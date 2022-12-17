Read full article on original website
Eight Georgians charged in $30 million unemployment benefits scheme
Eight Georgians allegedly stole at least $30 million in unemployment benefits during the pandemic, even as unemployed re...
$4,000+ National Stimulus Rebate Program For All Americans
States have rebate programs to help citizens make their homes more energy efficient. But if your state does not have one such initiative, that is okay. There is one at the federal level. This project will give rebates for all energy-efficient purchases. So, it is best to keep your receipt and labor invoices.
Men are dropping out of the labor force because they’re upset about their social status, according to a new study
“For many workers, a job not only offers financial security, it also affirms their status, which is tied to their position relative to their age peers and many social outcomes."
The Best Cities To Retire on $2,000 a Month
You're planning to retire in the not-so-distant future, which means you'll be living on a fixed income. Therefore, you're looking for a new hometown where you can enjoy life while stretching your...
Stimulus Checks 2023: What to Expect and When in the New Year
As 2022 comes to a close, many Americans will be wondering if they can expect some financial relief in the next year.
More than 70 lawmakers send letter calling on Biden to grant rail workers seven sick days
More than 70 House and Senate members sent a letter to President Biden on Friday to urge him to do everything he can to guarantee rail workers have seven days of paid sick leave. The lawmakers thanked Biden for his role in negotiating an agreement between freight rail carriers and unionized rail workers to avoid…
US states raising minimum wage, with four above $15
Multiple states in the U.S. are raising their minimum hourly wages come January 2023, with four states across the West and East Coasts increasing to $15 or above.
Americans think wages should rise to match inflation–and they’re right. It’s time to dispel the wage-price spiral myth
Americans think wages should rise to match inflation–and they’re right. It’s time to dispel the wage-price spiral myth.
$2,900 per month could hit million of Florida residents' bank accounts.
$2,900 per month could hit million of Florida residents' bank accounts.Photo byTara Winstead/Pexels. Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only.
The labor force is shrinking. Here's what is keeping Americans from working.
The labor market remains surprisingly resilient, with the U.S. adding more jobs than expected in November. Yet that job growth is masking a trend pressuring employers and the economy alike: The labor force is actually shrinking. The number of people who either are working or looking for a job declined...
Essence
Despite Rising Living Costs, Workers Are Still Reluctant To Take On Seasonal Holiday Jobs
Findings from a new reports show about 34% of small business owners said it's harder to find help this year compared to years prior. The holidays are usually a great time to pick up some extra cash with seasonal work. But, this year it seems like workers aren’t that interested in the jobs and small business owners are worried.
Biden administration awards $36 billion to save the pensions of 357,000 union workers
The Biden administration awarded $36 billion Thursday to prevent cuts to the pensions of roughly 357,000 union workers and retirees. It's the largest federal award of its kind, according to the White House.
Service workers left in the lurch as Americans cut back on tipping
With lockdowns over and inflation rising, tips are shrinking in industries that depend on them – from gig work to restaurants
States Where the Most People Are Divorced
According to the Institute of Family Studies, divorce rates have dropped drastically since the 1980s. Between 1980 and 2019, they fell from 22.6 to 14.9 per 1,000 married couples. (These are the states where people have been married the longest.) Divorce rates vary widely from state to state, however. To determine the states with the […]
The 4-day work week is coming: Fewer hours, same pay
A stunning conclusion to the first extensive study of a four-day workweek has been reached: None of the 33 participating organizations are switching back to a regular five-day schedule.
When are the state pension and benefits Christmas payment dates?
As Christmas Day falls on a Sunday this year, the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) has had to make a slight adjustment to when state pensions and benefits will be paid out in December.The timing of the festive seasons means that Boxing Day will fall on a Monday and the Christmas Day bank holiday on Tuesday.Pensioners expecting their payment on Monday 26 December will receive it a few days earlier on Friday 23 December instead.While that might be a welcome development for anyone planning to leave shopping to the last minute on Christmas Eve, it also means that your...
After allegations of racist hiring on Delta farms, DOL finds 11 more employers misusing visa program
Agents with the U.S. Department of Labor fined 11 Delta farms for misusing a popular visa program after a sweep of investigations in the wake of public outcry and a Missisisippi Today investigation that found Black local workers being underpaid and phased out of farm jobs in favor of white workers from South Africa.
7 Holiday Jobs That Pay More Than Minimum Wage
Although the federal minimum wage is a mere $7.25 per hour, 30 U.S. states and Washington D.C. have a minimum wage that exceeds the federal minimum. And, some hourly jobs in these states pay beyond...
Federal Authorities: Bishop Embezzled Churchgoer's Retirement Savings for Luxury Purchases
Bishop Lamor Whitehead has been arrested and charged with extortion and fraud.
Washington Examiner
Number of workers claiming unemployment benefits rises to highest since February
Continuing unemployment benefit claims have risen to the highest level since February, a sign that the Federal Reserve's historic tightening cycle is beginning to buffet the economy. Continuing claims rose by 62,000 to 1.7 million in the week ending Nov. 26, the Labor Department reported Thursday. The numbers show that...
