rvamag.com
RVA Magazine And GayRVA Endorse Virginia Senator Jennifer McClellan
RVA Magazine and GayRVA are proud to endorse Virginia Senator Jennifer McClellan for Virginia’s 4th congressional district to continue the progressive legacy of the late Rep. Donald McEachin and represent us in the United States House of Representatives. Our team gives this endorsement on the strength of her record...
rvahub.com
‘Buckle up’: Youngkin budget proposal includes another $1B in tax cuts
Gov. Glenn Youngkin rolled out a budget plan Thursday that includes $1 billion in tax cuts for Virginia residents and businesses, telling the General Assembly to “buckle up” because his administration wants the state to “start going faster and getting more done.”. Building on roughly $4 billion...
Benjamin wins GOP nomination in Virginia 4th District race
Leon Benjamin selected by Virginia Republicans to be GOP nominee in special election for Virginia's 4th District race
NBC12
Tavorise Marks to file lawsuit against VA Democrats over primary election
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Democrats in Virginia’s 4th Congressional District will cast their ballots on Tuesday, Dec. 20 for who they want to see represent their party in February’s special election. Candidate Tavorise Marks confirmed to NBC12 that he planned to file a lawsuit against the Virginia Democratic Party.
NBC12
Richmond restaurant switches to 3.5 day work week
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Working less than five days a week and getting full-time pay is a dream for most people, but for the employees of this Richmond restaurant, that dream is now a reality. As the height of the pandemic settles down, employers are noticing workers are valuing something...
howafrica.com
Profiling Lawrence Douglas Wilder, The First African-American To Be Elected Governor In The United States
Lawrence Douglas Wilder, born on January 17, 1931 in Richmond, Virginia, became the first African-American governor of the United States of America on January 13, 1990. He was Virginia’s 66th governor. Wilder was the governor of Virginia for four years, from 1990 to 1994. Douglas Wilder is now the mayor of Richmond, Virginia.
Franklin News Post
Virginia from Above: Removal of A.P. Hill statue in Richmond
Workers on Tuesday looked for the remains of Confederate Gen. A.P. Hill after removing his statue, Richmond’s last city-owned Confederate monument, on the intersection of West Laburnum Avenue and Hermitage Road in Richmond. Unlike other drone photos that we have published, the scenery here is a bit unusual. I...
Two dozen townhomes planned for site near the Fan
Another parking lot in the city is in line for new development, and this time it’s one currently owned by Dominion Energy south of the Fan.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Place in Virginia
Known as the Mother of Presidents, Virginia is home to a rich history. Here, you can find many historical sites and museums, with some being older than the United States itself. It’s also home to a diverse climate, thanks to its coastal regions and mountains. But where exactly is the coldest place in Virginia?
Hanover County to buy 113 acres for new school complex
Hanover County is preparing to purchase 113 acres of land in Mechanicsville for a new school complex that would include a high school and middle school.
WJLA
Gov. Youngkin calls on Fairfax County, local jurisdictions to scrap vehicle tax
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — On Thursday, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin proposed $1 billion in tax relief and more spending for teachers, law enforcement, nurses, and behavioral health. Shortly after Youngkin’s budget presentation to state lawmakers, 7News Reporter Nick Minock asked Youngkin if he would consider scrapping the annual...
NBC12
Republican Party of Virginia announces 4th congressional district canvass winner
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The race is on to fill Virginia’s 4th Congressional District seat after the passing of Representative Donald McEachin. On Saturday Republicans decided who will represent their party in the special election. Three Republican candidates tried to win their spot on the ballot for the 4th congressional district special election.
Racist Doctors and Organ Thieves: Why So Many Black People Distrust the Health Care System
It’s more than just Tuskegee. Racism still poisons American health care.
Here comes Youngkin Claus…
From The Virginia Mercury: “Gov. Glenn Youngkin rolled out a budget plan Thursday that includes $1 billion in tax cuts for Virginia residents and businesses, telling the General Assembly to “buckle up” because his administration wants the state to ‘start going faster and getting more done.'” The post Here comes Youngkin Claus… appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
fox5dc.com
Local landscaping company surprises employees with 'appreciation bonuses'
Local landscape company surprises employees with bonuses. A local landscaping company recently surprised their 1,200+ employees with a holiday bonus. After inking a partnership with investment firm Knox Lane, the bosses at Ruppert Landscape decided to surprise their employees with "appreciation bonuses" that ranged from $7,000 to just over $200,000.
Special election timing could impact ‘blue wall’ blocking Youngkin priorities
Two special elections currently underway in Virginia could shift the balance of power in the General Assembly. The results could lower or build up the main barrier blocking GOP priorities, including abortion restrictions.
findplace.xyz
Best Hospital In Virginia
If you are looking for the hospital perfect in the Virginia local area, you have arrived at the correct house. In this blog post, I’m going to provide the greatest hospital perfect with details in the Virginia local area. Also, a direction map link from your house, with Website...
Lewis Ginter voted 2nd best light show by USA Today
Richmond's very own Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden has been recognized for this year's Dominion Energy GardenFest of Lights as one of the best botanical garden light shows in the country, according to USA Today's 10 Best List.
hamptonroadsmessenger.com
Governor Glenn Youngkin Announces New Permit Streamlining and Transparency Process
RICHMOND, VA – This week, Governor Glenn Youngkin announced the release of a new platform at the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) to streamline and provide transparency to the public on the permitting process. The DEQ platform will enable permit applicants, as well as the public, to track...
Modernizing ABC says counter-service stores are on their way out
Grabbing a bottle of Tito’s Vodka, Virginia’s favorite spirit, at Henrico County’s Alcoholic Beverage Control Store 331 means being greeted with tall, white Ionic columns surrounded by tastefully lit posters bearing words such as “cheers,” “gather” and “celebrate” – a stark contrast to Richmond’s ABC Store 251, where customers are greeted with aisles caged behind […] The post Modernizing ABC says counter-service stores are on their way out appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
