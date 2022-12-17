ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scranton, PA

Newswatch 16

Santa surprises students in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — Santa stopped by a headstart classroom Wednesday in the Electric City and he arrived on a dump truck. The PennDOT truck was filled with lots of gifts and food for the good boys and girls. Kids from Lackawanna County Head Start gathered outside waiting as patiently...
SCRANTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Flocking to the grocery stores in Lackawanna County

SCRANTON, Pa. — Shoppers are making a list and checking it twice. Newswatch 16 found lots of people at Gerrity's Supermarket on South Keyser Avenue in Scranton. "I'm coming out to get that last-minute food that I need. I have company coming to the house, and I don't want to get caught where I can't get out with that storm coming, and I want to get it now while I can," Bill Pasco said.
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Christmas meal giveaway in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — Cars wrapped around the block outside the Scranton Cultural Center for the Friends of the Poor Christmas basket distribution. "Logistically, it is a well-oiled machine because we have volunteers who come year after year. Some of these people have been doing this since Family to Family got started," said Linda Robeson, Family to Family director.
SCRANTON, PA
Newswatch 16

'Reverse' Advent calendar supports Lackawanna County food pantries

DUNMORE, Pa. — Students at Holy Cross High School in Dunmore are ringing in the season of giving with a new idea — a "reverse" Advent calendar. "In a typical Advent calendar, you would open something each day. Or when I was in grade school, we would color a picture for each day, counting down until Christmas. So, with these boxes, we basically did the opposite of that. You would put an item in for each day, counting down until you have a full box, which that is a full gift to give to somebody else for Christmas," explained senior Carsyn Cole.
DUNMORE, PA
Newswatch 16

Grinch gives out gifts in Schuylkill County

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — The cold weather did not keep families from visiting the Schuylkill County Grinch Wednesday for a toy giveaway. Since Monday The Grinch has been letting 20 to 30 kids pick what they want for Christmas each night. He plans to give the leftover toys to...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Sidewalk Santa in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — The Scranton Police Department joined forces with Santa himself in the Electric City. The event was called Sidewalk Santa and it included a police escort and a ride on a trolley. Jolly Old Saint Nick made several stops throughout the city hopping off a trolly to...
SCRANTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Scranton woman wins Publishers Clearing House

SCRANTON, Pa. — Publishers Clearing House was warming up for a big reveal in Scranton and then approached the house of a winner equipped with roses, balloons, and champagne, finally coming to the door of Chasity Pringle's home with a check for $10,000. "You didn't give up, and it...
SCRANTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Operation Blue Christmas helps families going through hard times

KINGSTON, Pa. — This year, like the two before, police in Kingston are answering the call to take some of the load off Santa's shoulders. "Detective Palka, Melanie Sweeney, and myself came up with a program called Blue Christmas, and the program was based on helping needy families that are going through hard times or have sick children," said Police Chief Richard Kotchik.
KINGSTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Flames force families from homes in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — Six people were forced from their homes after a fire broke out Wednesday afternoon in Scranton. Officials on the scene say the flames sparked around 3 p.m. at the duplex along 13th Avenue on the city's west side. Three families live there and are being helped...
SCRANTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Schuylkill Haven bakery expands

SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, Pa. — Boxes of cookies and cakes fill the seating area of The Cake Pros in Schuylkill Haven as workers try to keep up with the increase in orders during the holiday season. "Luckily, Christmas is on a Sunday this year, so we have all year to...
SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, PA
Newswatch 16

Tegna donates $8,000 to veterans in Archbald

ARCHBALD, Pa. — 'Tis the season of giving, and Newswatch16's parent company, Tegna, is doing just that in Lackawanna County. On Thursday, the Tegna Foundation gave out an $8,000 grant to Archbald Borough veterans at the American Legion Post 328 on North Main Street. This is all a part...
ARCHBALD, PA
Newswatch 16

Community garden in Scranton hosts Christmas party

SCRANTON, Pa. — Garden of Cedar, a new community space along Cedar Avenue, welcomed neighbors to sing carols and meet with Santa Claus Sunday afternoon. The community garden was developed by Lackawanna County native Frank Dubas who says the space will have its first growing season in 2023. "I...
SCRANTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Newswatch 16

Wilkes-Barre Scranton, PA
