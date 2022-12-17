ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indian River County, FL

veronews.com

Fellsmere awarded $700K for community development

Fellsmere was one of 48 cities and counties to be awarded state funding toward community development Wednesday, according to the office of Gov. Ron DeSantis. The $700,000 grant for the city will go toward replacing streets, sidewalks and landscaping from North Broadway Street to South Broadway Street, officials said. “Making...
FELLSMERE, FL
veronews.com

Steve Bradbury Brings Plein Air Drawings To The Center for Spiritual Care

The exceptional drawings of Steve Bradbury, a remarkably sensitive chronicler of Florida river and landscapes whose classical Asian influence is unmistakable, will be shown at the Center for Spiritual Care Jan. 6-27. The exhibition opens with an artist’s reception for viewers Friday, Jan. 6, from 5 to 7 p.m. The...
VERO BEACH, FL
veronews.com

In Memory: Dec. 19

Dorothy Helen Silvero, age 87, passed away quietly on November 17, 2022 after a brief illness. She was born in Basel, Switzerland on January 9, 1935. She moved to the U.S. after graduating from college in Switzerland. She started in Texas and traveled through the states before she went to Florida, where she met the love of her life, Pedro Silvero, on the polo fields. They married and had their two sons, Peter and Daniel, before moving to Virginia and then upstate New York. They lived there for years training polo horses and maintaining a farm until the boys went off to college and the military.
VERO BEACH, FL
veronews.com

Riverside Theatre presents The American Classic Man of La Mancha

(Vero Beach, FL) Riverside Theatre, led by Producing Artistic Director/CEO Allen D. Cornell and Managing Director/COO Jon R. Moses, presents the American Classic, Man of La Mancha. Sponsored by Cynthia & David Bardes, Bill & Eva Gurley, David Horner & Constance Pitcher, Ron Hunt & Lisa Amorosa and Riverside Theatre’s Patron Producers Group, Man of La Mancha performs on the Stark Stage from January 3-22, 2023.
VERO BEACH, FL
veronews.com

Southern Eagle Distributing, Beer and Benevolence

Twenty-four million bottles of beer on the shelf means one million cases of beer! In celebration of the sale of its one-millionth case of Constellation Brands beer, several employees of Southern Eagle, including President and CEO Philip Busch, traveled to Jimmy’s GK Foodmart in Vero Beach to mark the milestone occasion.
VERO BEACH, FL
WPBF News 25

'She genuinely loved the students and staff': Okeechobee County deputies honor school resource officer who died from cancer

OKEECHOBEE, Fla. — The Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office is mourning student resource officer Sgt. Cari Arnold, who died Monday morning from cancer. Arnold had been with the sheriff’s office for 20 years. Previous coverage: Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office rallies to support deputy with cancer. "We wake this morning...
OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, FL
veronews.com

Ball Kids Needed for the Vero Beach International Open!

This January, Grand Harbor will be hosting the 2023 Vero Beach International Open. The tournament director has reached out to Crossover seeking ball kids to assist with the tournament. This is an excellent opportunity for students to experience all things tennis while also earning volunteer hours. Every student volunteer will receive a free t-shirt, box lunch, two tickets for parents to watch the tournament & more!
VERO BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Man jailed in Martin County in $100,000 construction site theft

STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — One man is wanted and a second is behind bars in Martin County in connection to a construction site theft in Northeast Florida. The Baker County Sheriff's Office said, early in the morning of Dec. 12, two men stole over $100,000 worth of equipment from a new hotel construction site in Macclenny, which is about 30 miles west of Jacksonville. The items included some heavy equipment, such as a trailer and generator, along with numerous tools.
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
wokc.com

News Cast 12/19

A joint investigation conducted by the Port St. Lucie Police Department and St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office resulted in the arrest of 3 individuals that worked together to supply and sell drugs on the Treasure Coast. Special Investigations Division Detectives seized a plethora of drugs from these suspects to include 131 Oxycodone Pills laced with Fentanyl, 2.5 ounces of methamphetamine, 900 Oxycodone Pills, 100 Adderall Pills, and a gram of Cocaine.
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL

