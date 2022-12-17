Read full article on original website
The 1914 Holland Building in Missouri began with a settler from Tennessee to a family banking operation in SpringfieldCJ CoombsSpringfield, MO
An old college building built around 1906 in Springfield, Missouri was reimagined into office space and apartmentsCJ CoombsSpringfield, MO
The 1916 construction of the historic Edward M. and Della C. Wilhoit house in Springfield, MissouriCJ CoombsSpringfield, MO
This Buffet Has Been Named the Best in MissouriTravel MavenSpringfield, MO
Award-winning food chain opening new Missouri location this weekKristen WaltersSpringfield, MO
ksmu.org
The Ozarks are bracing for severe winter weather. For Mercy hospital, that means setting up staff sleeping quarters.
As the Springfield area braces for a winter storm warning beginning 6 a.m. Thursday, area organizations are taking steps to ensure safety. On Wednesday, Springfield Public Schools canceled Thursday classes. The day before, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson declared a state of emergency. Meanwhile, Mercy Hospital in Springfield said they’re setting...
KYTV
Timely Christmas gifts at Springfield shelter help homeless prepare for bitterly cold temperatures
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield’s daytime homeless shelter next to the police department had a Christmas event with food and gifts on Wednesday. And it couldn’t have come at a better time, considering the gifts included supplies and items useful in cold weather. Starting on Thursday, the Ozarks...
933kwto.com
Closings for Thursday, December 22nd
With light snow and subzero temperatures expected throughout the Ozarks beginning Thursday afternoon, several schools and government offices are closing their doors. Christian County Government Offices, Courts & Health Department Dec. 22-23 Dickerson Park Zoo. Fellows Lake. Fort Leonard Wood normal operations for all personnel not critical or essential. Lawrence...
KYTV
Springfield's Veterans Homecoming Center working to help those on the streets
Volunteers needed for temporary warming center in Camdenton, Mo. Alzheimer’s Association says changing weather can be life-threatening for those with the illness. For people with dementia or Alzheimer’s, the change in weather can be life-threatening.
Some Greene County schools beginning to close for Thursday
GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — As severe winter weather approaches the Ozarks, schools are announcing that they will be closed Thursday, Dec. 22. So far, the school systems that have announced that they will be closed include the following: You can stay up to date on school closures on the Ozarks First School Closings page. This […]
KYTV
SEE LIST: Springfield cold weather shelters need volunteers as cold snap nears
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The upcoming Arctic blast is certainly a danger to the area’s homeless and that’s why a coalition of nonprofit and faith-based groups are working with Springfield city officials to add more cold weather shelters. Pastor Christie Love heads the Connecting Grounds Church, which includes...
KYTV
Police investigate artillery shell found at Branson, Mo. wilderness park 5 live
Police investigate artillery shell found at Branson, Mo. wilderness park 6 live. Springfield's Veterans Homecoming Center working to help those on the streets. Volunteers needed for temporary warming center in Camdenton, Mo. Alzheimer’s Association says changing weather can be life-threatening for those with the illness. For people with dementia...
KTTS
How To Stay Safe During A Winter Storm
(KTTS News) — Springfield-Greene County Emergency Management and other public agencies are offering some tips to stay safe during Thursday’s historic winter storm. With 2-4 inches of snow and historic -30-degree wind chills predicted for Thursday through Saturday, several public agencies gathered Tuesday to remind Springfield-area residents how they can prepare for and stay safe during severe winter weather.
KYTV
Springfield crews prepare for winter blast
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The first storm of the season to hit the Ozarks could be colder than it has been in more than three decades. Being prepared is key to staying safe during the arctic blast expected to hit Thursday. It’s the reason Springfield city leaders gathered Tuesday. They’re...
