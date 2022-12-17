ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Dr. Marisa Shulman from Riverview Animal Hospital shares the stresses that your pet can face during the holidays. These triggers include fireworks, large gatherings and travel.
Silverdale Detention Center inmate dies in custody Tuesday night, launching investigation

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death on an inmate who died in custody at Silverdale Detention Center on Tuesday night. According to a release from HCSO, at approximately 7:30 pm, Hamilton County EMS was called to the Silverdale Detention Center in response to a medical emergency involving an unresponsive male inmate.
Holiday season at Ruby Falls

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Morgan Lee wants to make sure you see Ruby Falls this holiday season. The upcoming Discovery Day event will feature beautiful candles representing every year Ruby Falls has been open since it's discovery. 423-821-2544.
MaryEllen Locher Foundation scholarship deadline approaches

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Cindy Pare and Madison Sims talk about how the deadline to submit an application for a 2023-2024 scholarship is February 17. Stay connected with MaryEllen Locher Scholarship Fund. 423-495-4124. Cynthia_Pare@memorial.org. ______________. Follow This N That on our social media accounts as well.
Do you recognize them? East Ridge shoplifters caught on camera

East Ridge Police need help locating a man and woman accused of stealing from a local Dollar General, and they hope you can recognize them. The incident happened on December 16th at 3920 Ringgold Road. Police say the man and woman went into the store and filled two carts with...
Video: Several train cars derail in Collegedale Tuesday afternoon; 2 hurt

COLLEGEDALE, Tenn. — UPDATE (December 20th, 7:14p.m.):. The railroad crossing at College Drive East and Apison Pike where several train cars derailed is back open as of 7p.m. Tuesday, Collegedale Police say. Watch NewsChannel 9 SkyView video of the crash scene below:. EARLIER:. A train derailed in Collegedale early...
Fiery crash closes Highway 411 in Murray County Tuesday

MURRAY COUNTY, Ga. — A fiery crash shut down Highway 411 in Murray County Tuesday afternoon. A post on the Murray County Sheriff's Office Facebook page shares a photo that shows a semi-truck in flames off to the side of the road. The wreck happened on Highway 411 near...
State regulators approve $1.8B Georgia Power rate increase

ATLANTA — The Georgia Public Service Commission approved a $1.8 billion Georgia Power Co. rate increase Tuesday, raising rates by 12% over three years after tweaking an agreement between the company and commission staff to give the company more of what it wanted. This change will affect customers in...
