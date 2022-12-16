ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Comments / 0

Related
rvamag.com

RVA Magazine And GayRVA Endorse Virginia Senator Jennifer McClellan

RVA Magazine and GayRVA are proud to endorse Virginia Senator Jennifer McClellan for Virginia’s 4th congressional district to continue the progressive legacy of the late Rep. Donald McEachin and represent us in the United States House of Representatives. Our team gives this endorsement on the strength of her record...
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC12

Richmond restaurant switches to 3.5 day work week

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Working less than five days a week and getting full-time pay is a dream for most people, but for the employees of this Richmond restaurant, that dream is now a reality. As the height of the pandemic settles down, employers are noticing workers are valuing something...
RICHMOND, VA
Franklin News Post

Virginia from Above: Removal of A.P. Hill statue in Richmond

Workers on Tuesday looked for the remains of Confederate Gen. A.P. Hill after removing his statue, Richmond’s last city-owned Confederate monument, on the intersection of West Laburnum Avenue and Hermitage Road in Richmond. Unlike other drone photos that we have published, the scenery here is a bit unusual. I...
RICHMOND, VA
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Coldest Place in Virginia

Known as the Mother of Presidents, Virginia is home to a rich history. Here, you can find many historical sites and museums, with some being older than the United States itself. It’s also home to a diverse climate, thanks to its coastal regions and mountains. But where exactly is the coldest place in Virginia?
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC12

Republican Party of Virginia announces 4th congressional district canvass winner

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The race is on to fill Virginia’s 4th Congressional District seat after the passing of Representative Donald McEachin. On Saturday Republicans decided who will represent their party in the special election. Three Republican candidates tried to win their spot on the ballot for the 4th congressional district special election.
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginia Mercury

Here comes Youngkin Claus…

From The Virginia Mercury: “Gov. Glenn Youngkin rolled out a budget plan Thursday that includes $1 billion in tax cuts for Virginia residents and businesses, telling the General Assembly to “buckle up” because his administration wants the state to ‘start going faster and getting more done.'” The post Here comes Youngkin Claus… appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
fox5dc.com

Local landscaping company surprises employees with 'appreciation bonuses'

Local landscape company surprises employees with bonuses. A local landscaping company recently surprised their 1,200+ employees with a holiday bonus. After inking a partnership with investment firm Knox Lane, the bosses at Ruppert Landscape decided to surprise their employees with "appreciation bonuses" that ranged from $7,000 to just over $200,000.
MARYLAND STATE
findplace.xyz

Best Hospital In Virginia

If you are looking for the hospital perfect in the Virginia local area, you have arrived at the correct house. In this blog post, I’m going to provide the greatest hospital perfect with details in the Virginia local area. Also, a direction map link from your house, with Website...
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginia Mercury

Modernizing ABC says counter-service stores are on their way out

Grabbing a bottle of Tito’s Vodka, Virginia’s favorite spirit, at Henrico County’s Alcoholic Beverage Control Store 331 means being greeted with tall, white Ionic columns surrounded by tastefully lit posters bearing words such as “cheers,” “gather” and “celebrate” – a stark contrast to Richmond’s ABC Store 251, where customers are greeted with aisles caged behind […] The post Modernizing ABC says counter-service stores are on their way out appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy