Video: Zach Wilson and Mike White on Wilson’s surprising start

Hear me out this week Jets fans, you’ll want to hear what Jared Goff has to say. The Detroit Lions quarterback and my good friend opened up on “Renaissance Man” about one of the most major career changes he’s gone through — being traded from the Los Angeles Rams to play in Motown. It was right before his former team won Super Bowl LVI last season. “I’d be lying if I said it wasn’t hard,” Goff told me. “But, you know, you find out who you are and you find out who your character is and what you’re truly made of and...

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 HOUR AGO