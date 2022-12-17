Read full article on original website
Dragon Ball Super Finally Connects Its Anime and Manga Timelines
Dragon Ball Super has finally connected its anime and manga timelines. For years now, Dragon Ball Super has been very murky about how the events of its anime series, manga, and two feature-films (Dragon Ball Super: Broly, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero) all fit into canon. Well, now that the Dragon Ball Super manga has finally ended its hiatus and started a new story arc, it's been made clear that all the recent events of the Dragon Ball manga and movies are all part of the same universe!
One Piece Cosplay Shows Off Why Boa Hancock is an Empress
One Piece is filled to the brim with some of the most memorable characters in all anime and manga as a whole, and one awesome cosplay is reminding fans of why Boa Hancock is known as the Pirate Empress. Although Luffy has come across all sorts of wild friends and foes through the course of his long journey through the seas thus far, there are fewer characters that have made the kind of impact on fans that Hancock has. Introduced as one of the (now former) Seven Warlords, the Pirate Empress soon became one of Luffy's biggest and best allies to date.
Babylon Releases Naughty and Nice Trailers
The new movie Babylon has decided to release two different kinds of trailers before the Christmas holiday – one naughty, and one nice. As you can see below, The "Nice Trailer" for Babylon frames the film as the collective efforts of the main cast (and all their collaborators) to push the film industry out of the Silent Film Era and into a bold new enduring future. Brad Pitt's character is framed as the classic movie star dreaming of something bigger and better in his career, while Margot Robbie is framed as the sassy and beautiful newcomer who signals that new era's arrival.
The Super Mario Movie Trailer Gets Incredible N64 Reimagining
The second trailer for The Super Mario Bros. Movie released last month, giving fans a much better look at the film and its characters. Illumination Entertainment has done an impressive job redesigning these classic Nintendo characters, but YouTuber King Bob Gaming has taken the trailer and given it a stunning makeover inspired by Super Mario 64! This Nintendo 64 version of the trailer takes the audio from the actual movie, placing it over designs that perfectly replicate those seen in the 1996 game. It's a stunning piece of work, and a must-see for Mario fans!
Power Rangers Cosmic Fury Has Wrapped Filming
Power Rangers is already getting the buzz started for its upcoming 30th Anniversary Special, but fans are also looking forward to the next chapter of the mainline series with Power Rangers Cosmic Fury. The new season will bring back the cast of Dino Fury as well as executive producer Simon Bennett, and while we have to wait a bit longer for more details on the season, we do know the show has finished filming. Bennett shared that the wrap party for the show took place on December 9th, and you can find his full post below.
James Gunn Reacts to Dwayne Johnson's Statement About Black Adam's DCU Future
The hierarchy of power in the DC Universe is changing once again — but not in the way that some might have been expecting. On Tuesday, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson took to social media to confirm that a Black Adam sequel is not part of DC Studios' initial plans, with James Gunn and Peter Safran overseeing movies, television shows, games, and more going forward. While Johnson confirmed that his character "will not be in their first chapter of storytelling", he did hint that all of the parties involved will be "exploring the most valuable ways Black Adam can be utilized in future DC multiverse chapters."
Shazam! Star Zachary Levi Breaks Silence on Recast Rumors
The future of the onscreen DC Universe has been speculated about at length, with new DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran set to usher in a new era of storytelling inspired by the publisher's characters. There have been a flurry of questions surrounding which characters from existing canon may or may not be included in Gunn and Safran's plans, including Shazam! star Zachary Levi, who will next be seen in the sequel Shazam! Fury of the Gods in a couple of months. On Tuesday, Levi responded to a tweet from a fan suggesting that Levi might be recast or fired from the role of Shazam! — and indicated that that's probably not the case.
Pirates of the Caribbean Producer Provides Updates on Margot Robbie, Johnny Depp, and Franchise Future
Despite the worldwide success of the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise over the past two decades, the live-action movie series has stagnated in recent years, though producer Jerry Bruckheimer offered some updates on the franchise and what the future holds for it. During a recent conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, the filmmaker addressed what the future could hold for a reported Margot Robbie-led spinoff, the script that is currently being developed for the next installment, and what longtime star Johnny Depp's future could be with the series. Currently, there is no announced release date for any film in the series.
Dragon Ball Z Cosplay Celebrates Super's Return With Future Trunks
Dragon Ball Super has returned with a new chapter of its manga following the hiatus after the Granolah Arc drew to a close, which not only gave us Vegeta's Ultra Ego, but threw in a major curveball thanks to Frieza's new ultimate form, "Black Frieza". With the release of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero in theaters earlier this year, the printed story is aiming to explore the events that took place right before the return of the Red Ribbon Army via Trunks and Goten. Now, one cosplayer has honored the son of Vegeta from the future.
Could Marvel Be Making a Sentry Project?
The Golden Guardian of Good may be on his way to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Following speculation the Squadron Supreme could be appearing in Thunderbolts, the entirety of social media has shifted to the idea Sentry will serve as the big bad of the film instead. Now, a new rumor suggests Robert Reynolds will get his own series on Disney+ after Thunderbolts hits theaters.
Pokemon: Is a Time Skip Coming?
