Aggie Men’s Hoops Drops 67-62 Decision to Wofford Terriers
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M men’s basketball team couldn’t hold off Wofford as the Terriers rallied for a 67-62 win over the Aggies on Tuesday afternoon at Reed Arena. The Aggies (6-5) took a four-point advantage into halftime and led by as many as 10...
Texas A&M Women’s Basketball Drops Hard Fought Battle Versus Purdue, 59-53
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – A short-handed Texas A&M women’s basketball team was edged out by a late Purdue surge in Wednesday afternoon’s 59-53 loss to the Boilermakers inside Reed Arena. Despite only seven available players for the second-consecutive game, the Aggies (5-5) took Purdue (10-2, 1-1 Big...
Short-handed Aggie Women Overcome SMU, 57-49
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Despite only seven available players, the Texas A&M women’s basketball team battled to a 57-49 victory over the SMU Mustangs Sunday afternoon inside Reed Arena. Texas A&M’s (5-4) only two available bench players recorded career highs in the points column as the Aggies’ balanced...
Bryan Mayor Pro Tem James Edge on WTAW
Bryan Mayor Pro Tem James Edge visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about what he looks at differently as a councilman than a citizen, swearing in the last council member, getting started with a new council, handling priorities in his district, Matt Prochaska leaving the Brazos Valley Economic Development Corporation, and more during his appearance on The Infomaniacs on Wednesday, December 21, 2022.
College Station ISD School Board’s Annual Review Of Campus Population Numbers Focus On Imbalance At Four Schools
December’s meeting of the College Station ISD school board was the annual discussion of campus population. While the board officially decided against any boundary changes, the subject was brought up. Board member Joshua Benn brought up Wellborn Middle School has almost 200 more students than College Station Middle School.
Weather Challenges For B/CS Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Fundraising
Recent rain and upcoming sub-freezing temperatures are causing challenges for the Bryan/College Station Salvation Army red kettle fundraising. Captain Timothy Israel has issued a special request to consider online contributions. Israel says the final week of the red kettle campaign generally raises around $50,000 dollars towards year round program support.
Bryan ISD School Board Members Award Construction Contract And Announce Groundbreaking Date For The Haliburton Complex
Groundbreaking is scheduled January 19 on Bryan ISD’s complex combining buses, maintenance, food service, central distribution, custodial. and records operations. That is after BISD board members during their December 15 special meeting awarded a $34.5 million dollar construction contract. It is a $10 million dollar increase since voters three...
An Electrical Fire At A&M United Methodist Church Results In Moving The Location Of Holiday Services And Church Offices
An electrical fire Monday afternoon at A&M United Methodist Church has resulted in the relocation of Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, and New Year’s Day services. According to a post on the church’s Facebook page, power to the church’s sanctuary building will be out for a few weeks.
Northgate Church Is Evacuated Following An Electrical Fire
A church in College Station’s Northgate district was evacuated Monday afternoon due to a fire. CSFD assistant chief Chris Kelly says there was a fire in a basement electrical room of A&M United Methodist Church. Someone from the church called 9-1-1 just after two p.m. Kelly says they used...
Bryan Man’s 32nd Trip To The Brazos County Jail On Charges That Includes His Seventh Parole Violation
In May 2012, a Brazos County district court jury sentenced a Bryan man to 16 years in prison for vehicle burglaries with two or more prior convictions. Since then, he has been arrested seven times for violating parole. The latest arrest of 48 year old Cephus Jackson Jr. was Sunday...
Bryan ISD School Board Approves A Property Tax Break For An Unidentified Corporation
An unidentified corporation gets the Bryan school board to limit assessed property valuation for a ten year period. Four BISD board members participating in a special meeting December 15 approved without public discussion, a value limitation agreement for something that known only as “Project Titan”. It was revealed...
Bryan Woman Awaiting Three Trials Is Arrested After Attempting To Cash A Forged Check
A Bryan woman’s third arrest in the last seven months is on a charge of attempting to cash a forged check for $2,300 dollars. According to the arrest report from the Brazos County sheriff’s office, 38 year old Cynthia Durning told a deputy that someone gave her the check and they would split the cash.
Bryan Police Investigating Multiple Shootings
Three shootings are under investigation by Bryan police. Just after 3 a.m. Monday morning, officers responded to the 1000 block of Bittle Lane near Henderson Park for reports of shots fired. One person with minor injuries was found and treated at the scene by medics. Someone was taken to the...
Twin City Mission To Consolidate Operations After The Bryan City Council Approves Rezoning
Twin City Mission in Bryan is consolidating their operations into one location. That’s after the Bryan city council during their December 13 meeting unanimously approved a rezoning request for Twin City Mission’s 16 acre property on South Randolph. CEO Dorothy Nevill provided details of four planning areas in...
