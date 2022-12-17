Read full article on original website
veronews.com
Fellsmere awarded $700K for community development
Fellsmere was one of 48 cities and counties to be awarded state funding toward community development Wednesday, according to the office of Gov. Ron DeSantis. The $700,000 grant for the city will go toward replacing streets, sidewalks and landscaping from North Broadway Street to South Broadway Street, officials said. “Making...
veronews.com
Steve Bradbury Brings Plein Air Drawings To The Center for Spiritual Care
The exceptional drawings of Steve Bradbury, a remarkably sensitive chronicler of Florida river and landscapes whose classical Asian influence is unmistakable, will be shown at the Center for Spiritual Care Jan. 6-27. The exhibition opens with an artist’s reception for viewers Friday, Jan. 6, from 5 to 7 p.m. The...
sebastiandaily.com
Former Indian River County Administrator Sentenced to Probation in Stalking Case
19th Judicial Circuit Court Judge Robyn E. Stone sentenced former Indian River County Administrator Joseph Baird to 12 months probation in a stalking case. However, adjudication was withheld. “The Court, in this case, withheld adjudication after hearing a day’s worth of allegations … as such Mr. Baird was not convicted...
veronews.com
In Memory: Dec. 19
Dorothy Helen Silvero, age 87, passed away quietly on November 17, 2022 after a brief illness. She was born in Basel, Switzerland on January 9, 1935. She moved to the U.S. after graduating from college in Switzerland. She started in Texas and traveled through the states before she went to Florida, where she met the love of her life, Pedro Silvero, on the polo fields. They married and had their two sons, Peter and Daniel, before moving to Virginia and then upstate New York. They lived there for years training polo horses and maintaining a farm until the boys went off to college and the military.
Here’s what Brevard parents can expect from new discipline policies, interim superintendent
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — With a promise of consequences for disruptive behavior, Brevard Public Schools families may want to take the winter break to review district policy. On Tuesday, school leaders discussed what students and parents can expect when they return after the new year. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9...
veronews.com
Riverside Theatre presents The American Classic Man of La Mancha
(Vero Beach, FL) Riverside Theatre, led by Producing Artistic Director/CEO Allen D. Cornell and Managing Director/COO Jon R. Moses, presents the American Classic, Man of La Mancha. Sponsored by Cynthia & David Bardes, Bill & Eva Gurley, David Horner & Constance Pitcher, Ron Hunt & Lisa Amorosa and Riverside Theatre’s Patron Producers Group, Man of La Mancha performs on the Stark Stage from January 3-22, 2023.
veronews.com
Southern Eagle Distributing, Beer and Benevolence
Twenty-four million bottles of beer on the shelf means one million cases of beer! In celebration of the sale of its one-millionth case of Constellation Brands beer, several employees of Southern Eagle, including President and CEO Philip Busch, traveled to Jimmy’s GK Foodmart in Vero Beach to mark the milestone occasion.
sebastiandaily.com
Restaurants, Bars, and Stores Open Christmas Day in Sebastian, Florida
There’s nothing worse than waking up on Christmas 2022 morning and realizing you’re out of milk, eggs, or in my case, oatmeal. But no worries, we have you covered with a list of local restaurants, bars, and stores open on Christmas Day. Please be kind to the people...
Thousands of students homeless across Central Florida, new numbers show
ORLANDO, Fla. — New numbers obtained this week show thousands of Central Florida students don’t have a place to call home. That doesn’t necessarily mean their family is living on the streets. It can also mean their family lives in a temporary space like a motel, shelter or share a home with other families.
WPBF News 25
'She genuinely loved the students and staff': Okeechobee County deputies honor school resource officer who died from cancer
OKEECHOBEE, Fla. — The Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office is mourning student resource officer Sgt. Cari Arnold, who died Monday morning from cancer. Arnold had been with the sheriff’s office for 20 years. Previous coverage: Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office rallies to support deputy with cancer. "We wake this morning...
mynews13.com
Resident says construction truck noise poses a problem on Viera street
VIERA, Fla. — Construction trucks are a common sight on a residential street in a Brevard County community, but resident Jeanne Diargo says she would like them to find another way to their job site. Dirago says the vehicles use Addison Drive in the Viera area to head west...
Jupiter woman nearly loses thousands in scam, but recognizes red flags
Just days before the holiday weekend, a Palm Beach County woman almost had her Christmas ruined. It was certainly a close call for Judith Flynn.
veronews.com
Ball Kids Needed for the Vero Beach International Open!
This January, Grand Harbor will be hosting the 2023 Vero Beach International Open. The tournament director has reached out to Crossover seeking ball kids to assist with the tournament. This is an excellent opportunity for students to experience all things tennis while also earning volunteer hours. Every student volunteer will receive a free t-shirt, box lunch, two tickets for parents to watch the tournament & more!
WESH
Fugitive wanted for manslaughter in Puerto Rico arrested in Kissimmee
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez says he and the governor of Puerto Rico have signed an agreement on a fugitive extradition program that returns criminals to their hometowns to be held accountable for their crimes. “We follow up on any leads they give us and...
southfloridahospitalnews.com
MOBILE ECMO SAVED THE LIFE OF A PORT ST. LUCIE WOMAN WHO NOW FIGHTS TO RECLAIM WHAT SHE ONCE HAD
December 20. 2022 – Melissa Stagg no longer takes for granted what comes naturally to most people. Walking, bathing herself, and living a life without potent medications are all recent milestones, ones the Port St. Lucie woman doctors call a “medical unicorn” couldn’t have imagined just six months earlier.
Locally-Owned Asian Restaurant to Open in Melbourne
Given the lack of sit-down Asian-cuisine restaurants in the immediate vicinity, Ruby Asian Taste will be in a unique position to succeed without overwhelming competition.
cw34.com
Man jailed in Martin County in $100,000 construction site theft
STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — One man is wanted and a second is behind bars in Martin County in connection to a construction site theft in Northeast Florida. The Baker County Sheriff's Office said, early in the morning of Dec. 12, two men stole over $100,000 worth of equipment from a new hotel construction site in Macclenny, which is about 30 miles west of Jacksonville. The items included some heavy equipment, such as a trailer and generator, along with numerous tools.
cw34.com
Fentanyl Crackdown: Flurry of drug busts on Treasure Coast show enforcement is effective
PORT ST LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — The single greatest drug threat facing this country - fentanyl - is becoming a problem across the state - most recently on the Treasure Coast. In just the past week, authorities have made multiple fentanyl busts in the region - arresting at least five people.
This former drag racer is giving away millions in Florida
In the lead-up to Christmas, I am writing a series of articles on business leaders, celebrities, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people like to read positive stories.
wokc.com
News Cast 12/19
A joint investigation conducted by the Port St. Lucie Police Department and St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office resulted in the arrest of 3 individuals that worked together to supply and sell drugs on the Treasure Coast. Special Investigations Division Detectives seized a plethora of drugs from these suspects to include 131 Oxycodone Pills laced with Fentanyl, 2.5 ounces of methamphetamine, 900 Oxycodone Pills, 100 Adderall Pills, and a gram of Cocaine.
