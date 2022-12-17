ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Ana, CA

2 suspects arrested in connection to shooting that killed innocent bystander in Santa Ana

By CBSLA Staff
CBS LA
 5 days ago

2 arrested in connection with innocent mother's death in Santa Ana 02:15

Authorities on Friday announced that they had arrested two people in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred in early December, when an innocent woman was killed after being hit by a stray bullet.

The initial incident took place on Dec. 4 at around 4:30 p.m. near a parking lot in the 1400 block of South Cypress Avenue. Footage from the scene shows a gunman opening fire on two teenage males walking through the area.

During the course of the incident, one of the bullets fired ended up striking 36-year-old Santa Ana resident Maria Del Refugio Mora , a mother of three, in the upper body. She was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment but died after five days of care.

"This is truly a very, very tough case that really tugs at our hearts," said Santa Ana Police Department Chief David Valentin. "This is a mother of three boys, a true innocent bystander. ... The people involved in this senseless murder have devastated this family."

Police arrested Orange residents Mark Remmers, 19, and Victoria Delacruz, 24, booking both on suspicion of murder.

They believe that Remmers is the gunman, while Delacruz was driving the vehicle during the drive-by shooting. However, they are still searching for two other suspects they allege were in the car as well.

According to officers, Remmers was out on bail at the time of the shooting for several felony counts including carrying a concealed loaded unregistered firearm and carrying a loaded unregistered firearm in public.

As they continue to investigate the incident, police ask anyone who may have witnessed the shooting to contact them at (714) 245-8390.

