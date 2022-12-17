ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horn Lake, MS

localmemphis.com

Lafayette County man charged with molesting a child

MEMPHIS, Tenn — The Lafayette County, Mississippi, Sheriff’s Office has arrested and charged a man accused of molesting a child. Investigators said deputies responded to a report of a juvenile being touched in Harmontown on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022. They said they spoke with the victim’s mother, then conducted a forensic interview on Tuesday, Dec. 20.
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MS
Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy marks 100 days in office

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County's newly elected district attorney promised Wednesday he's only begun to make changes as top prosecutor. D.A. Steve Mulroy gave a speech on his first 100 days with dignitaries such as Shelby County sheriff and candidate for Memphis mayor Floyd Bonner, Memphis Police Chief C.J. Davis, Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris and city council members.
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
MSCS, Millington Municipal Schools reach agreement on Lucy Elementary School

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis-Shelby County Schools (MSCS) and Millington Municipal Schools reached an agreement Tuesday about Lucy Elementary School. According to a press release from MSCS, the agreement includes a four-year transition plan, allowing Millington Municipal Schools to purchase the Lucy Elementary School building for $3.3 million. The district will use the four years and funds negotiated in the sale to enhance the facilities where Lucy students and staff members will transition in 2027.
MILLINGTON, TN
Former Auburn athletic director Allen Greene headed to Ole Miss

OXFORD, Miss — Mississippi has hired former Auburn athletic director Allen Greene as an administrator. Greene will be the department's senior deputy athletic director, vice chancellor for intercollegiate athletics Keith Carter announced on Wednesday. Greene will serve as the Rebels' chief operating officer, oversee the department's external operations and...
OXFORD, MS

