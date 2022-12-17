Read full article on original website
fox7austin.com
8 people killed in crashes around Austin area this past weekend
AUSTIN, Texas - It has been a deadly weekend on Central Texas roads. According to Austin police, eight people were killed in crashes in the Austin area between Friday night and early Monday morning. "It certainly was a busy weekend for both fatal and serious injury collisions," said Capt. Darren...
fox7austin.com
Woman killed after hitting concrete wall in South Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - A woman is dead after crash in South Austin, police said. Austin police said on Dec. 17, around 1:14 a.m., officers responded to a crash in the 100 block of E. Ben White Boulevard service road. The driver of the car, 22-year-old Jacqueline Rodriguez, was traveling with...
CBS Austin
One person critically injured in SE Austin auto-ped collision
One person was critically injured after being hit by a car in southeast Austin Monday evening. Austin-Travis County EMS responded to the scene near the intersection of East Riverside Drive and Frontier Valley Drive around 6:12 p.m. ALSO | Man charged with intoxication manslaughter for South Austin crash that left...
fox7austin.com
Austin police searching for suspect involved in family violence investigation
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) is looking for a suspect involved in a family violence investigation. Police said they are asking for the community's help looking for the suspect. APD will release more information during a 3:30 p.m. news conference. FOX 7 Austin will provide the news...
Two dead following overnight motorcycle crash in South Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — Two people died overnight following a crash involving a vehicle and a motorcycle. Austin-Travis County EMS responded to the crash at 2:45 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 18 at 500 E. Ben White Blvd service road. That's in South Austin near St. David's South Austin Medical Center and St. Edward's University.
Austin Police officer injured during foot chase
According to the Austin Police Department, the officer lost consciousness and had cuts on his face after hitting a wall while trying to arrest the suspect during the foot chase.
fox7austin.com
Man possibly shot, killed before crashing truck into Lady Bird Lake, APD says
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin police believe a man was shot and killed before crashing a truck into Lady Bird Lake Monday morning. Police said just after 3:30 a.m. on Dec. 19, officers responded to a call about a truck that went off the road into Lady Bird Lake. Police say the caller also heard gunfire in the area.
KWTX
Salado business deemed ‘total loss’ following morning fire
SALADO, Texas (KWTX) - A Salado business has burned down following a fire Wednesday morning. The Salado Fire Department responded at around 4:14 a.m. Dec. 21 at Wilds Angel Boutique at 110 North Main Street. Upon arrival, firefighters found the building fully involved in flames and units from Salado and...
Police investigate after person hit, killed on W. Ben White Service Road Sunday
Officers responded around 7:41 p.m. to a crash between a driver of a sedan and a pedestrian in the 1900 block of W. Ben White Boulevard Service Road.
Driver left after deadly crash in southeast Austin, victim unidentified
The Austin Police Department provided an update Monday involving a deadly vehicle-pedestrian crash that occurred Dec. 16.
Montessori school reports man arrested after break-in
Mariposa Montessori, located on Paisano Trail near Manchaca Road, said the man went into several classrooms around 5 a.m.
fox7austin.com
South Austin house fire likely caused by lightning, AFD says
AUSTIN, Texas - A lightning strike is likely to blame for a fire at a 2-story home in South Austin, according to the Austin Fire Department. AFD responded to the fire in the attic of a home in the 8300 block of Mauai Drive as heavy rain moved through the Austin area.
APD: More pedestrians killed in crashes than drivers, passengers in 2022
Cassandra Coffey and Nelson Anderson were pedestrians killed in crashes within one week of each other.
CBS Austin
Austin city leaders, advocates push for cold weather shelters to be activated earlier
AUSTIN, Texas — Tension is brewing among Austin city leaders and advocates over the activation of cold weather shelters. The City of Austin announced on Wednesday they’ll open shelters for people experiencing homelessness starting Thursday night through Sunday, but some say that information should have been released earlier.
fox7austin.com
2 killed, 4 others injured in two-vehicle crash in Manor
AUSTIN, Texas - Two adults were killed and four other people, including two children, were taken to a hospital following a two-vehicle crash in Manor. Austin police said on Dec. 17, around 4:46 p.m., officers responded to a crash between two vehicles, a pick-up truck and a car, in the 8600 block of E. Parmer Lane.
Austin apartment complex cuts water before freeze. Is that allowed?
An apartment complex near the University of Texas at Austin will be without water over the holidays, according to signs posted around the complex. It won't be back on until 9 a.m. Monday.
CBS Austin
Police release photo of suspect's vehicle involved in multiple Austin bank robberies
The Austin Police Department is still on the lookout for a man wearing a fake beard who robbed two Austin banks, and they are hoping a new photo of his vehicle will help locate him. The vehicle is described as a black, 4-door sedan with damage to the front right...
CBS Austin
APD identifies woman killed in single-vehicle crash on Ben White Blvd. service road
Police have identified the woman who died early Saturday morning after a single-vehicle crash in South Austin. It happened in the 100 block of the East Ben White Boulevard westbound service road, near the South Congress Avenue intersection. The Austin Police Department says officers responded to the crash at around...
Flood conditions in Austin area Monday morning
A moderate Flood Advisory was issued for Travis County just before 7:30 a.m. Monday morning until 10:30 a.m.
kut.org
CapMetro police force coming to North Austin office park
Capital Metro has secured the location of its first police department headquarters — a nondescript building in a North Austin office park — and is ready to spend millions on rent and renovations to expand the transit agency’s mission into law enforcement. The move to put more...
