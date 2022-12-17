Read full article on original website
Alan “Al” Flint
Alan “Al” Flint, age 61, of Blue Mounds, Wis., passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, at home from a heart attack. Al was born on Dec. 26, 1960, at St. Claire Hospital in Monroe, Wis., to Melvin “Dutch” Flint and Carol (Putnam) McWilliams. Al graduated from Cuba City High School in 1979. He became the proud father to Jessi Marie and Nikki Alison. On Feb. 22, 2003, he married Bev Witt French at the Little Brown Church in Nashua, Iowa. He was employed for many years by Wingra Stone and most recently by Zurbuchen Oil. In his spare time, Al enjoyed watching the Badgers, Brewers and Packers and spending time with family and friends.
Debra Illingworth Greene
Debra Illingworth Greene, age 56, of Madison, passed away at home suddenly on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, after a courageous and decades-long battle with pulmonary hypertension. She was born on Aug. 28, 1966, in Berwyn, Ill., the daughter of Monte and Deanna Illingworth. Debra earned a degree in journalism from...
Pauline Alice Marie (Adams) Gasser
Pauline Alice Marie (Adams) Gasser, 81, of Lone Rock, died Sunday, December 18, 2022, at Sauk Prairie Healthcare in Prairie du Sac after an illness. She was born to Henry and Lila Barbara (Repka) Adams on August 20, 1941. She worked at Grabers Window Treatment, Badger Ordnance, UW Madison for many years until her retirement. When she worked at Badger Ordnance, she met the love of her life George. Pauline married George on May 5, 1972. They enjoyed many years together and went on many trips. They enjoyed riding snowmobiling, motorcycle and traveling with their motorhome either to Pigeon Forge or out west. On May 22, 1962, she became a mother to twins Timmie Lee Adams and Tammie Dee (Adams) Reno.
Mark Richard Jones
Mark Jones, of Lyndon Station, Wisconsin, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at the age of 58. Mark was born August 5, 1964, in Baraboo, Wisconsin, the son of Arnold and Elnora (Cain) Jones. Mark learned his trade in auto-body work, beginning at Dells Auto Body, alongside another location in Briggsville, Wisconsin. Continuing on, he started and co-owned R&M Auto Body for several years in Baraboo. After closing shop in Baraboo, Mark continued his work near Sauk City. As he got older and could no longer do the same hard labor type of work, he went to work at Christmas Mountain in Wisconsin Dells, where he began doing maintenance in the condos before moving up to servicing and maintaining the company vehicles, returning to the auto body work that was his life’s work and passion. In addition to his love for cars and mechanical work, Mark loved to socialize with his numerous friends, many of whom he has remained close to since childhood. He enjoyed music, a great party, and of course, the Green Bay Packers.
Gladys Lorraine “Lori” Waller
MADISON – Gladys Lorraine “Lori” Waller, age 93, of Madison, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022. She was born on Aug. 21, 1929, in Ashland, Wis., the daughter of Charles John and Helen Marie (Luusua) Johnson. Lori graduated from Ashland High School in 1947. She married...
Patricia H. Behrens
Patricia H. Behrens, 83, of Hazel Green, WI, passed away on Wednesday, December 21, 2022. Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, December 27 at the Faith Lutheran Church in Cuba City, WI, with Pastor Gus Barnes officiating. Burial will be in the Hillside Cemetery in Platteville, WI. Family & friends may call on Tuesday, December 27 from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at the church. The Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI is serving the family.
Barbara Jean Chandler
OREGON – Barbara Jean Chandler, age 74, of Oregon, Wis., passed away peacefully on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, at UW Hospital and Clinics. She was born on Oct. 10, 1948, in Stoughton, Wis., the daughter of Oscar Swenson and Marie (Offerdahl) Swenson. She graduated from Stoughton High School and married Patrick Chandler on Sept. 2, 1967.
Mona Marie Buckminster
Mona Marie Buckminster, 49 years old, of Wisconsin Dells, WI passed away peacefully Sunday December 18, 2022. Mona was born March 3, 1973 to Richard and Mary (Hodge) Buckminster. Mona graduated from Wisconsin Dells High School in 1991. She was an avid sports fan, always representing the Green Bay Packers and Milwaukee Brewers. She competed as a Special Olympics athlete in bowling and basketball. Not only was she a beloved employee of Practical Cents in Adams, WI, she enjoyed crafting-making sun catchers, watching Disney movies, traveling with Able Trek tours, and dancing. Above all things Mona loved spending time with family and friends.
