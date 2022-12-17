Read full article on original website
Could Marvel Be Making a Sentry Project?
The Golden Guardian of Good may be on his way to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Following speculation the Squadron Supreme could be appearing in Thunderbolts, the entirety of social media has shifted to the idea Sentry will serve as the big bad of the film instead. Now, a new rumor suggests Robert Reynolds will get his own series on Disney+ after Thunderbolts hits theaters.
Babylon Releases Naughty and Nice Trailers
The new movie Babylon has decided to release two different kinds of trailers before the Christmas holiday – one naughty, and one nice. As you can see below, The "Nice Trailer" for Babylon frames the film as the collective efforts of the main cast (and all their collaborators) to push the film industry out of the Silent Film Era and into a bold new enduring future. Brad Pitt's character is framed as the classic movie star dreaming of something bigger and better in his career, while Margot Robbie is framed as the sassy and beautiful newcomer who signals that new era's arrival.
James Cameron Astonished Saturday Night Live Spent So Much Money Making Fun of Avatar's Papyrus Font
Avatar: The Way of Water's James Cameron has heard the Saturday Night Live Papyrus jokes. On BBC Radio 1 with Ali Plumb, the director had to explain himself. It was a pretty fun little bit of conversation that saw the beloved filmmaker tell the world that he didn't even know that they had borrowed the font. (In actuality they didn't, but we'll get to that later!) He saw the SNL sketch after someone brought it to his attention. Cameron was absolutely stunned that they would go to such great lengths for the concept. After all, the way the Ryan Gosling sketch was filmed is very different than the rest of the NBC variety show. But, when you've got a good idea, you have to run with it. In a way, people remember that silly Papyrus sketch just as much as the original theatrical run of the movie. But, the director takes any and all jabs at his premise in stride. Check out his full comments down below!
Avatar: The Way of Water Has Another Massive Day at the Box Office
The wait is finally over for Avatar: The Way of Water, as the highly-anticipated sequel made its debut in theaters over the weekend. As the followup to 2009's landmark film Avatar, which remains one of the highest-grossing films of all time, a lot of stock has been put in The Way of Water's box office performance. After an impressive opening weekend, it sounds like that has carried over into the overall opening week. According to new reports, Avatar: The Way of Water is on track to get around $16 million at the box office on Monday, bringing its overall domestic total thus far to $150.1 million.
National Treasure 3 Producer Reveals Good News for Nicolas Cage Sequel
Earlier this month, Disney+ released National Treasure: Edge of History, a television-based spin-off of the fan-favorite, conspiracy-laden film franchise. While a third feature film has been brewing for years, National Treasure producer Jerry Bruckheimer recently made some comments that would make it seem Nic Cage is finally on board to return to the franchise.
Pirates of the Caribbean Producer Provides Updates on Margot Robbie, Johnny Depp, and Franchise Future
Despite the worldwide success of the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise over the past two decades, the live-action movie series has stagnated in recent years, though producer Jerry Bruckheimer offered some updates on the franchise and what the future holds for it. During a recent conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, the filmmaker addressed what the future could hold for a reported Margot Robbie-led spinoff, the script that is currently being developed for the next installment, and what longtime star Johnny Depp's future could be with the series. Currently, there is no announced release date for any film in the series.
Shazam! Star Zachary Levi Breaks Silence on Recast Rumors
The future of the onscreen DC Universe has been speculated about at length, with new DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran set to usher in a new era of storytelling inspired by the publisher's characters. There have been a flurry of questions surrounding which characters from existing canon may or may not be included in Gunn and Safran's plans, including Shazam! star Zachary Levi, who will next be seen in the sequel Shazam! Fury of the Gods in a couple of months. On Tuesday, Levi responded to a tweet from a fan suggesting that Levi might be recast or fired from the role of Shazam! — and indicated that that's probably not the case.
The Marvels Fans Really, Really, Really Want a Trailer
Marvel's 2023 slate is as busy as ever. Things begin in February with the release of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania before Marvel Studios dominates summer with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in May and The Marvels in July. As it stands now, the Kevin Feige-led outfit has release teaser trailers for two of its three film offerings, and fans have noticed the glaring omission.
Reacher: Prime Video Boss Has Good News for Season 2 Release Date
Good news, Reacher fans. The wait for the second season of the popular Prime Video series may not be all that long. In an interview with Collider, Amazon Studios' Head of Television Vernon Sanders teased that the second season of the Alan Ritchson-starring series could debut sometime in 2023. Production on Season 2 has only been underway for a couple of months.
Wonder Woman: James Gunn Addresses Gal Gadot Exit Rumors
The future of DC's movies, television shows, and more has been in a new territory, now that James Gunn and Peter Safran are steering the ship at DC Studios. After news broke last week that Gunn will be writing a new reboot of Superman, which will not be starring previous Superman actor Henry Cavill. This, combined with speculation that Jason Momoa could ultimately be done as Aquaman after next year's Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom — but could potentially return to the DC Universe as the alien bounty hunter Lobo, has led to some speculation about whether or not other existing actors in the franchise will be exiting. One prevailing theory has been that Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman might join that club, especially after the news that Patty Jenkins' incarnation of Wonder Woman 3 is not moving forward.