KYTV
Alzheimer’s Association says changing weather can be life-threatening for those with the illness
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - For people with dementia or Alzheimer’s, the change in weather can be life-threatening. The Alzheimer’s Association says those with the illness need extra and loose layers if they go outside. They should wear boots or warm shoes with rubber soles and have all their skin covered. Also, caregivers must watch for slick sidewalks or driveways and hold onto them as they walk.
What are the chances of a white Christmas in Springfield?
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Cue “I’m Dreaming of a White Christmas.” Whether you are shopping for gifts for family and friends or watching Christmas movies, snow always ties back to the perfect holiday and what most people dream about. If you have been outside recently, you know it is definitely beginning to feel more like Christmas […]
This Is The Biggest House In Missouri
It was built to withstand bombs and the most severe tornados.
KYTV
Springfield’s Musgrave Foundation, Community Foundation of the Ozarks award 38 nonprofits $350,000 in grants
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - On behalf of the Jeannette L. Musgrave Foundation, the Community Foundation of the Ozarks awarded $350,000 to 38 nonprofit agencies. The grants continue a legacy of support for Springfield-area causes established by the late Mrs. Musgrave. The Musgrave Foundation, established in 1983, is a private charitable foundation managed by U.S. Bank Wealth Management. The Community Foundation of the Ozarks took over grantmaking services for the foundation in 2020 following the death of Jerry Redfern, the foundation’s longtime manager.
KYTV
Injured student praises teachers during pit bull attack at Willard, Mo. school playground
WILLARD, Mo. (KY3) - Parents and students are praising the heroics of teachers after dogs attacked students and teachers during a recess at an intermediate school in Willard. The incident happened around midday at Willard Intermediate South, located at 630 South Miller Avenue. School leaders say the dogs injured 18 students and three teachers. Paramedics treated those injured. The district says six of the victims needed emergency care.
KYTV
MoDOT shares plans to keep roads safe ahead of winter storm Thursday
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri road crews are preparing for Thursday as our next winter mix hits. MoDOT knows life doesn’t slow down for snow days and says crews will hit the streets first thing Thursday morning. For Wednesday night, they are on standby and will not be pre-treating this go-around.
933kwto.com
Local Leaders Update Community on Thursday’s Winter Storm
City officials updated the community Tuesday on preparations ahead of the winter storm expected to hit the Ozarks Thursday. Representatives of the following entities were present. City of Springfield. Springfield Fire Department. Springfield City Utilities. National Weather Service. Springfield-Greene County Office of Emergency Management. Community Partnership of the Ozarks.
KYTV
Live, Life, Well: Bridging the Christmas chore tension
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The clock is ticking toward Christmas day. And you may have a long to-do list. On this Live, Life, Well, we’re looking at the tension that can erupt between couples around Christmas. Clinical Psychologist Dr. Jennifer Baker tells us in the past women handled almost all the holiday chores. They did the shopping, the wrapping, the baking, and planned the parties. Meantime, dad might help with some assembly.
Three from Greene County sentenced for moving thousands of stolen catalytic converters
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Three men from Rogersville and Springfield have been sentenced in federal court for their roles in transporting tens of thousands of stolen catalytic converters across state lines as part of a multi-million-dollar business. Evan Marshall, 25, of Rogersville, Cody Ryder, 31, of Springfield, and Camren Joseph Davis, 25, of Rogersville, was sentenced on […]
KYTV
SLIDESHOW: KY3′s First Alert Futurecast Radar maps hour-by-hour snowfall
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The KY3 First Alert Weather Team issued a First Alert Day for Thursday because of snow and dangerous wind chills. KY3′s First Alert Futurecast Radar maps hour-by-hour when to expect the heaviest snow across the Ozarks. To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com.
KYTV
The threat of a flash freeze and black ice
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Flash freeze happens when temperatures quickly drop to below freezing. On Thursday, the Ozarks is expecting a significant temperature drop in the morning hours and potential drizzle which could result in black ice. Flash freezing makes roadways slick and very difficult to stop your vehicle on....
