Sam
5d ago
Unfortunately, I believe the police dropped the ball on this investigation, prayers to the families.
Idadude
5d ago
It will eventually be solved. Maybe not as quickly as we would like but it will get done…
q13fox.com
Idaho murders: University adding more campus security personnel
MOSCOW, Idaho - The University of Idaho will be bolstering its security presence on campus and adding several services for students returning to school for their spring semester, as investigators hunt for answers in the still-unsolved Moscow murders. Students who choose not to return to the Moscow, Idaho, campus for...
FOX 28 Spokane
14-year-old sentenced to attempted 1st degree murder in Idaho
NEZ PERCE COUNTY, Idaho. – 14-year-old Chloe Marks has pleaded guilty to attempted first degree murder with an extended sentence for her use of a firearm in the attempted murder. On February 27, 2022, Marks and 15-year-old Triston Arnzen made a plan to kill Victim GH and his daughter....
q13fox.com
Idaho murders: Police investigate abandoned white Hyundai found in Oregon
Moscow, Idaho, police confirmed Tuesday that they are investigating an abandoned white Hyundai Elanra found in Eugene, Oregon, in connection to the murder of four University of Idaho students. "We are definitely aware of the vehicle and investigators are currently working on it," Moscow Police Department spokesman Aaron Snell told...
Idaho State Journal
University of Idaho-Students-Killed
Idaho police still seek car seen near slain students' home. Idaho Police investigating the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students say they’re working with law enforcement in Eugene, Oregon, to determine if a white sedan found on the side of the road there is related to the Idaho case. Investigators asked the public earlier this month for help finding a 2011-2013 white Hyundai Elantra believed to be near the rental home around the time of the killings. A similar vehicle was recently left in Eugene after an injury crash, and Eugene police say they have forwarded information about the car to Moscow investigators. Still, the Eugene Police Department says they have nothing to indicate that it is related to the homicide case.
Tips and leads into University of Idaho murders hit 10,000 mark
The number of tips and leads that have come in as part of the investigation has hit the 10,000 mark. The post Tips and leads into University of Idaho murders hit 10,000 mark appeared first on Local News 8.
Idaho medical board closed a complaint against Dr. Cole — before it even saw patient records
The Idaho Board of Medicine did not review patient records before closing a complaint that alleged Dr. Ryan Cole was providing substandard medical care to COVID-19 patients in other states, according to public records and statements by Cole and his attorney. Because of state laws that protect doctors, the Idaho Board of Medicine’s decision would […] The post Idaho medical board closed a complaint against Dr. Cole — before it even saw patient records appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Woman sues Montana state agency over rape, pregnancy at age 11
BUTTE (AP) — A Montana woman has filed a lawsuit against the state child and family services agency saying it failed to protect her from her mother’s boyfriend, who was eventually convicted of raping and impregnating her when she was 11. The woman, who is now 21, filed the lawsuit last week against the Division of Child and Family Services, The Montana Standard reported. She is seeking unspecified damages for emotional distress, anxiety and fear. ...
TODAY.com
Idaho slayings: Police say tips have reached 10K mark, but a suspect is still not identified
The number of tips have topped 10,000 in the case of four University of Idaho students who were stabbed and killed last month, according to police, but investigators still have not identified a suspect more than six weeks after the crime. "Investigators continue to have the same level of resources,...
q13fox.com
Idaho murders: Lawyer for victim's family says police may be in 'over their heads'
MOSCOW, Idaho - A lawyer for the shattered family of Idaho murder victim Kaylee Goncalves said police may need to consider handing over the probe to a more experienced agency. "If they’re not capable of handling a quadruple murder, if they are in over their heads, then acknowledge that and turn the investigation over to someone who is more versed in handling these matters," Shanon Gray, who represents the Goncalves family, told Fox News Digital.
KHQ Right Now
New surveillance video surfaces in Moscow homicides
MOSCOW, Idaho - 36 days since the tragic death of four University of Idaho students and still no answers for families as Christmas approaches. New surveillance video obtained by Fox News has been released of Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen walking home from the Corner Club, minutes before they were seen at Grub Truck on Main Street.
Moscow murders: Tips hit 10,000
MOSCOW, Idaho — Moscow Police Department said Monday their investigation into a quadruple homicide near the University of Idaho campus has reached 10,000 tips. "Any piece of evidence (police) can link to this case, they're doing so," MPD Chief James Fry said in a YouTube video. It's been more...
KHQ Right Now
Moscow murders: Police updates for week of Dec. 19-23
MOSCOW, Idaho - The Moscow Police Department (MPD) is continuing to investigate the murders of Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin, who were all students at the University of Idaho. They were killed less than a mile from campus in the early hours of Nov. 13 and so far, a suspect has not been identified.