Ash Ketchum and Pikachu are preparing to say farewell to the Pokemon anime series, following their titanic win against the world champion Leon in the Masters 8 Tournament. With two new trainers set to take the reins of the series named Liko and Roy, few details have been revealed about what will happen to Ash and when exactly this new series will take place. With a major theory circulating online that there Ash and Liko might be closer than many expect, there's a strong possibility that a time skip might be in the anime's future.
New Netflix Series Close to Beating Stranger Things 4 on All-Time List
Another week and another batch of viewership data from Netflix has been released and the streamer could very well have a new #1 series very soon, or will it? With its fourth week of viewership now revealed, Netflix's latest hit original series Wednesday has now been watched 1.196 billion hours on Netflix, making it the #2 most-watched English-language TV show of all-time on the service behind only Stranger Things season 4. The only thing separating the two shows on the list is 156 million hours, so can the Jenna Ortega-led series take the top spot? Let's examine below.
House of the Dragon's Fan-Favorite Star Came Close to Missing Their Role
In the second half of House of the Dragons, Emma D'Arcy took over the role of Rhaenyra Targaryen from Milly Alcock following a time jump into adulthood for the Targaryen princess. Most agree that D'Arcy has done well in the role, garnering critical acclaim by the Game of Thrones sequel's first season finale. It turns out though that they almost didn't clinch the role. D'arcy and their House of the Dragon co-star Olivia Cooke both spoke with The Hollywood Reporter. During the interview, D'Arcy explained that they were led to believe that the role wouldn't be going to them after all.
James Gunn Promises Synergy Between DC Studios and DC Comics
James Gunn and Peter Safran are actively building the DC Universe from scratch, an all-new franchise set to be a direct competitor to Disney's Marvel Cinematic Universe. Though the outfit's initial slate has yet to be unveiled, it's said the DC Universe will be a cross-medium effort between live-action films and television shows, animated films and series, and video games. The biggest piece of the puzzle—the very source material its all based on—seems to be missing entirely.
Reacher: Prime Video Boss Has Good News for Season 2 Release Date
Good news, Reacher fans. The wait for the second season of the popular Prime Video series may not be all that long. In an interview with Collider, Amazon Studios' Head of Television Vernon Sanders teased that the second season of the Alan Ritchson-starring series could debut sometime in 2023. Production on Season 2 has only been underway for a couple of months.
Stephen King Jokes About Best Reading Order for Newcomers
With over 60 novels published and 200 short stories, the idea of diving into Stephen King's entire library of books can naturally seem daunting. Luckily for anyone that is not yet a Constant Reader but wants to become one, the modern master of horror has released a hilarious guide for anyone that hasn't read one of his books. Replying to a viral tweet asking for Stephen King recommendations for a newcomer, King simply wrote: "You should start with CARRIE and read EVERYTHING! HAHAHAHAHAHA." King's hilarious reply now has over 60k favorites on Twitter.
Wonder Woman: James Gunn Addresses Gal Gadot Exit Rumors
The future of DC's movies, television shows, and more has been in a new territory, now that James Gunn and Peter Safran are steering the ship at DC Studios. After news broke last week that Gunn will be writing a new reboot of Superman, which will not be starring previous Superman actor Henry Cavill. This, combined with speculation that Jason Momoa could ultimately be done as Aquaman after next year's Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom — but could potentially return to the DC Universe as the alien bounty hunter Lobo, has led to some speculation about whether or not other existing actors in the franchise will be exiting. One prevailing theory has been that Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman might join that club, especially after the news that Patty Jenkins' incarnation of Wonder Woman 3 is not moving forward.
Top 10 Comic Books Rising in Value in the Last Week Include Spider-Man, the Joker, and Spawn
The Spider-verse? A psycho Santa? A musical hypnotist? This list has all of those! Spider-verse clearly made a big entrance this week. Thanks to the epic trailer, we see a total of four books in the top ten! Those aren't the only Spidey books on the list, as the Eminem cover is still a top contender this week. Deadpool has returned to the top ten, as well as seeing the return of the Reavers. A rare Batman/Spawn exclusive takes a spot in the top 3, beaten out by a smiling psychopath. However, Santa Joker is no match for the rhythm of a musical villain from Spidey's mythos.
Iron Man 3's Shane Black Reveals Christmas Setting Wasn't His Idea
Marvel Studios has been busy promoting Hawkeye, its first Disney+ show set during the holiday season. On top of that, the House of Ideas released the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special earlier this month, creating the perfect one-two punch for Marvel fans looking to get in on the seasonal action. Long before either of those projects were released, however, the Marvel Cinematic Universe had its first Christmas movie in Iron Man 3.
Interview With the Vampire Producer Teases Armand and Daniel's Story in Season 2
The first season of AMC's Interview With the Vampire ended with a stunning twist when it was revealed that not only was Rashid (Assad Zaman) actually the vampire Armand, but Daniel Molloy (Eric Bogosian) had encountered him before, back in the 1970s when he first met Louis (Jacob Anderson. It was a twist that called into question nearly everything about the story as presented by Louis, and according to series producer Adam O'Byrne, the second season of the series will dig more into things regarding Daniel and Armand — as well as the real reason Daniel was brought to Dubai.
