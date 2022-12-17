ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

Aggie Men’s Hoops Drops 67-62 Decision to Wofford Terriers

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M men’s basketball team couldn’t hold off Wofford as the Terriers rallied for a 67-62 win over the Aggies on Tuesday afternoon at Reed Arena. The Aggies (6-5) took a four-point advantage into halftime and led by as many as 10...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Short-handed Aggie Women Overcome SMU, 57-49

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Despite only seven available players, the Texas A&M women’s basketball team battled to a 57-49 victory over the SMU Mustangs Sunday afternoon inside Reed Arena. Texas A&M’s (5-4) only two available bench players recorded career highs in the points column as the Aggies’ balanced...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan Mayor Pro Tem James Edge on WTAW

Bryan Mayor Pro Tem James Edge visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about what he looks at differently as a councilman than a citizen, swearing in the last council member, getting started with a new council, handling priorities in his district, Matt Prochaska leaving the Brazos Valley Economic Development Corporation, and more during his appearance on The Infomaniacs on Wednesday, December 21, 2022.
Weather Challenges For B/CS Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Fundraising

Recent rain and upcoming sub-freezing temperatures are causing challenges for the Bryan/College Station Salvation Army red kettle fundraising. Captain Timothy Israel has issued a special request to consider online contributions. Israel says the final week of the red kettle campaign generally raises around $50,000 dollars towards year round program support.
BRYAN, TX
Bryan ISD School Board Members Award Construction Contract And Announce Groundbreaking Date For The Haliburton Complex

Groundbreaking is scheduled January 19 on Bryan ISD’s complex combining buses, maintenance, food service, central distribution, custodial. and records operations. That is after BISD board members during their December 15 special meeting awarded a $34.5 million dollar construction contract. It is a $10 million dollar increase since voters three...
BRYAN, TX
Northgate Church Is Evacuated Following An Electrical Fire

A church in College Station’s Northgate district was evacuated Monday afternoon due to a fire. CSFD assistant chief Chris Kelly says there was a fire in a basement electrical room of A&M United Methodist Church. Someone from the church called 9-1-1 just after two p.m. Kelly says they used...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan Police Investigating Multiple Shootings

Three shootings are under investigation by Bryan police. Just after 3 a.m. Monday morning, officers responded to the 1000 block of Bittle Lane near Henderson Park for reports of shots fired. One person with minor injuries was found and treated at the scene by medics. Someone was taken to the...
BRYAN, TX

