Santa surprises students in Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — Santa stopped by a headstart classroom Wednesday in the Electric City and he arrived on a dump truck. The PennDOT truck was filled with lots of gifts and food for the good boys and girls. Kids from Lackawanna County Head Start gathered outside waiting as patiently...
Flocking to the grocery stores in Lackawanna County
SCRANTON, Pa. — Shoppers are making a list and checking it twice. Newswatch 16 found lots of people at Gerrity's Supermarket on South Keyser Avenue in Scranton. "I'm coming out to get that last-minute food that I need. I have company coming to the house, and I don't want to get caught where I can't get out with that storm coming, and I want to get it now while I can," Bill Pasco said.
Christmas meal giveaway in Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — Cars wrapped around the block outside the Scranton Cultural Center for the Friends of the Poor Christmas basket distribution. "Logistically, it is a well-oiled machine because we have volunteers who come year after year. Some of these people have been doing this since Family to Family got started," said Linda Robeson, Family to Family director.
'Reverse' Advent calendar supports Lackawanna County food pantries
DUNMORE, Pa. — Students at Holy Cross High School in Dunmore are ringing in the season of giving with a new idea — a "reverse" Advent calendar. "In a typical Advent calendar, you would open something each day. Or when I was in grade school, we would color a picture for each day, counting down until Christmas. So, with these boxes, we basically did the opposite of that. You would put an item in for each day, counting down until you have a full box, which that is a full gift to give to somebody else for Christmas," explained senior Carsyn Cole.
Grinch gives out gifts in Schuylkill County
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — The cold weather did not keep families from visiting the Schuylkill County Grinch Wednesday for a toy giveaway. Since Monday The Grinch has been letting 20 to 30 kids pick what they want for Christmas each night. He plans to give the leftover toys to...
Sidewalk Santa in Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — The Scranton Police Department joined forces with Santa himself in the Electric City. The event was called Sidewalk Santa and it included a police escort and a ride on a trolley. Jolly Old Saint Nick made several stops throughout the city hopping off a trolly to...
Christmas light display in Schuylkill County helping furry friends
HEGINS, Pa. — Mike Huss has three qualities that make him the successful owner of a massive holiday light display — he has a background in electrical work, he's very competitive, and he doesn't mind paying a little extra for his electric bill. "It gets up there. It's...
Janet Weis Children's Hospital gives gifts for kids and families
DANVILLE, Pa. — With just days until Christmas, many of us are still shopping. But for parents of children in the hospital, Christmas shopping tends to be put on the back burner. "When you're in-patient, you probably can't do Christmas shopping, so we want to alleviate that stress for...
Model train set delivered to VA Medical Center in Luzerne County
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Veterans in Luzerne County received a special holiday gift Tuesday. Last week, Newswatch 16 told you about the Back Mountain Railroad Club working on a model train display. Members of the club decided to donate it to the VA Medical Center in Plains Township once...
Help for the holidays from East Stroudsburg Salvation Army
EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Bags of donated toys and food went out the door at the East Stroudsburg Salvation Army and into people's cars on Wednesday. It's all a part of the nonprofit's Christmas distribution that helps families, including Jamie Hill's, during the holiday season. "It's been kind of...
Scranton woman wins Publishers Clearing House
SCRANTON, Pa. — Publishers Clearing House was warming up for a big reveal in Scranton and then approached the house of a winner equipped with roses, balloons, and champagne, finally coming to the door of Chasity Pringle's home with a check for $10,000. "You didn't give up, and it...
Salvation Army of Berwick holds Christmas distribution
BERWICK, Pa. — It may look like just a big pile of bags on the floor at the Salvation Army of Berwick, but it's organized down to the very last toy. This is the annual Christmas distribution. "We have people who signed up for holiday assistance where they get...
Operation Blue Christmas helps families going through hard times
KINGSTON, Pa. — This year, like the two before, police in Kingston are answering the call to take some of the load off Santa's shoulders. "Detective Palka, Melanie Sweeney, and myself came up with a program called Blue Christmas, and the program was based on helping needy families that are going through hard times or have sick children," said Police Chief Richard Kotchik.
Flames force families from homes in Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — Six people were forced from their homes after a fire broke out Wednesday afternoon in Scranton. Officials on the scene say the flames sparked around 3 p.m. at the duplex along 13th Avenue on the city's west side. Three families live there and are being helped...
Schuylkill Haven bakery expands
SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, Pa. — Boxes of cookies and cakes fill the seating area of The Cake Pros in Schuylkill Haven as workers try to keep up with the increase in orders during the holiday season. "Luckily, Christmas is on a Sunday this year, so we have all year to...
'Hideout Elves' making holiday merry for folks in Wayne County
WAYNE COUNTY, Pa. — 'Tis the season to be jolly, and the Hideout Elves of Wayne County are doing just that. The group is named after the private community where they all live and where the mission started in 2016. "When we started, there was only a couple of...
Pottsville Salvation Army teams up with Toys for Tots for Christmas
POTTSVILLE, Pa. — A line of parents wrapped around the Foursquare Gospel Church in Pottsville on Monday, waiting in the winter weather to get Christmas presents for their kids. The winter weather delayed the Pottsville Salvation Army and Schuylkill County Toys for Tots toy distribution last week. So, families...
Tegna donates $8,000 to veterans in Archbald
ARCHBALD, Pa. — 'Tis the season of giving, and Newswatch16's parent company, Tegna, is doing just that in Lackawanna County. On Thursday, the Tegna Foundation gave out an $8,000 grant to Archbald Borough veterans at the American Legion Post 328 on North Main Street. This is all a part...
Community garden in Scranton hosts Christmas party
SCRANTON, Pa. — Garden of Cedar, a new community space along Cedar Avenue, welcomed neighbors to sing carols and meet with Santa Claus Sunday afternoon. The community garden was developed by Lackawanna County native Frank Dubas who says the space will have its first growing season in 2023. "I...
Scranton seafood shopping rush for the holidays
SCRANTON, Pa. — At a market in Scranton, the shoppers are as cold as the fresh fish on ice. But Ed Desmet from Newfoundland doesn't mind. He's one step closer to a hot meal he's been waiting all year to eat, and he's not waiting for the weekend. "We're...
