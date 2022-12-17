Dorothy Helen Silvero, age 87, passed away quietly on November 17, 2022 after a brief illness. She was born in Basel, Switzerland on January 9, 1935. She moved to the U.S. after graduating from college in Switzerland. She started in Texas and traveled through the states before she went to Florida, where she met the love of her life, Pedro Silvero, on the polo fields. They married and had their two sons, Peter and Daniel, before moving to Virginia and then upstate New York. They lived there for years training polo horses and maintaining a farm until the boys went off to college and the military.

VERO BEACH, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO