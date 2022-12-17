As Christmas Day falls on a Sunday this year, the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) has had to make a slight adjustment to when state pensions and benefits will be paid out in December.The timing of the festive seasons means that Boxing Day will fall on a Monday and the Christmas Day bank holiday on Tuesday.Pensioners expecting their payment on Monday 26 December will receive it a few days earlier on Friday 23 December instead.While that might be a welcome development for anyone planning to leave shopping to the last minute on Christmas Eve, it also means that your...

12 DAYS AGO