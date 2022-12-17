Read full article on original website
Riverview Animal Hospital
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Dr. Marisa Shulman from Riverview Animal Hospital shares the stresses that your pet can face during the holidays. These triggers include fireworks, large gatherings and travel.
Free event to curb youth violence at Urban Air gets shut down Wednesday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — UPDATE:. After an event to curb youth violence at Urban Air was shut down Wednesday, Chattanooga police says "any rumors that there was gunfire or anything like that is false." CPD says the event reached capacity and was shut down out of an abundance of caution...
Hamilton County parents struggling to find child care with lack of affordable options
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — As inflation keeps rising so does the cost of childcare. The Tennesseans for Quality Early Education is calling it a major child care crisis in our state, with some parents forced to stay home from work to watch their children. Tennessee Quality for Education held a...
Silverdale Detention Center inmate dies in custody Tuesday night, launching investigation
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death on an inmate who died in custody at Silverdale Detention Center on Tuesday night. According to a release from HCSO, at approximately 7:30 pm, Hamilton County EMS was called to the Silverdale Detention Center in response to a medical emergency involving an unresponsive male inmate.
Man wanted for rape in Chattanooga for over a decade captured in Arizona, TBI says
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A man wanted for rape for more than a decade by Chattanooga police and the TBI has been captured in Arizona, the TBI says. Mario Escobar was wanted for multiple rape charges involving a juvenile victim. We have reached out to law enforcement for more details.
Holiday season at Ruby Falls
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Morgan Lee wants to make sure you see Ruby Falls this holiday season. The upcoming Discovery Day event will feature beautiful candles representing every year Ruby Falls has been open since it's discovery. 423-821-2544.
Lesson in devotion: East Ridge Elementary custodian goes above & beyond the call of duty
EAST RIDGE, Tenn. — Zaida Menendez teaches an important lesson at East Ridge Elementary. Her knowledge can't be found on a chalkboard. It's her textbook definition of dedication and devotion to her school that sets the example. "She goes above and far beyond the call of duty," said Jennifer...
MaryEllen Locher Foundation scholarship deadline approaches
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Cindy Pare and Madison Sims talk about how the deadline to submit an application for a 2023-2024 scholarship is February 17. Stay connected with MaryEllen Locher Scholarship Fund. 423-495-4124. Cynthia_Pare@memorial.org. ______________. Follow This N That on our social media accounts as well.
"We lost a little Christmas:" Cohutta Police Department devastated by fire Sunday
COHUTTA, Ga. — We're getting a clearer picture on Monday of how much damage Sunday morning's fire at the Cohutta, Georgia Police Department caused. For some, it's a tough loss so close to Christmas. The fire destroyed the building that houses Cohutta Police, along with Rhyne & Sons, a...
2 adults, 7 minors charged in shooting in Chattanooga Tuesday, police say
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — 2 adults and 7 minors are facing charges after a shooting in Chattanooga Tuesday, the Chattanooga Police Department says. CPD says patrol officers and K9 responded to Sheridan Ave after hearing multiple gunshots. Police located shell casings in the backyard of a house in the area,...
Drunk driver in Chattanooga rammed vehicle with child inside to flee scene, say police
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A drunk driver from Chattanooga who caused a head-on crash on Suck Creek Road then tried to ram the vehicle he hit to get away from the scene, Chattanooga Police say. 64-year-old James Arnold Nichols is now in custody at the Silverdale Detention Center. Police say...
After Collegedale train derailment, expert warns of dangers of stopping on the tracks
COLLEGEDALE, Tenn. — A train derailed in Collegedale early Tuesday afternoon afternoon, according to Collegedale Police. The derailment happened near University Drive and Apison Pike in Collegedale which is near McKee Foods. Hamilton County EMA says a truck driver, carrying a 134-foot concrete bridge beam, stopped on the tracks...
Do you recognize them? East Ridge shoplifters caught on camera
East Ridge Police need help locating a man and woman accused of stealing from a local Dollar General, and they hope you can recognize them. The incident happened on December 16th at 3920 Ringgold Road. Police say the man and woman went into the store and filled two carts with...
Video: Several train cars derail in Collegedale Tuesday afternoon; 2 hurt
COLLEGEDALE, Tenn. — UPDATE (December 20th, 7:14p.m.):. The railroad crossing at College Drive East and Apison Pike where several train cars derailed is back open as of 7p.m. Tuesday, Collegedale Police say. Watch NewsChannel 9 SkyView video of the crash scene below:. EARLIER:. A train derailed in Collegedale early...
After fire destroys Cohutta Police Department, officer safety top priority moving forward
COHUTTA, Ga. — We are continuing to cover the damage a fire caused to the Cohutta Police Department. Now, as the department begins rebuilding and recovering, the issue of officer safety is a top priority. With numerous pieces of safety equipment destroyed, we looked into the operation plans moving...
Chattanooga, Rossville coach charged after claims he inappropriately touched players
ROSSVILLE, Ga. — UPDATE:. We've received the mugshot of a man who coaches in the Chattanooga and Rossville area who is accused of inappropriately touching underage players, according to police. Hughes is a community coach for Baylor School, working part time and only as needed during the sport’s season,...
Chattanooga-area coach charged: Police in Rossville expect more victims to come forward
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A coach who works in the Chattanooga area is facing charges under allegations that he inappropriately touched underage players, Rossville police report. And police say they expect reports to continue flooding in. "You have people that just they prey on kids, you know, and those I...
Fiery crash closes Highway 411 in Murray County Tuesday
MURRAY COUNTY, Ga. — A fiery crash shut down Highway 411 in Murray County Tuesday afternoon. A post on the Murray County Sheriff's Office Facebook page shares a photo that shows a semi-truck in flames off to the side of the road. The wreck happened on Highway 411 near...
State regulators approve $1.8B Georgia Power rate increase
ATLANTA — The Georgia Public Service Commission approved a $1.8 billion Georgia Power Co. rate increase Tuesday, raising rates by 12% over three years after tweaking an agreement between the company and commission staff to give the company more of what it wanted. This change will affect customers in...