Lucille A. Yeager
Lucille A. Yeager, age 87, of Dodgeville, died peacefully at home, surrounded by her family on Saturday, December 17, 2022. Lucille was born on June 1, 1935 in Felicity, OH to Earl and Lena (Fancher) Snider. She married Philip A. Yeager on June 8, 1957. Lucille started KinderCastle Day Care in 1990 which she owned and operated for many years. The couple also owned and operated Spring Valley Trails Campground.
Schoolhouse restaurant charms in Spring Green
Having a meal at Homecoming feels a bit like being invited to a large dinner party. You may not know all the guests when you arrive, but there’s a good chance you’ll make a couple of new friends before you leave, perhaps while in line to order food, or when you’re waiting for a generous slice of chocolate sheet cake to arrive for dessert. The restaurant, located on North Lexington Street in Spring Green, is housed in two rooms on the first floor of the “White School,” a four-room schoolhouse built in 1877 that is now a Sauk County Historic Site. The building was used as a school until 1985 and became a spot for a community pizza night beginning in 2017. With its 12-foot ceilings and a chalkboard still in use in the dining area, the space was transformed into Homecoming by its new owners, Kyle Beach and Leah Spicer, when they took over during the summer of 2021.
Wendell F. “Ted” Marshall
Wendell F. “Ted” Marshall, age 94, of Richland Center, passed away on Saturday, December 17, 2022, following a brief illness at the Pine Valley Community Village. He was born on August 21, 1928, in Richland County, the son of Charles Lee and Albena (Stanek) Marshall. Ted was married on September 1, 1952, to the former Mary Jean Carberry. After working with his brothers on the family farm, he began his career in the auto industry by working for his father-in-law at Carberry Motor Sales, and subsequently opened his own dealership, Marshall Motors. Later, he managed a service station for the Standard Oil Company. In 1964, he opened his insurance agency for American Family Insurance, before retiring in 1990. Ted was a member of Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus.
Betty Seely
MADISON – Betty Seely, age 84, of Madison, passed away on Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, surrounded by her family. She was born on Oct. 11, 1938, in Boscobel, Wis., the daughter of Ervie and Bernice (Pettit) Faulkner. Betty was a beloved Mother, Grandmother and Great-Grandmother. She was more than...
12 holiday light displays to brighten your season
As sunlight dwindles during the holidays, viewing colorful light displays can be a good way to brighten the winter season. Throughout the greater Madison area, there are several exhibits to visit, including some at private homes in local neighborhoods. Here are 12 holiday light shows to check out, including 6 festive residential displays.
Pet-entially Yours: Lenny
MADISON, Wis. — Three-month-old puppy Lenny is looking for his fur-ever home. Contact the Dane County Humane Society for more details. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
10 restaurants we’re excited about right now
The dining scene is not what it was 10 years ago. Of course, it’s not even what it was three years ago. The pandemic tipped the restaurant model on its head, challenging current restaurants’ operations and playing backdrop to new opens along with dispiriting closures. Through it all, we’ve witnessed just how passionate the people behind local restaurants are and what lengths they’ll go to in order to keep doing what they love. Many have ushered in a new era of creativity and innovation that makes us excited for what’s ahead and what’s happening right now.
Former Badgers QB Mertz commits to Gators
MADISON, Wis. — Former Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Graham Mertz is heading south. After announcing earlier this month he would be entering the transfer portal, Mertz posted on social media Wednesday he has officially committed to the Florida Gators. “The Swamp. #CHOMP,” he wrote on Instagram along with a photo...
Badgers sign 14 on National Signing Day
MADISON, Wis. — In a span of slightly more than three weeks, Luke Fickell has hit the recruiting trail hard, and it paid off Wednesday on National Signing Day. The new Wisconsin football coach signed 14 future Badgers — and let’s not forget about the quarterback he got from the transfer portal.
Alex Atwell leads #8 New Glarus past #10 Mineral Point
Former Badgers head coach Bret Bielema signs six-year deal with Illinois
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Badgers fans will have to get used to seeing their former head coach on the opposing sideline. Bret Bielema signed a new six-year contract with the University of Illinois, Illini Athletic Director Josh Whitman announced Tuesday. Bielema was Wisconsin’s head coach from 2006 to 2012 and led the Badgers to three-straight Big Ten titles.
