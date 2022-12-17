MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating three separate shootings early Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, across the area. The first happened just before 1:30 a.m. in the 900 block of Leacrest, near W. Raines Rd. MPD officers found a 21-year-old man shot. He was taken to Regional One Hospital, where he died from his injuries. Investigators have not said what led to the shooting or released any information on suspects.

