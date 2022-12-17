ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

WCVB

Man accused of attacking 3 women near Back Bay MBTA Station in custody

BOSTON — A Massachusetts man who is suspected of assaulting three women near the Back Bay MBTA Station has been arrested, according to police. Boston police said 22-year-old Wetnsy Louicius, of Lynn, is currently being held on a probation violation. According to police, detectives are currently seeking criminal complaints...
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Weymouth man identified as victim in Theater District shooting

The shooting happened outside a hotel in a neighborhood filled with entertainment venues. Boston police have identified the Weymouth man who died following a recent shooting in the city’s Theater District. Officers responded to 240 Tremont St. shortly after 9 p.m. on Dec. 11 and found 34-year-old Branden P....
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Woman hospitalized after stabbing in Dorchester

BOSTON — Boston Police investigating after a woman was stabbed in Dorchester on Wednesday afternoon. According to police, officers responded to the area of 500 Geneva Ave. just after 4 p.m. where they found a woman suffering from a stab wound. She was taken to a local area hospital...
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Woman in Critical Condition After Fight, Stabbing in Dorchester

A woman was critically injured after a fight led to a stabbing in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood Wednesday, police confirmed. Boston Police Superintendent Felipe Colon said officers were called initially called to a fight on Geneva Avenue around 5 p.m. There they found the victim, who was taken to the hospital. She is currently listed in critical condition, Colon said.
BOSTON, MA
FUN 107

Rockland Baseball Bat Killer to Be Paroled

ROCKLAND — A man who murdered a man with a baseball bat in Rockland in 1994 will be released on parole, according to a decision from the state parole board earlier this month. Steven James was 17 years old when he and his friends got in a fight with...
ROCKLAND, MA
NECN

Teen Arrested After Bringing Gun to Lawrence High School, Police Say

A student brought a gun to Lawrence High School in Lawrence, Massachusetts, and was arrested on Wednesday, police said. The student was spotted by another one, who had texted a parent sying they believed they saw the 14-year-old with a gun, according to the Lawrence Police Department. The student was...
LAWRENCE, MA
NECN

Alleged Boss of Mass. Shoplifting Crime Ring Indicted by Grand Jury

A man accused of running a Massachusetts shoplifting ring of more than 20 people was indicted by a grand jury this week, prosecutors said. John F. Duplease, Jr., a 68-year-old from Lancaster, was indicted by a Worcester County grand jury on charges including organized retail theft enterprise and aggravated organized retail crime, county prosecutors said Wednesday. Penny Williams, a 43-year-old from Fitchburg, was also indicted, on a charge of organized retail crime.
LANCASTER, MA
framinghamsource.com

OB-GYN Doctor Arrested In Connection with Insurrection at U.S. Capitol

BOSTON – Dr. Jacquelyn J. Starer, 68, of Ashland, was arrested Tuesday, December 20, by the FBI, in connection with the insurrection at the US Capitol on January 6, 2021. The U.S. Justice Department charged her with felony civil disorder, assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers, and entering and remaining in a restricted building, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building as well as engaging in physical violence in a restricted building.
ASHLAND, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts senior correctional officer facing 10 years in prison for assault on inmate with mental illness

BOSTON – A federal jury in Boston has convicted a senior Massachusetts correctional officer of injuring an inmate following a five-day trial. According to the Massachusetts Department of Justice, 42-year-old Seth M. Bourget, of Woodstock, Conn., a Senior Correctional Officer at U.S. Bureau Prisons Federal Medical Center in Devens (FMC Devens), was convicted of one count of deprivation of civil rights under color of law. U.S. District Court Judge Denise J. Casper scheduled sentencing for April 5, 2023. Bourget was arrested and charged in February 2020.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Return of Stoughton, Mass. Murder Suspect Arrested in New York Could Take Weeks

A man arrested in New York on a murder charge in connection to a woman's death last week in Stoughton will not return voluntarily to Massachusetts, authorities said Monday. Victor Carter, 39, was taken into custody on a Stoughton District Court warrant for the murder of Amber Buckner, the Norfolk District Attorney's Office said in a press release. He has declined to be voluntarily returned to Massachusetts, which means the DA's office will have to obtain a governor's warrant. A governor's warrant, as the name suggests, must be signed off on by the governor and delivered with a state seal to start the extradition process. That process could take weeks, the DA noted.
STOUGHTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Medford HS enters lockdown after 1 student arrested, another injured in bathroom fight

MEDFORD, Ma — Students at Medford High School entered a lockdown after a student was taken to the hospital after a fight in a men’s bathroom Monday morning. According to a Medford police spokesperson, one of the students involved went to the nurse’s office after the incident, where they discovered non-life-threatening lacerations. The victim was transported to a hospital for treatment. The other individual involved in the altercation has been taken into custody, according to police.
MEDFORD, MA

