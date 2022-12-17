ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ridgefield, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thereflector.com

Community Calendar, Dec. 21 edition

Creative cardmaking class: 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 18. Join the Battle Ground Senior Citizens for a creative cardmaking class. It will be held at the Battle Ground Senior Center, 116 NE Third Ave., Battle Ground. The group makes homemade greeting cards every other month. For more information, call Sharon Wodtke at 360-953-3278 or email swodtke@comcast.net.
BATTLE GROUND, WA
thereflector.com

Ridgefield National Wildlife Refuge unveils headquarters at ceremony

Dozens of people gathered at the Ridgefield National Wildlife Refuge’s headquarters on Dec. 16 to commemorate the opening of an administration and multipurpose building. The building was a result of years of securing government funding and will serve as a headquarters for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s efforts.
RIDGEFIELD, WA
thereflector.com

Woodland Middle School launches new art and craft clubs for students

Woodland Middle School introduced two new afterschool clubs last month to provide students with a way to engage in lessons or activities they may not otherwise have an opportunity to take part in during the school day. The school launched the art club and craft club in November, stated a...
WOODLAND, WA
thereflector.com

Clark County Youth Commission seeks nominations for achievement awards

The Clark County Youth Commission is seeking nominations to recognize 300 local youth that demonstrate personal growth and community contribution in one of 13 categories of achievement. A news release stated youth will be recognized in categories like arts, career development, citizenship, courage, diversifier, education, empathy, environmental stewardship, family life,...
CLARK COUNTY, WA
thereflector.com

Battle Ground boys battle hard for 75-67 victory over Union

For years, the Union boys basketball team has dominated the Greater St. Helens League 4A division. But that shifted on Friday, Dec. 16, as the Battle Ground Tigers secured their first league win of the season with a 75-67 victory over the Titans, led by Tait Spencer’s game high of 33 points.
BATTLE GROUND, WA
thereflector.com

Ridgefield School District shares results of educational effectiveness survey

The Ridgefield School District partnered with the Center for Educational Effectiveness last month to conduct an anonymous, third-party survey to collect information and feedback from parents, staff and students concerning each of the district’s schools, as well as the district as a whole. The surveys collected responses for several...
RIDGEFIELD, WA
thereflector.com

Applicants sought for two positions on bicycle, pedestrian advisory committee

Clark County is seeking applicants to fill two open positions on the nine-member Clark Communities Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee. Committee members serve four-year terms. Terms will begin on Jan. 1, effective upon appointment to the committee, stated a news release. The committee advises the county and participating city and...
CLARK COUNTY, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy