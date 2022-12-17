ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 2

BornUSA
4d ago

Yeah Everything is Mental Health and Drugs! Still Hurt in Elderly Women, And Other's! Still Need to Prosecute To The Fullest! Get him help then send him to prison! Other people will say that they are surfing from Mental Health.You Democratic Party Doesn't Care About US

Reply
2
 

WCVB

Man accused of attacking 3 women near Back Bay MBTA Station in custody

BOSTON — A Massachusetts man who is suspected of assaulting three women near the Back Bay MBTA Station has been arrested, according to police. Boston police said 22-year-old Wetnsy Louicius, of Lynn, is currently being held on a probation violation. According to police, detectives are currently seeking criminal complaints...
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Woman in critical condition after a fight led to stabbing in Dorchester

BOSTON — Boston Police investigating a stabbing that left a woman in critical condition in Dorchester on Wednesday afternoon. According to police, officers responded to the area of 500 Geneva Ave. just after 5 p.m. for reports of a fight that broke out where they found a woman suffering from a stab wound. She was taken to a local area hospital with life-threatening injuries where she remains in critical condition.
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Weymouth man identified as victim in Theater District shooting

The shooting happened outside a hotel in a neighborhood filled with entertainment venues. Boston police have identified the Weymouth man who died following a recent shooting in the city’s Theater District. Officers responded to 240 Tremont St. shortly after 9 p.m. on Dec. 11 and found 34-year-old Branden P....
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Woman hospitalized after stabbing in Dorchester

BOSTON — Boston Police investigating after a woman was stabbed in Dorchester on Wednesday afternoon. According to police, officers responded to the area of 500 Geneva Ave. just after 4 p.m. where they found a woman suffering from a stab wound. She was taken to a local area hospital...
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Man Arrested in Assaults of 3 Women by Back Bay MBTA Station

A man suspected of assaulting three women over two hours at and near the MBTA's Back Bay Station Saturday afternoon has been arrested, Boston police said Wednesday. Wetnsy Louicius, a 22-year-old from Lynn, was arrested on a probation violation charge, police said, and officers were seeking charges of robbery and aggravated assault and battery over the incidents Saturday on Dartmouth Street.
BOSTON, MA
FUN 107

Rockland Baseball Bat Killer to Be Paroled

ROCKLAND — A man who murdered a man with a baseball bat in Rockland in 1994 will be released on parole, according to a decision from the state parole board earlier this month. Steven James was 17 years old when he and his friends got in a fight with...
ROCKLAND, MA
nbcboston.com

Swampscott Chiropractor Charged With Indecently Assaulting Patient

A Swampscott, Massachusetts, chiropractor was arraigned Tuesday on charges that he indecently assaulted a patient during an appointment earlier this month. Dr. Ilan S. Amar, owner of A Touch of Health on Humphrey Street, is charged with indecent assault and battery and assault and battery. He was released following his arraignment in Peabody District Court on personal recognizance bail and ordered to stay way from the victim and not to practice chiropractic medicine.
SWAMPSCOTT, MA
nbcboston.com

Teen Arrested After Bringing Gun to Lawrence High School, Police Say

A student brought a gun to Lawrence High School in Lawrence, Massachusetts, and was arrested on Wednesday, police said. The student was spotted by another one, who had texted a parent sying they believed they saw the 14-year-old with a gun, according to the Lawrence Police Department. The student was...
LAWRENCE, MA
framinghamsource.com

OB-GYN Doctor Arrested In Connection with Insurrection at U.S. Capitol

BOSTON – Dr. Jacquelyn J. Starer, 68, of Ashland, was arrested Tuesday, December 20, by the FBI, in connection with the insurrection at the US Capitol on January 6, 2021. The U.S. Justice Department charged her with felony civil disorder, assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers, and entering and remaining in a restricted building, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building as well as engaging in physical violence in a restricted building.
ASHLAND, MA
MassLive.com

Keith Jones, man accused of fatally shooting Worcester mom of 2, indicted on murder charge

A Fitchburg man has been indicted on a murder charge in connection with the July 16 double shooting in Worcester that killed a mother of two and injured another woman. Keith Jones, 32, was indicted by a Worcester County grand jury on one count of murder, two counts of armed assault with intent to murder, two counts of aggravated assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury, two counts of assault and battery by discharge of a firearm and several other firearms-related charges, the Worcester District Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday.
WORCESTER, MA
nbcboston.com

Mass. Doctor Arrested, Accused of Punching Officer During Jan. 6 Capitol Riot

A Massachusetts doctor who allegedly punched a police officer during the deadly Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol was arrested Tuesday, federal prosecutors said. Dr. Jacquelyn Starer, 68, appeared in federal court in Boston Tuesday on charges including felony civil disorder and assaulting, resisting or impeding officers, according to the Department of Justice.
WASHINGTON, DC
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts senior correctional officer facing 10 years in prison for assault on inmate with mental illness

BOSTON – A federal jury in Boston has convicted a senior Massachusetts correctional officer of injuring an inmate following a five-day trial. According to the Massachusetts Department of Justice, 42-year-old Seth M. Bourget, of Woodstock, Conn., a Senior Correctional Officer at U.S. Bureau Prisons Federal Medical Center in Devens (FMC Devens), was convicted of one count of deprivation of civil rights under color of law. U.S. District Court Judge Denise J. Casper scheduled sentencing for April 5, 2023. Bourget was arrested and charged in February 2020.
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Return of Stoughton, Mass. Murder Suspect Arrested in New York Could Take Weeks

A man arrested in New York on a murder charge in connection to a woman's death last week in Stoughton will not return voluntarily to Massachusetts, authorities said Monday. Victor Carter, 39, was taken into custody on a Stoughton District Court warrant for the murder of Amber Buckner, the Norfolk District Attorney's Office said in a press release. He has declined to be voluntarily returned to Massachusetts, which means the DA's office will have to obtain a governor's warrant. A governor's warrant, as the name suggests, must be signed off on by the governor and delivered with a state seal to start the extradition process. That process could take weeks, the DA noted.
STOUGHTON, MA

