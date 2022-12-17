Read full article on original website
actionnews5.com
Man found dead with multiple gunshot wounds
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting on Wells Avenue that happened just before noon Wednesday. Police say a woman called them to report her friend was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds. Officers are investigating as a homicide. There’s no word on a possible suspect...
1 fatally shot while MPD investigates homicide
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people are dead following two shootings in North Memphis on Wednesday. Police say officers initially responded to a shooting in the 600 block of Wells Avenue just before noon. A man was pronounced dead at the scene. To Michael Hollowell’s surprise, more than two hours later tragedy struck again near his […]
actionnews5.com
Victim drives to car dealership for help after shooting on I-40
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are investigating after a person was shot on I-40. Police were called to a location on Covington Pike just before 10:30 a.m. Wednesday where they found a shooting victim at a car dealership. Witnesses said the victim pulled into the dealership to get help...
WSMV
‘Out of nowhere’: Man shot, killed by person in crowd onlooking active homicide scene
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - As police were wrapping up a homicide scene in the New Chicago area Wednesday afternoon, another man was shot and killed by a person in the onlooking crowd. Police were working on the scene of a fatal shooting on Wells Avenue just a few yards away.
Driver shot on I-40, pulls over into car dealership, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A shooting on I-40 sent one person to the hospital Wednesday morning, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). Memphis Police said, around 10:30 a.m., they responded to a shooting call at I-40 East and North Hollywood Street. When police got there, they found one person...
actionnews5.com
MPD investigates a shooting in New Chicago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department responded to a shooting at 11:57 a.m. on the block of Wells Avenue. A man was pronounced dead on the scene. No arrest has been made. If you have any information call 901-528-CASH.
Woman set fire to home, resisted arrest, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was arrested after allegedly setting fire to a home and resisting arrest. On Dec. 20, Memphis Police responded to 232 Fairway Ave., where they saw a woman starting a fire near the front window of the property. She was identified as Latonya Parks, according...
Woman shot, critically injured in Berclair area; suspect on the run, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was critically injured after being shot overnight near the Berclair area. Memphis Police responded to a shooting in the 1200 block of Victor Drive at 2:40 a.m. on Tuesday. The victim was taken to Regional One in critical condition. The suspect fled in a...
Man charged after shots fired into apartment with kids inside, records show
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was arrested after people he was with fired shots into an apartment with multiple adults and kids inside. On Dec. 17, a woman reported that Courtney Morgan, 32, and three other suspects came to her apartment and knocked on the door. When her friend...
actionnews5.com
Man killed after shooting in Westwood
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department responded to a shooting in Westwood that killed a man. According to MPD, a 21-year-old man was taken to the hospital in critical condition after a shooting on Leacrest Avenue around 1:30 a.m. He did not survive the injuries and died at the...
actionnews5.com
Traffic at standstill on I-40 following multivehicle crash, 4 victims critical
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A bad crash has traffic at a complete standstill on I-40 eastbound from North Hollywood Street to North Highland Street. The crash was reported at 9:02 p.m. near Warford Street, according to police. Four vehicles are involved. Police say three people were transported to Regional One...
Man found with stolen gun after carjacking, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is charged after allegedly running from police in a stolen vehicle. On Dec. 18, Memphis Police responded to a carjacking in the 4700 block of Queens Lace Court. A man said he and another person were meeting an acquaintance to buy marijuana, according to...
One dead and two injured after three separate early morning shootings in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating three separate shootings early Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, across the area. The first happened just before 1:30 a.m. in the 900 block of Leacrest, near W. Raines Rd. MPD officers found a 21-year-old man shot. He was taken to Regional One Hospital, where he died from his injuries. Investigators have not said what led to the shooting or released any information on suspects.
actionnews5.com
Over 2,500 missing people reported to MPD in 2022
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police officers explained their effort in finding people reported missing across the city in a presentation to the Memphis City Council Tuesday. When it comes to adults, MPD said there have been 938 people over the age of 18 reported missing this year. Fifty-three remain missing.
actionnews5.com
Car crashes into South Memphis food market
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A car crashed into a food market on South Parkway East in South Memphis on Wednesday. Memphis Police Department says the crash happened at the Parkway Food Market on South Parkway East just after midnight. MPD says there were no serious injuries. There is no word...
MPD: Suspects wanted after being caught breaking into car, then striking officer while getting away
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for three men they said were caught breaking into a car, then crashing into several other cars and striking an officer with a car door before getting away. MPD said officers were flagged down about guys breaking into a Dodge Charger about...
MPD searching for hit and run driver who struck pedestrian in southeast Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for a driver that struck a pedestrian Monday night in southeast Memphis. MPD officers were called to the scene about 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 19, 2022, in the 6000 block of Apple Tree Dr., near Mt. Moriah Ext. They found a 52-year-old man had been struck by a vehicle, and the driver had taken off from the scene.
Man dies at hospital after being shot in Westwood area, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 21-year-old man died at a Memphis hospital overnight after being shot in the Westwood area. Memphis Police responded to a shooting in the 900 block of Leacrest at 1:28 a.m. on Tuesday. The victim was taken to Regional One in critical condition. He was pronounced...
Man stole car by forging signature on title, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was arrested after allegedly stealing a car by forging its sale on the title. On Dec. 2, Memphis Police responded to a vehicle theft in the 2100 block of Piedmont, where a woman reported her Hyundai Sonata had been stolen. On Dec. 11, police...
Suspect attempted to shoot man after crash near I-40, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man faces multiple charges after allegedly attempting to shoot someone after a car accident near I-40. On Dec. 18, Memphis Police responded to Littlemore and Edney Ridge around 6 a.m. A man had been involved in an accident with a 2016 Chevy Cruze, records show.