Iron Man 3's Shane Black Reveals Christmas Setting Wasn't His Idea
Marvel Studios has been busy promoting Hawkeye, its first Disney+ show set during the holiday season. On top of that, the House of Ideas released the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special earlier this month, creating the perfect one-two punch for Marvel fans looking to get in on the seasonal action. Long before either of those projects were released, however, the Marvel Cinematic Universe had its first Christmas movie in Iron Man 3.
Justified: City Primeval First Look Reveals Timothy Olyphant's Return
FX's Justified revival, Justified: City Primeval, has released a first look at Timothy Olyphant's return as U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens. A new image, shared by Entertainment Weekly, offers up a first look at the character in the story that picks up a decade after the end of the original series. Fans of last saw the character in the Justified finale where he had his final showdown and left Harlan County behind. The new series will debut summer of 2023 and according to showrunner Dave Andron, it will be a very new series.
Stephen King Jokes About Best Reading Order for Newcomers
With over 60 novels published and 200 short stories, the idea of diving into Stephen King's entire library of books can naturally seem daunting. Luckily for anyone that is not yet a Constant Reader but wants to become one, the modern master of horror has released a hilarious guide for anyone that hasn't read one of his books. Replying to a viral tweet asking for Stephen King recommendations for a newcomer, King simply wrote: "You should start with CARRIE and read EVERYTHING! HAHAHAHAHAHA." King's hilarious reply now has over 60k favorites on Twitter.
Top 10 Comic Books Rising in Value in the Last Week Include Spider-Man, the Joker, and Spawn
The Spider-verse? A psycho Santa? A musical hypnotist? This list has all of those! Spider-verse clearly made a big entrance this week. Thanks to the epic trailer, we see a total of four books in the top ten! Those aren't the only Spidey books on the list, as the Eminem cover is still a top contender this week. Deadpool has returned to the top ten, as well as seeing the return of the Reavers. A rare Batman/Spawn exclusive takes a spot in the top 3, beaten out by a smiling psychopath. However, Santa Joker is no match for the rhythm of a musical villain from Spidey's mythos.
James Gunn Promises Synergy Between DC Studios and DC Comics
James Gunn and Peter Safran are actively building the DC Universe from scratch, an all-new franchise set to be a direct competitor to Disney's Marvel Cinematic Universe. Though the outfit's initial slate has yet to be unveiled, it's said the DC Universe will be a cross-medium effort between live-action films and television shows, animated films and series, and video games. The biggest piece of the puzzle—the very source material its all based on—seems to be missing entirely.
Baz Luhrmann's Elvis: Priscilla Presley Reveals What King of Rock Would Think of Austin Butler
One of the most buzzworthy dramas of this year might have been Elvis, Baz Luhrmann's maximalist take on the life of Elvis Presley. The film has largely been a hit thanks to the performance of Austin Butler in the titular role, with the actor already garnering awards attention for his portrayal. In a recent interview with Deadline, Luhrmann spoke about one unique component of the film's success — a ringing endorsement from Elvis' widow, Priscilla Presley. As Luhrmann put it, Priscilla Presley wrote him a letter after watching the film, in which she shared what she believes Elvia would have thought of Butler's performance.
Netflix's Ad-Supported Tier May Already Be In Trouble
Just launched at the start of November, Netflix's cheaper, ad-supported tier for their streaming service hasn't seen many sign ups according to a new report. The Wall Street Journal brings word of this, sourcing analytics firm Antenna, who claim that only 9% of Netflix's signups in the month of November saw subscribers select the tier with advertising. They further note that in that small percentage 57% of subscribers that selected the ad-based tier were users signing up for the first time or re-activating their accounts; 43% of the subscribers to the tier were users downgrading their subscription from a more expensive one.
Power Rangers Cosmic Fury Has Wrapped Filming
Power Rangers is already getting the buzz started for its upcoming 30th Anniversary Special, but fans are also looking forward to the next chapter of the mainline series with Power Rangers Cosmic Fury. The new season will bring back the cast of Dino Fury as well as executive producer Simon Bennett, and while we have to wait a bit longer for more details on the season, we do know the show has finished filming. Bennett shared that the wrap party for the show took place on December 9th, and you can find his full post below.
My Hero Academia Season 6 Shows Off the Villains With Cool Art
My Hero Academia has reached the climax of the first half of the sixth season, and the anime is showing some major love for the villains this time around with some cool new cover art! Much like how they took the center stage for an arc during the fifth season of the series, the villains have been getting a lot of spotlight over the course of Season 6's episode thus far. As the anime takes on the Paranormal Liberation Front War arc from the manga series, fans have seen how each of the villains has made some big moves against all of the heroes.
The Super Mario Movie Trailer Gets Incredible N64 Reimagining
The second trailer for The Super Mario Bros. Movie released last month, giving fans a much better look at the film and its characters. Illumination Entertainment has done an impressive job redesigning these classic Nintendo characters, but YouTuber King Bob Gaming has taken the trailer and given it a stunning makeover inspired by Super Mario 64! This Nintendo 64 version of the trailer takes the audio from the actual movie, placing it over designs that perfectly replicate those seen in the 1996 game. It's a stunning piece of work, and a must-see for Mario fans!
