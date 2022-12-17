Read full article on original website
4 injured in crash on eastbound I-40 at Warford Street in Raleigh; eastbound lanes closed
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Eastbound lanes of Interstate 40 in Memphis at Warford Street are closed due to a four-vehicle crash, according to the Memphis Police Department and TDOT. As of 10:40 p.m., TDOT SmartWay cameras in the area show eastbound traffic on I-40 backed up to near Hollywood Street.
Lafayette County man charged with molesting a child
MEMPHIS, Tenn — The Lafayette County, Mississippi, Sheriff’s Office has arrested and charged a man accused of molesting a child. Investigators said deputies responded to a report of a juvenile being touched in Harmontown on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022. They said they spoke with the victim’s mother, then conducted a forensic interview on Tuesday, Dec. 20.
One in hospital following collision with DeSoto deputy's cruiser
According to the Walls Fire Department, deputies were clearing the scene of a head-on collision when a driver hit a patrol car. No one was in the cruiser, they said.
Memphis, Nashville tie for number of incidents where police fire guns
This year, the TBI has reported 48 incidents in Tennessee where police officers have fired their weapons at people. In total, 8 have taken place in Shelby County.
Opinion | We need to do our best to keep Memphis youth out of harm's way | Otis Sanford
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It was another weekend full of violence in Memphis – much of it deadly. Shootings all across the Bluff City kept police busy and the trauma center at Regional One Health constantly in emergency mode. One man – identified as an Atlanta resident – was...
Jewish Community Partners asks community to light candles in support of Jewish neighbors
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As the eight nights of Hanukkah continue to spread light throughout the Jewish community, this year, Jewish Community Partners of Memphis are asking those outside of the community to take a stand against anti-Semitism. Rabbi’s in the area are also asking those outside of the Jewish...
Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy marks 100 days in office
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County's newly elected district attorney promised Wednesday he's only begun to make changes as top prosecutor. D.A. Steve Mulroy gave a speech on his first 100 days with dignitaries such as Shelby County sheriff and candidate for Memphis mayor Floyd Bonner, Memphis Police Chief C.J. Davis, Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris and city council members.
Mayor Strickland calls out District Attorney's office, judicial commissioners to address violent crime
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The recent weekend left Memphis with another set of violent crimes to deal with. Around 36 aggravated assaults from December 16-20 has some leaders wanting to share the accountability. Mayor Strickland said he’s willing to take the fall for the violent crimes happening across Memphis, as...
MSCS, Millington Municipal Schools reach agreement on Lucy Elementary School
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis-Shelby County Schools (MSCS) and Millington Municipal Schools reached an agreement Tuesday about Lucy Elementary School. According to a press release from MSCS, the agreement includes a four-year transition plan, allowing Millington Municipal Schools to purchase the Lucy Elementary School building for $3.3 million. The district will use the four years and funds negotiated in the sale to enhance the facilities where Lucy students and staff members will transition in 2027.
Stop Brain Drain: Keeping your child's math and reading skills up over winter break
Thousands of students are enjoying winter break, but experts say that doesn't mean learning should stop. It’s been a tough comeback to the classroom for some following COVID-19, causing some students to work harder to keep their math and reading skills up. Before they head back to the classroom...
Former Auburn athletic director Allen Greene headed to Ole Miss
OXFORD, Miss — Mississippi has hired former Auburn athletic director Allen Greene as an administrator. Greene will be the department's senior deputy athletic director, vice chancellor for intercollegiate athletics Keith Carter announced on Wednesday. Greene will serve as the Rebels' chief operating officer, oversee the department's external operations and...
