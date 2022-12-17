ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Snow Day’ stars talk classic movie with musical twist

By Ashley Howard
PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) – A beloved classic comedy is reimagined as an all-new movie musical on Nickelodeon.

Everyday Northwest spoke to the cast members of “Snow Day” Jerry Trainor, Ky Baldwin, and Michaela Russell about making the movie.

“Snow Day” premieres on Friday, Dec. 16 on Nickelodeon and Paramount+.

