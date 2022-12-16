Read full article on original website
franchising.com
Critter Control Announces the Opening of its Newest Franchise Location in Macon, Georgia
December 19, 2022 // Franchising.com // MACON, Ga. - Critter Control is pleased to announce the grand opening of its newest franchise location in Macon, Georgia. The new location will be owned and operated by Andy Border. “Georgia is home to a variety of wildlife, and we want to provide...
Americus Times-Recorder
Lady Wildcats earn weekend sweep over CHATTCO and Central Talbotton
AMERICUS – The Schley County Lady Wildcats (SCHS) earned a weekend sweep by defeating Chattahoochee County (CHATTCO) 49-47 in a hard-fought contest in Cusseta on Friday, December 16 and then followed that up with a dominating 51-25 win over Central Talbotton in the GSW Storm Dome on Saturday, December 17.
wgxa.tv
Warner Robins partners with local church to open warming center
Warner Robins, Ga. (WGXA)-- Warner Robins leaders say it's the first step to fighting homelessness. "We believe that the best solution to homelessness right now is housing first, just as we learned from Dr. Jake Hall with United Way of Central Georgia," Mayor LaRhonda Patrick said. As the cold weather...
wgxa.tv
Dublin alumni give back to elementary students for Christmas
DUBLIN, Ga. (WGXA) -- It's the season of giving and some Dublin alumni put their Secret Santa hats on to give back to students in their hometown. Although the former students weren't able to physically be at Hillcrest Elementary School, they presented four Chromebooks to four students and their families.
wgxa.tv
WEATHER WARN DAY: Extreme cold headed for Middle Georgia
The coldest air in years is headed for Middle Georgia, and just in time for Christmas. Due to the extreme cold, WGXA's SkyWatch Weather team has issued Weather Warn Days for Friday, Christmas Eve, and Christmas Day. A Weather Warn Day is issued when the potential of impactful and life-threatening weather is in the forecast.
2 old Bibb school buildings to become housing developments
MACON, Ga. — Two old Bibb school properties will soon be home to a new group of people: renters. This week, the school district agreed to sell Jessie Rice Elementary and Neel Academy to a development group. Both schools have been closed for years, with the school district left to pick up the tab for maintenance. Now, they have a new chance to get both schools off the rolls and add some money to the district's pocket.
wgxa.tv
Macon-Bibb County reaches milestone with demolition of old restaurant building
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A long-standing landmark in Macon will become the 400th structure torn down in the county's battle against blight. Crews will tear down the building formerly home to Just-a-Biscuit on Vineville Avenue Tuesday morning. "This is a heavily traveled road through our city, with thousands of...
wgxa.tv
New Forsyth Police Chief starts tomorrow
FORSYTH, Ga. (WGXA)- A new chief will take charge of Forsyth's police force starting tomorrow. The city announced Chief Woodrow Blue will lead Forsyth's police department after a statewide search for a new leader. Blue brings 43 years of law enforcement experience to his new role-- and the City of...
wgxa.tv
Forsyth welcomes new police chief
FORSYTH, Ga. (WGXA) -- The city of Forsyth has a new police chief in office as of Monday. Woodrow Wilson Blue Jr. was named the city's new Chief of Police. Chief Blue comes with 43 years of law enforcement experience, 38 of those years serving as Chief of Police in Donalsonville, East Point, Milledgeville, and Hahira.
'It's really nice:' Hundreds attend Macon's annual Christmas Light Extravaganza
MACON, Ga. — Hundreds of families made some new memories under Macon's Christmas lights Saturday night. "The lights [are my favorite]! Yeah and Santa! Santa and the reindeer! And the reindeer," Rayce Barr, Chris Smith, and Markayla Smith said. They are cousins. Many people like them showed up to...
A state authority got millions to reduce poverty in Macon's Pleasant Hill. Has it helped?
Nancy Jo Cleveland never had so much space of her own. Apartment living was all the 34-year-old had ever known until last year, when she bought a bright pink house in Macon’s Pleasant Hill neighborhood. “I’ve never lived in a house,” Cleveland said, sitting on the couch in her...
wgxa.tv
Dodge County mourning death of high school principal
DODGE COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - The Dodge County School System is mourning the loss of one of its leaders. In a post on Facebook, the district says Pamela Melvin, Principal of Dodge County High School, passed away. District leaders say Melvin, "led our tribe with grace, sincerity, and the utmost...
Warner Robins council approves 75+ license plate-reading cameras
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — More than 75 additional license plate-reading, FLOCK cameras will soon be on the side of the road in Houston County. The City of Warner Robins unanimously approved the cameras Monday night during their called meeting. The contract is now complete and the cameras will be up and running by next summer throughout Houston County.
Macon Christmas Parade kicks off with downtown festivities
MACON, Ga. — The Christmas spirit was alive in downtown Macon on Sunday as the Macon Christmas Parade made its way through the streets. Hundreds bundled up and lined blocks of Cherry and Mulberry Streets to see the sights and sounds of Macon's Christmas Parade. The parade started at 4 p.m.
wgxa.tv
Countdown to Christmas in the Kitchen: Wild Mushroom Tartlets
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- If you're looking for that something with a little extra flair to wow the family at this year's Christmas dinner, Brittany Miller dropped in on Chef Lenae Radke to find just the thing. Wild Mushroom and Lemon Herbed Ricotta Tartlets!. As WGXA continues its partnership with...
wgxa.tv
Warner Robins Police looking for missing woman
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- Warner Robins Police and the family of a missing woman are asking the community for help to bring her home. On December 15th, Laresha Bray reported her 23-year-old daughter, Sierra Taylor, as missing to Warner Robins Police, stating that she had not heard from her since around 6:30 that morning. Bray says that she contacted some of Taylor's friends, who said they didn't know where she was, either, according to a press release from WRPD.
wgxa.tv
United to End Homelessness gives additional resources in preparation for extreme cold
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- With cold weather moving in, the Macon-Bibb County Emergency Management Authority and United Way of Central Georgia are preparing support initiatives for the homeless. United to End Homelessness is an initiative of United Way of Central Georgia (UWCG). UWCG reports that additional warming beds are open...
Man wrecks car after chase in Bibb County
MACON, Ga. — UPDATE, 4:15 p.m.:. According to the Georgia State Patrol, at around 11 a.m. Tuesday, a trooper from GSP's Perry post tried to stop a car on Watson Boulevard near Tom Chapman Boulevard in Houston County. The driver didn't stop, and a high-speed chase ensued. GSP says...
wgxa.tv
Citizen group to protest Crawford County's School Superintendent decision
CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A group of citizens in Crawford County are not happy with the school system's recent Superintendent announcement. The Crawford County School District announced last week their sole finalist in their search for the next Superintendent of schools. The county has named Anthony Aikens a sole finalist for the position. Aikens, if approved, would bring 24 years of educational experience in various instructional and administrative positions to Crawford County.
wgxa.tv
Bicyclist hit by car along Pio Nono Avenue in Macon Sunday
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A bicyclist is in critical condition after being hit by a car in Macon Sunday. In a media release, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to Pio Nono Avenue, near its intersection with Dubose Street, just after 5:45 p.m. Sunday. Investigators say a woman was riding her bike when she was hit by a Honda Accord.
