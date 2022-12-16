ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Study Suggests Early Humans May Have Developed The Ability To Walk On Two Legs While Still Swinging Through The Trees

By Kaleena Fraga
allthatsinteresting.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 41

Benjamin Hoffman
2d ago

Most evolutionary "science" does not pass the critical thinking test or academic rigor. This article is another example.

Reply
15
bmf(**)
2d ago

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 I just read an article today that had comments in it people of color was saying how they was the first humans here this might back that up

Reply(9)
4
Jethro Da Oil Man
1d ago

What a waste of money and time considering the planet is 4.2 billion years old or there about and they surely aren't going to find remains and the planet was created and destroyed and recreated.

Reply(3)
3
Related
The Independent

Mysterious hair-like growth inside brain may be behind perception of time, study finds

Removal of antennae-like growth called cilia from some brain regions is linked to impaired time perception and judgment in mice, according to a new study.The findings, published in the journal Molecular Neurobiology, suggest these hair-like growths may be potential new drug targets to treat conditions like schizophrenia, autism, and Parkinson’s disease.The brain’s striatum region processes and integrates new environmental sensory information and coordinates the time sequence of motor responses.It performs the body’s clock processes, essential in controlling executive functions, including coordination of limbs, learning, planning, decision-making, and working memory as well as attention, scientists, including those from the University...
Upworthy

World's heaviest flying birds use two plants to self-medicate themselves, study suggests

We often self-medicate when we feel sick and have our own homemade remedies to treat several conditions. Humans have been doing this for centuries but a recent study reveals that birds might engage in similar behaviors. The world's biggest flight bird may be the latest species to use plants as medicine. Researchers from Madrid, Spain, analyzed data from 619 great bustard droppings, reports CNN. They determined that the two plant species consumed by these birds more than other foods have "anti-parasitic effects."
The Independent

Chimpanzees in Tanzania help British scientists solve mystery of why humans walk on two legs

Chimpanzees are helping scientists based at British and American universities to solve one of the biggest mysteries of human evolution – why humans walk on two feet rather than four.It’s a crucial question because having upper limbs with hands rather than just feet has allowed humans to make tools, develop bigger brains and succeed in ways that no other animal has ever been able to do.Chimps in a woodland area in the interior of Tanzania have been providing scientists with some of the crucial data needed to more fully understand a key aspect of human evolution.The origins of bipedalism have...
science.org

Mysterious ancient humans may have given people of Papua New Guinea an immune advantage

When modern humans first migrated from Africa to the tropical islands of the southwest Pacific, they encountered unfamiliar people and new pathogens. But their immune systems may have picked up some survival tricks when they mated with the locals—the mysterious Denisovans who gave them immune gene variants that might have protected the newcomers’ offspring from local diseases. Some of these variants still persist in the genomes of people living in Papua New Guinea today, according to a new study.
Ingram Atkinson

After taking a peaceful nap, woman gets struck by 4 billion-year old meteorite

Ann Hodges being examined for the bruise sustained from the falling Sylacauga meteorite in 1954Photo byDirect: The Smithsonian Magazine; WP:NFCC#4. During a peaceful nap on her sofa on November 30, 1954, a 34-year-old American woman named Ann Hodges from the United States awoke to find the room filled with smoke and what appeared to be a sizable hole in the ceiling. She had been enjoying a cozy nap at home. When she noticed the rock, she immediately worried that perhaps the chimney had fallen.
Ricky

Scientists find out the reason why most humans die around the age of 80 years old

The average lifespan of most human beings is usually around 80 years old. The human life span was usually about 30 years in the last thousands of years, and the gradual increase in it is mainly because of the advancements in science and technology. People often wonder why most humans usually live till 80 years old, and scientists have found out the answer why.
The Independent

Warning after scientists find faeces and dangerous bacteria at self-service check-outs

Health chiefs are warning festive shoppers to wash their hands regularly after a study found both faeces and vomit-inducing bugs - on self-service check-out screens.The investigation, where scientists analysed swabs from several everyday objects, revealed there were thousands of bacteria on the ubiquitous payment machines.E.coli, which causes vomiting, was present on nearly all the surfaces, while poo and microbes that lead to urinary tract infections (UTIs) were found on self-service screens.A bug commonly found in the vagina, mouth, throat and gut called Candida albicans, which can cause yeast infections, was also discovered on an escalator handrail.And shoppers may also be...
Gizmodo

‘Mind-Blowing’ 2-Million-Year-Old DNA Reveals Ancient Ecosystem in Greenland

A team of scientists sequenced the most ancient DNA yet, found in permafrost in the northernmost reaches of Greenland. The DNA is 2 million years old, blowing past the previous record for the most ancient DNA by a million years. The genetic material came from 41 sediment samples collected from...
News Tender

The Giant Sized Denisovans: In a remote cave in Siberia, a new kind of human being was found.

Photo byAshish Gupta from Noida, India, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons. Some years back, paleogeneticists announced the discovery of a new human species in a remote cave in Siberia in 2008. The new species, which they named Denisovans after the cave where they were found, was identified by its unique DNA. Denisovans were significantly larger than modern humans and had a different type of DNA than any other human species that had been discovered up to that point.

Comments / 0

Community Policy