Superintendent Felipe Colon said officers were called initially called to a fight on Geneva Avenue around 5 p.m. There they found the victim, who was taken to the hospital. She is currently listed in critical condition, Colon said.
Fall River police officer arrested at Foxwoods charged with assault
Details remain scant, but alcohol appears to have been a factor in his arrest.
North Shore chiropractor accused of indecently assaulting patient during appointment
SWAMPSCOTT, Mass. — A North Shore chiropractor turned himself in on an arrest warrant Tuesday after he allegedly indecently assaulted a patient during an appointment, authorities said. Dr. Ilan S. Amar, owner of A Touch of Health at 444 Humphrey Street in Swampscott, was arraigned in Peabody District Court...
Rockland Baseball Bat Killer to Be Paroled
ROCKLAND — A man who murdered a man with a baseball bat in Rockland in 1994 will be released on parole, according to a decision from the state parole board earlier this month. Steven James was 17 years old when he and his friends got in a fight with...
NECN
Teen Arrested After Bringing Gun to Lawrence High School, Police Say
A student brought a gun to Lawrence High School in Lawrence, Massachusetts, and was arrested on Wednesday, police said. The student was spotted by another one, who had texted a parent sying they believed they saw the 14-year-old with a gun, according to the Lawrence Police Department. The student was...
NECN
Alleged Boss of Mass. Shoplifting Crime Ring Indicted by Grand Jury
A man accused of running a Massachusetts shoplifting ring of more than 20 people was indicted by a grand jury this week, prosecutors said. John F. Duplease, Jr., a 68-year-old from Lancaster, was indicted by a Worcester County grand jury on charges including organized retail theft enterprise and aggravated organized retail crime, county prosecutors said Wednesday. Penny Williams, a 43-year-old from Fitchburg, was also indicted, on a charge of organized retail crime.
Roxbury man charged with attacking woman, 3 teens during domestic violence incident, DA says
BOSTON — A Roxbury man is facing multiple assault charges related to a domestic violence incident on Friday during which he allegedly assaulted a woman and three teenagers, District Attorney Kevin Hayden said Monday. Desmond Fortes, 37, was charged with assault and battery on a family or household member...
Fitchburg Man Indicted In Slaying Of Worcester Mother Of 2, Wounding Her Mom: DA
A Worcester grand jury this week indicted a Fitchburg man in the shooting death of a 41-year-old mother of two and her mom. Keith Jones, 32, faces a slew of charges stemming from the July 16 shooting at 629 Cambridge Street, the Worcester District Attorney's Office said. Felicia Obeng, 41,...
newbedfordguide.com
48-year-old former fugitive, alleged, rapist in 1994 Attleboro cold case held without bail
“A 48-year-old former fugitive arrested last month for the 1994 violent rape of a woman in Attleboro was ordered held without bail today in Fall River Superior Court, Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III announced. Eduardo Mendez was apprehended last month in New York City on an arrest...
More Charges For Couple Who Ran $1M Organized Crime Ring Out Of Video Store: Worcester DA
A 68-year-old Lancaster man is accused of employing an army of drug addicts and professional shoplifters to steal hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from stores across Worcester County and reselling the items out of a Leominster strip mall, authorities said. A 43-year-old Fitchbu…
framinghamsource.com
OB-GYN Doctor Arrested In Connection with Insurrection at U.S. Capitol
BOSTON – Dr. Jacquelyn J. Starer, 68, of Ashland, was arrested Tuesday, December 20, by the FBI, in connection with the insurrection at the US Capitol on January 6, 2021. The U.S. Justice Department charged her with felony civil disorder, assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers, and entering and remaining in a restricted building, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building as well as engaging in physical violence in a restricted building.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts senior correctional officer facing 10 years in prison for assault on inmate with mental illness
BOSTON – A federal jury in Boston has convicted a senior Massachusetts correctional officer of injuring an inmate following a five-day trial. According to the Massachusetts Department of Justice, 42-year-old Seth M. Bourget, of Woodstock, Conn., a Senior Correctional Officer at U.S. Bureau Prisons Federal Medical Center in Devens (FMC Devens), was convicted of one count of deprivation of civil rights under color of law. U.S. District Court Judge Denise J. Casper scheduled sentencing for April 5, 2023. Bourget was arrested and charged in February 2020.
NECN
Return of Stoughton, Mass. Murder Suspect Arrested in New York Could Take Weeks
A man arrested in New York on a murder charge in connection to a woman's death last week in Stoughton will not return voluntarily to Massachusetts, authorities said Monday. Victor Carter, 39, was taken into custody on a Stoughton District Court warrant for the murder of Amber Buckner, the Norfolk District Attorney's Office said in a press release. He has declined to be voluntarily returned to Massachusetts, which means the DA's office will have to obtain a governor's warrant. A governor's warrant, as the name suggests, must be signed off on by the governor and delivered with a state seal to start the extradition process. That process could take weeks, the DA noted.
Woman indicted on manslaughter charges months after crash that claimed life of Randolph officer
BROCKTON, Mass. — A woman was indicted last week on charges she was under the influence of alcohol and drugs when she allegedly caused a crash that claimed the life of an off-duty Randolph police officer earlier this year. A Plymouth County grand jury on Friday returned indictments charging...
Man killed in Providence shooting
Police in Providence are investigating the city's ninth homicide of the year.
Medford HS enters lockdown after 1 student arrested, another injured in bathroom fight
MEDFORD, Ma — Students at Medford High School entered a lockdown after a student was taken to the hospital after a fight in a men’s bathroom Monday morning. According to a Medford police spokesperson, one of the students involved went to the nurse’s office after the incident, where they discovered non-life-threatening lacerations. The victim was transported to a hospital for treatment. The other individual involved in the altercation has been taken into custody, according to police.
Comments / 0