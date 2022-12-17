Mark Jones, of Lyndon Station, Wisconsin, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at the age of 58. Mark was born August 5, 1964, in Baraboo, Wisconsin, the son of Arnold and Elnora (Cain) Jones. Mark learned his trade in auto-body work, beginning at Dells Auto Body, alongside another location in Briggsville, Wisconsin. Continuing on, he started and co-owned R&M Auto Body for several years in Baraboo. After closing shop in Baraboo, Mark continued his work near Sauk City. As he got older and could no longer do the same hard labor type of work, he went to work at Christmas Mountain in Wisconsin Dells, where he began doing maintenance in the condos before moving up to servicing and maintaining the company vehicles, returning to the auto body work that was his life’s work and passion. In addition to his love for cars and mechanical work, Mark loved to socialize with his numerous friends, many of whom he has remained close to since childhood. He enjoyed music, a great party, and of course, the Green Bay Packers.

LYNDON STATION, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO