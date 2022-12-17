ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winchester, VA

NBC Washington

Plans for Northern Virginia's Largest Shelter Approved

A new project will help many homeless people get off the street and into an apartment in Northern Virginia, but some nearby businesses are concerned about safety. The Fairfax City Council recently approved a massive project along Route 50 to build a five-story housing facility to support the community's most vulnerable people. The Lamb Center is a nonprofit facility that provides services to the area's homeless population, and the new project will become the largest housing facility of its kind in Northern Virginia.
FAIRFAX, VA
NBC Washington

16-Year-Old Charged After Tysons Corner Center Sunday Incident

A teenage boy faces several gun charges after an incident that caused a police chase through the Tysons Corner Center in Virginia on Sunday night, authorities say. Officers chased who they believed were three men wanted for questioning in a robbery in Arlington County, the Fairfax County Police said. The...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
NBC Washington

Charges Dropped Against Fairfax County Man Accused of Killing Father

Murder charges have been dropped against a man who was accused of killing his father inside their shared Fairfax County, Virginia, home. Samy Hassanein was accused of killing his 82-year-old dad, Talat Hassanein, in their home in late September. The suspect’s family insisted from the beginning that he was innocent.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA

